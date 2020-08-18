Leaving His Own Mark: How Artist KunD! is Changing the Music Game

From the young age of five years old, artist KunD! was exposed to music. Growing up, he would hear the music of James Brown, Motown, 90’s R&B, and even West African and Congolese music playing around the house. So it is needless to say that music has made a long lasting impact on the life of KunD!. This drove him to eventually create his own music.

KunD! entered the music scene in 2016 and has been experimenting with his sound, working to make something unique. That being said, KunD! does not let one genre define him. His style is drawn from his many influences from Alternative R&B and soul, to rap, trap, and hip hop, to rock, synth pop, psychedelic and so much more. KunD! strives to be a versatile artist, exploring the world of music around him and implementing that in his sound.

In the new age of social media and upcoming artists, it can make others feel a self-conscious about their own journey. KunD! would scroll through social media and see other artists’ progress, making him question if he is on the right track. But this is a struggle KunD! has learned to push away. He has learned that his journey is the only one that matters, allowing him to focus on the successful career he has ahead of him.

Recently, KunD! released a new single titled: “Nightbounce,” a single off his new EP. Fans can expect a more vulnerable KunD! on his latest EP as he gets in touch with a more personal side. This project is special to KunD! because this is the first project he has produced and written entirely by himself.

You can find KunD!’s latest EP entitled: “O, Solemn Night: The Purple Tapes” on your nearest music streaming service.