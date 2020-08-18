Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Leaving His Own Mark: How Artist KunD! is Changing the Music Game

From the young age of five years old, artist KunD! was exposed to music. Growing up, he would hear the music of James Brown, Motown, 90’s R&B, and even West African and Congolese music playing around the house. So it is needless to say that music has made a long lasting impact on the life […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By

From the young age of five years old, artist KunD! was exposed to music. Growing up, he would hear the music of James Brown, Motown, 90’s R&B, and even West African and Congolese music playing around the house. So it is needless to say that music has made a long lasting impact on the life of KunD!. This drove him to eventually create his own music.

KunD! entered the music scene in 2016 and has been experimenting with his sound, working to make something unique. That being said, KunD! does not let one genre define him. His style is drawn from his many influences from Alternative R&B and soul, to rap, trap, and hip hop, to rock, synth pop, psychedelic and so much more. KunD! strives to be a versatile artist, exploring the world of music around him and implementing that in his sound.

In the new age of social media and upcoming artists, it can make others feel a self-conscious about their own journey. KunD! would scroll through social media and see other artists’ progress, making him question if he is on the right track. But this is a struggle KunD! has learned to push away. He has learned that his journey is the only one that matters, allowing him to focus on the successful career he has ahead of him.

Recently, KunD! released a new single titled: “Nightbounce,” a single off his new EP. Fans can expect a more vulnerable KunD! on his latest EP as he gets in touch with a more personal side. This project is special to KunD! because this is the first project he has produced and written entirely by himself.

You can find KunD!’s latest EP entitled: “O, Solemn Night: The Purple Tapes” on your nearest music streaming service.

Iman A., Senior Editor at DARK Magazine

Iman Alamri is a Senior Editor at Los Angeles based feature platform DARK Magazine. DARK Magazine has interviewed high-profile verified celebrities including artists Joey Djia, Morgan "Juice" Ellison, Nevrmind, B Karma, Jordan Royale, & The Fault in Our Stars actress Emily Peachey.

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

Bruhaz Currently in Quarantine amidst the Corona Virus Crisis as gears up for his next venture

by Prakash Neupane
Community//

Rising Music Star MkX: “Why we should start a movement to indeed talk to strangers”

by Yitzi Weiner
Community//

Musician and singer Chase Bell on why we need to keep improving ourselves in order to to attract positive people into our lives

by Marco Derhy

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.