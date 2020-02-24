Learning to thrive in the Fintech industry in 3 easy ways

According to the financial reporter, approximately 95% of people who work in the finance sector admitted that they feel tangible effects of stress.

Add into this the growing demands of tech and you have a simmering stress pot close to boiling point.

However it doesn’t need to be the case. Using the right tools and techniques available out there you can truly thrive in your industry. And there are a few steps you can follow as a baseline.

Know your limits

Working yourself into the ground is a good way to create burnout both creatively and physically.

So learning to say no on certain projects that are too big or stressful is a good way to release pressure.

That’s not to say you down tools – this will create problems of its own, but working in Fintech you need to be able to adapt and part of that comes with having the time to do so.

Make sure you’re honest about what limits you have on workload.

Be organised

A tidy workplace can create a tidy mindset. This mantra can be adapted for both the physical and mental workspace.

Keeping note of important dates, meetings etc gives you the opportunity to take a step back and look at your resources.

Just like other industries, working in fintech means you’re probably jammed up with meetings and this can be overwhelming. Take a deep breath and prioritise.

Nurture positive working environments

Be it you work on your own or with a large team you should still be conscious of a healthy workplace environment.

Something as simple as an office plant, allowing yourself to take clear space breaks or meditation at your desk/in a breakout space vastly improves your quality of work.

Several companies offer yoga classes or talks on improving your worklife balance – and this is hugely important if you’re operating in a high stress high octane environment such as fintech.

Summary

There’s no incentive to work in a stress piled environment, and you shouldn’t feel like you have to. Despite the big salaries and potential growth, fintech as an industry struggles with the demands of highly stressful work.

It’s important that you’re giving yourself the time and space to work efficiently and not only maximise the output for yourself and your workforce but also improve your quality of life.

Taking some of the points outlined on board is a great way to start!