Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Learning to Thrive As A Faculty Member

Darin Kapanjie shares some info on how to thrive and avoid burnout as an online educator.

By

From the outside, a lot of people think that online educators (or their professors or teachers) have the dream job and have it altogether. It’s a common misconception to think the person “above” you has it made; surely they don’t have the same stresses or day-to-day worries that the people “on the ground” do. And while it’s true that certain stresses are unique to certain job roles, everybody has something they could worry about, and often more responsibility (or even a higher paycheck) comes with more stress and more things to worry about.

The onslaught of information in our digital age and the multitude of responsibilities that befalls educators is certainly true when it comes to online educators. Sitting in a home office after a full day or work and still offering substantive and educational responses to student questions, grading papers and exams, and giving the student a meaningful experience when you can’t interact with the face to face can be tough. More than that, it can be stressful and even lead to burnout.

With this in mind, below are some ways to help us all think a bit deeper and better about avoiding burnout for online faculty:

  • Take Breaks: Yes, it’s the same information you often give your students, but it’s just as important for you. If you’re feeling cloudy, get up and get outside. It’s unhealthy to sit down for three hours straight — and your focus will probably be better when you learn to focus on something else for 5-10 minutes.
  • Call Students: If a student has a pressing request, don’t be afraid to schedule some office hours where you can jump on a phone call and help them through it. Honestly, these sorts of conversations are often just as good for the educator as they are for the student.
  • Camaraderie: Don’t be afraid to talk with a fellow online educator. Sure, articles like this are great for some quick tips, but nothing beats the real, face-to-face interaction of someone who knows what you’re going through.

With these simple steps in mind, I encourage you to try to implement them next time you run into some frustration. Remember, taking steps in advance to avoid burnout is much better than revisiting your thoughts and feelings when it actually hits.

Darin Kapanjie, Associate Professor at Temple University

Darin Kapanjie has proudly worked as a Professor in the Temple University’s Statistical Science department since 2003. Over the course of his career, Kapanjie has spearheaded the University's online platform. Together, Darin Kapanjie and his peers successfully built a robust Online and Digital Learning Team that supported all of their online and hybrid initiatives, in support of their digital efforts. For over 17 years, Kapanjie has engaged with his students on a highly collaborative and interactive level. Kapanjie is the father of 4 children and enjoys campaign and exercising in his free time. Check out Darin’s LinkedIn for more information about his research and experience!

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

Creating Performance In the Education World: The Art Of Holistic Teaching In Presenting Knowledge For Young Minds and Hearts!

by Lauren K. Clark
Unplug & Recharge//

How to Teach Human Values in a Digital World

by Alanna Harvey
Courtesy of Monkey Business Images/Shutterstock
Well-Being//

3 Ways I Avoid Burnout as an Educator

by Cathryn Ilani

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.