Learning through unlearning

How to thrive through unlearning.

By
Unlearn to learn
Unlearn to learn

During this covid crisis time many of us are learning new skills and getting hobbies, cooking, baking, exercising, online classes and the like.

But it’s also important to unlearn.

Unlearn beliefs that were imposed on you or are influenced by others.

Unlearn habits that you picked up because of societal expectations.

Unlearn practices that are detrimental to your wellness and growth.

Unlearn thought patterns that negatively affect you.

Unlearn behaviors that no longer serve who you are or who you want to be.

You can also use this time to develop yourself through unlearning too.

Unlearn. Outgrow. Change.

    Ruth Mbugua

