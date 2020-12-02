Learning the Language of the Universe

I was a preteen when the Hippie movement’s effects were being felt worldwide; it proceeded to shape me into the woman I have become.

As Good Vibrations played on the radio, we all sang along. We explored the ideas that thoughts were things, and we could manifest what we wanted through how we thought. Good vibes, bad vibes described life’s’ situations.

We ate living foods because they instilled a better vibration than the killing of animals and spoke to plants because it helped them thrive; we even spoke to our cars because we believed they felt the vibration, too.

We wanted to make love, not war, which adhered to the wisdom that love was a higher vibration than killing each other. We had Peace In’s to demonstrate that we could accomplish change by sending out positive vibrations.

Now 50 years later, science is actually recognizing that the Hippies had a beat on the pulse; everything in the universe is about vibrations. Beginning with the tiniest of atoms, everything vibrates, whether it appears to be in motion or not. Energetic vibration is the language of the universe.

All vibrations can be measured in frequencies. The resonance is a result of when these objects come within the field of each other. These reverberations can be observed as a distinct feeling on the human level, or sometimes it’s a quality we sense. We have encountered it when someone walks into a room with amazing magnetism or conversely when someone feels untrustworthy or menacing. It is all about the vibe.

Spontaneous self-organization is a scientific term used to describe the phenomenon of vibrating things that come into proximity to each other. We experience this daily, though mainly subconsciously. Examples include sleeping with another, our breath will sync up, or females who live together will go into their moon cycle simultaneously; this usually coincides with the moon cycle itself.

This phenomenon is also evident when we meet someone on the same wavelength like attracts like. It can be seen when groups gather for a common interest, as in a sports event.

What is interesting about vibrations is that we can alter them. Everyone has an energetic vibration that is tuned to a certain frequency. The lower the frequency, the heavier your energy, the higher you vibrate, the lighter your energy.

This matters because the lower your energy vibrates, the denser your problems feel, and conversely, the lighter your energy is evidenced with the ease in which you move in your physical, emotional, and mental bodies.

Everything that makes us into who we are affects the frequency of our vibration. How we have processed our experiences either will propel us higher or keep us where we are.

The choice once again remains within our power.

Our belief systems are paramount in how we move through life. We have learned to feel and respond in certain ways, often dictated by our family, peers, or society.

Regardless of how we have been taught, the ability to change our vibrations’ frequencies can be accomplished with our thoughts, our intentions, and mindful practice.

Learning to speak the language the universe understands is the step to manifesting your life’s desires. Since all things vibrate, we can utilize them to harmonize our body, mind, and spirit to a higher attuned field. By raising our vibrations, we can find abundance in all areas of our life, from good health, loving relationships, material success, the sky is the limit.

Following Einstein’s theory, we can never solve a problem with the same thinking that created the problem; if we want to manifest a difference begins with changing how we think.

Start Here

Your thoughts are the cornerstone of who you are. Learn to be discerning and accurate in what you think. Please acknowledge that you have control over your life, and it takes effort to make changes. An effort is good. It stimulates energy. Cut back or eliminate toxins: smoking, vaping, excess alcohol, sugar, and chemical household products. Choose high vibrational whole foods. Choose love and kindness, always. Learn to let go of the impulse to criticize or judge those with differences. Use your vocabulary to best and most accurately communicate your thoughts, ideas, and feelings. Refrain from violence. Listen to music and explore sound therapies that lift your spirits. Find a quiet time. Don’t take things personally. Let things go.

Everything is created twice, first as a thought then as a reality. The manifestation of everything in our lives happens because it matches the vibration of our thoughts. By clearing the resistance within us, we can free up the energy to change our lives. Are you ready to learn the language of the universe?