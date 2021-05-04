Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Learning never makes you fail..

The beautiful thing about learning is that no one can take it from you..

Knowledge is power, if we want to be powerful you should learn. You should gain knowledge. Never hesitate to learn new things. Age is not the blockage for learning. Be curious in learning. Make yourself comfortable for learning.

Learning many things creates more opportunity to you, you’ll be benefited by gaining knowledge. And most knowledge person makes their environment better, change everyone around them. They’ll become an inspiration to others. By learning you’ll grow further, it never let you down.

If you want be powerful educate yourself

Once you stop learning, you start dying

– Albert Einstein

Learning is the only thing the mind never exhaust, never fear, never regret

– Leonardo Da Vinci

    Ganga Jp, Motivational Writer , Blogger at Thrive Global

    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

