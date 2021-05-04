Learning never makes you fail..

Knowledge is power, if we want to be powerful you should learn. You should gain knowledge. Never hesitate to learn new things. Age is not the blockage for learning. Be curious in learning. Make yourself comfortable for learning.

Learning many things creates more opportunity to you, you’ll be benefited by gaining knowledge. And most knowledge person makes their environment better, change everyone around them. They’ll become an inspiration to others. By learning you’ll grow further, it never let you down.

If you want be powerful educate yourself

Once you stop learning, you start dying – Albert Einstein