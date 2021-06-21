Learning Lessons in Determination from the U.S. Tokyo Olympic Trials

Over the last few weeks, I’ve been watching the U.S. Olympic Trials for the upcoming Tokyo Olympics. I am particularly enjoying coverage of the female athletes working hard to qualify and make the finals in fields like track, diving, and gymnastics.

The Olympic Games, postponed for a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, have a unique air of grit and perseverance surrounding the event in 2021. This year promises athletic games like no other — and the Olympic trials are teaching viewers fantastic lessons in determination.

Keep the blinders on.

The odds seemed stacked against American diver Katrina Young in the Olympic trials. After stumbling on her second dive, Young shocked judges during the individual women’s platform trials. She earned a comeback on her fifth dive that brought her back to the Olympic Games.

How did she do it? Young credits her coach for insisting that she kept her blinders on and stayed in the process. As she prepares for a shot at the Olympic gold, Young says she’s excited but also plans to reset and approach the next steps one step at a time.

This is important advice for anyone who wishes to do great things. It’s great to be excited when your hard work lands big wins. However, remember not to rest for too long on those accomplishments. Keep focus and momentum going with your eyes on the prize.

Teamwork makes the dream work.

Olympic gymnast Simone Biles makes winning, success, and gymnastic sports look easy. Two weeks ago, she claimed her seventh U.S. all-around title at the podium. Biles set a new record for the most all-around titles ever held by an American woman.

As she continues to make history, Biles is thrilled to share in the success with her teammates. Younger gymnasts especially see her as a mentor who has paved the way forward.

Great teams contribute to our success, whether they’re a lean team of a few coworkers or hundreds of hard-working colleagues. Working together as a team allows us to do and achieve the impossible together. It also encourages others aspiring to enter the same industry to see you as a role model and someone that they can aspire to look up to and emulate!

Family is everything.

Who isn’t rooting for track star Sha’Carri Richardson? At a little over five feet tall with bright orange hair, Richardson is literally on track to potentially win Olympic gold in the women’s 100m and become the first American to win since 1996. She earned a spot on her first Olympic team with a first place win during the Olympic trials final on Saturday June 19th.

Upon winning, Richardson dashed into the bleachers to give her grandmother a big hug.

In an interview with NBC post-win, Richardson revealed that she lost her biological mother a week ago. However, she is determined to make her family proud of her as a track athlete. She credits her family for keeping her grounded and that her family is her everything.

No matter what dream you choose to pursue, having family, friends, and mentors to keep you going is truly everything. These are the people who will cheer you on when you succeed and encourage you not to give up when things get challenging. They’ll always be in your corner, and their encouragement ensures you go the extra mile to win.