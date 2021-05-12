Learning how to become the best you while becoming an entrepreneur.

The road to entrepreneurship has not been an easy one, most will tell you. If you want something bad enough you will do it no matter how hard it is. Being an entrepreneur will take change, both within you and in your surroundings. So, Becoming the best you in your journey will help you more than you know. This change will include your mindset and your drive.

Mindset is one of the biggest challenges entrepreneurs face. Learning to think positive thoughts constantly is not how we were built, but we need to make that mindset shift. We need a mindset that will help us grow, to become the best we can be. We want to offer the best us to the world.

Your drive and motivation will be one determining factor in your journey. If you are not motivated to succeed, you most likely won’t. You need to become obsessed with your vision and have that drive to reach those goals you so desperately want. No one ever found motivation while sitting on the couch eating a bag of chips. Get up off the couch and think about your goals. You will get motivation, and that motivation will give you drive.

As an entrepreneur, you can’t think of your past too much. Think of the future more and let go of past thoughts and circumstances. Your past is in the past, let it go!

Letting go has been a hard lesson I had to learn. Holding on to hurt or onto failures can only bring you down. To think about these struggles time and time again can leave someone in a dark pit, and can lead to depression or anxiety. Through my 31 years of life I have realized that no matter what has happened in the past, I have the control to change my future. The past does not matter as much as your future does. You can change your future but, you cannot change your past as it has already happened.

Don’t get stuck in that mindset of “if I just would have done this differently my life would have been different.” Well, you know what, if you do something different right now it will change your future. I am a strong believer in the concept that “everything happens for a reason”. Mistakes I have made in the past or things I did wrong have made me who I am today. Yes, I have thought if I made a better judgment or done things differently, I wouldn’t be serving the consequences I am today. I wouldn’t be who I am then, would I?

Be who you are, own your mistakes, and embrace your fears.

“The best teacher is your last mistake”. Someone told me this once and I stumbled to figure out what it meant. I repeated it in my head a couple of times, shook my head, and said “this just doesn’t make any sense”. But it does, and I will tell you why. What do teachers do? They teach us, they help us learn something. Well, mistakes teach us too, they teach us once this happens you can now see how you can change it next time.

So, take that into account and learn from your past and build a better future from it.

“You can no longer look to the past in an attempt to predict the future. A large part of the present is obsolete”

Christopher Hegarty