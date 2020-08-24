Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Learn to earn, best advice for all & forever !!!

Your greatest asset is your earning ability, your greatest resource is your time...

There are three ingredients in the good life….learning, earning, yearning.

– Christopher Morley

Earning is the most needed skill for everyone, because without money we can’t survive. Money is needed to fulfill our basic needs. Especially during this COVID 19 scenario. Lot of us lost our jobs, many of us fired from the jobs. All of us facing economic crisis everywhere around the world.

Never depend on single income make investment to create a second source

– Warren Buffet

If we did this early we don’t want to suffer now.. Earning & Saving both are important. It is not too late, wake up my dear friends…learn to earn money, learn to invest, build many sources of income. Current pandemic situation taught us a good lesson for us. Never, ever depend on single income. Spend less to save your money. Never spend money before you earned it. Don’t stay in bed, unless you can make money to buy a bed !!

    Ganga Jp, Motivational Writer , Blogger at Thrive Global

