Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Learn till your last breathe…

I have learned that I still have a lot to learn - Maya Angelou

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

Education is quite different from learning.. Education is important in life. Of course that is base for our learning. But we should not stop learning after we complete our education. Learning is the life long process, there so much to learn, so much to implement them in our life, our career. Learning makes us young !! Learning makes us more creative, it gives more confidence and most important learning will increase our self esteem.

Learning helps in earning. Encourage yourself to learn new things, show interest in learning new things apart from your education. Encourage your children, people around you to learn. Never stop learning.. learn until your last breathe. It adds value to you and to your life.

Learn everything you can, anytime you can, from anyone you can- there will always come a time when you will be grateful you did

Sarah Caldwell

    Ganga Jp, Motivational Writer , Blogger at Thrive Global

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Curiosity May Have Killed the Cat, But it Helps Humans Achieve More Learning

    by Davide Donghi
    Community//

    Why Your Children Should Learn How to Code

    by Roberta Antunes
    Human Revolution//

    Bill Gates and Oprah Both Follow the 5-Hour Rule

    by Michael Simmons
    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.