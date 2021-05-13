Learn till your last breathe…

Education is quite different from learning.. Education is important in life. Of course that is base for our learning. But we should not stop learning after we complete our education. Learning is the life long process, there so much to learn, so much to implement them in our life, our career. Learning makes us young !! Learning makes us more creative, it gives more confidence and most important learning will increase our self esteem.

Learning helps in earning. Encourage yourself to learn new things, show interest in learning new things apart from your education. Encourage your children, people around you to learn. Never stop learning.. learn until your last breathe. It adds value to you and to your life.