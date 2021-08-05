Learn Simple Ways To Be More Productive Every Day

How can I be productive all day every day or how do I start being more productive are some of the most frequently asked questions by internet users that prompted us to put together these simple ways to help you improve your productivity.

The reality is that no one can expect to be more productive overnight- whether you’re a photographer, freelance writer, or online business marketer. Besides, recent studies by Topbritishessays suggest that employees are only 60% as productive in their workplaces as they could be. That means that if you’re struggling to be more productive every day then you’re not alone.

Read on to learn how to improve your daily productivity.

What Does It Mean To Be Productive

In other words, what does it mean when a person is productive? The word productivity is not uncommon, especially in the workplace.

It’s a term you have seen thrown right, left, and center; but probably you can’t tell its meaning. There are many definitions of productivity but we’re going to keep it simple for you.

To be productive is the ability to get the results you want without putting in too much effort and time. To be more productive, you need to focus on the process while carving out time to improving areas that are within your control as opposed to worrying about the outcome of things that are out of your control.

Ready to learn how to be more productive every day?

Alright, let’s dive in.

Get Up at the Same Time Every Day

The number one rule for being more productive every day is to get into a routine particularly for remote workers. Develop a habit of waking up at similar times every day, do some exercise; take breakfast or morning coffee before you start your day’s work.

Getting into a routine will help you stay alert because your body system will be accustomed to it.

Start Your Day With a Plan

Just imagine starting your day without knowing what you intend to do the whole day. How would your day be? What would you achieve at the end of the day? Chances are that your day will be full of confusion because you don’t know what to do at what time.

Always start your day with a plan. Create a simple to-do list. Sometimes we fail to accomplish our plans because we create complex to-do lists. In your to-do list, prioritize the most complex of toughest tasks.

You also need to create too many to-do lists or have too many tasks on your to-do list. Keep your to-do list as reasonable as possible.

Keep Off Distractions

You probably know the potential distractors that are keeping you from being productive. Your phone, social media, or email notifications are your potential distractors.

If your phone keeps on ringing or vibrating, or pop-up notifications keep showing up on your browser while working on a task, you aren’t going to complete it effectively. If you cannot resist the urge to read that message or email that pops a notification, we’d recommend you put your mobile phone away and close the browser so you can focus on the task at hand.

A good way to avoid distractions is to schedule time for social media, checking emails, or answering calls and emails.

Learn to Delegate As Much as Possible

Efficient delegation of tasks is also another simple way to be more productive every day. See, there are those tasks that you can tackle yourself and those that can be tackled by someone else.

Besides, even if you can tackle them yourself, you perhaps don’t have the time to.

Why not delegate them?

If you’re a student working part-time, you could get your essays writing at RushEssay at affordable prices. Yes, there are many expert essay writers to who you can delegate your assignments as you take care of your other work.

Focus on One Goal at a Time

When it comes to how to be more productive every day, goal-setting works wonders.

But there is one thing to remember. The last mistake you want to make is to focus on too many goals. You won’t accomplish any. Once you have created your to-do list, focus on one task at a time.

Avoid Multi-Tasking?

When it comes to boosting productivity, many people are tempted to multitask.

Unfortunately, multitasking decreases your brain functionality and hurts your productivity. Remember that your brain is wired to handle one thing at a time. That means that your brain will fail to excel in both tasks if you try to multi-task.

In fact, constant task switching can make you more tired and reduce your productivity.

For your information multitasking doesn’t mean only doing important tasks simultaneously. It could also mean working while checking on your email or social media constantly. The best way to avoid this is to keep off your social media or email until you’re done with what you’re doing.

Do Your Best Work at Your Most Energetic Hours

Each kind of work or task you have demands different mental resources and physical capacity. Some tasks require deep thinking while others don’t. Some tasks require too much reasoning while others don’t.

Know the effort, mental resources, and time each task needs and organize yourself by matching with your abilities.

For instance, you could use your peak productivity hours to do some of your most involving or important tasks. This could be morning, evening, or whatever time you feel more productive. Remember that different people have different peak productive periods.

Have a Dedicated Workspace Suited to Your Preferences

Working in the wrong working space cannot only kill your productivity but could also be a source of stress. This could include working on a cluttered work desk. Create a comfortable workspace with a comfortable seat and good lighting.

Make sure there are no distractions and you have all your supplies in one place before you start working.

Keep Off Work That Doesn’t Align With Your Goals

Even if a task is important, if it doesn’t alight with the goal and mission of your day, it’s good to learn to say no.

Yes, being productive requires you to say no to things that you didn’t plan for.

For instance, if you’re a freelance writer, you plan your day’s work and a client comes from nowhere asking you to take on their order. You should learn to excuse yourself or negotiate time with the client so that you can complete the task at hand before you take their work.

Set Time for Checking Your Inbox

According to the paper writing service, Your emails are a potential productivity sucker if not managed well. Even if you think that you can give a quick look into your inbox and then get back to working on the task at hand, the image of the emails can keep you distracted from doing meaningful work.

Besides, trying to answer emails as they arrive can distract and disjoint your focus. Instead of constantly refreshing your inbox, schedule time to check and answer your emails.

You could schedule a half or one-hour slot before lunch then a few minutes in the evening for checking your emails.

Don’t Forget to Find Time to Exercise

There are more benefits of exercise to your body than you can imagine. Apart from boosting your productivity levels, regular exercise might make you age slower, improve self-confidence, reduce stress, and more.

The good news is that you don’t need to hit the gym or spend a lot of time exercising. You can take a few minutes-walk, jog, or run for at least 20 minutes every morning.

Final Thoughts

Do you know of any other way to be more productive? Remember that there is no one-size-fits-all formula for improving productivity. These tips might work for one person and fail for another. Just choose the method that works for you and capitalize on it.