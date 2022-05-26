Contributor Log In
Thrive GlobalThrive
Thrive
Well-Being

Learn How You Can Reclaim Lost Habits With BJ Fogg

If some of your good habits have fallen away, these tips will help you get back on track.

By

If you’re one of the many people who has seen some of their good habits fall away in the past few years, you’re not alone. “When our context and our environment changes, our habits also change,” says BJ Fogg, Founder and Director of Stanford’s Behavior Design Lab and Behavioral Science Chair of Thrive’s Scientific Advisory Board. “That’s natural. That’s how behavior works. Don’t feel bad that those habits of walking and tidying up and reading and eating dinner with your family have slipped away from you. Recognize that it’s not your fault,” Fogg says. 

If you’ve gotten a little (or a lot) off track, there’s good news. You can redesign those good habits back into your life as it currently stands, and it’s easier than you think.

In this video, Fogg shares his top tips for reclaiming your lost habits in a way that works for your current life. Starting right now.

    BJ Fogg, Founder and Director of Stanford's Behavior Design Lab, Behavioral Science Chair of Thrive's Scientific Advisory Board

    BJ Fogg, PhD, founded the Behavior Design Lab at Stanford University. In addition to his research, Fogg teaches industry innovators how human behavior really works. He created the Tiny Habits Academy to help people around the world.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Well-Being//

    BJ Fogg Busts the Myth That Repetition is the Key to Habit Formation

    by BJ Fogg
    Community//

    Does the Term “Self-Care” Nauseate You?

    by Dr. Kris
    Wisdom//

    BJ Fogg on How Simplicity Impacts Our Behavior

    by BJ Fogg
    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.