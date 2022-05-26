Learn How You Can Reclaim Lost Habits With BJ Fogg

If you’re one of the many people who has seen some of their good habits fall away in the past few years, you’re not alone. “When our context and our environment changes, our habits also change,” says BJ Fogg, Founder and Director of Stanford’s Behavior Design Lab and Behavioral Science Chair of Thrive’s Scientific Advisory Board. “That’s natural. That’s how behavior works. Don’t feel bad that those habits of walking and tidying up and reading and eating dinner with your family have slipped away from you. Recognize that it’s not your fault,” Fogg says.

If you’ve gotten a little (or a lot) off track, there’s good news. You can redesign those good habits back into your life as it currently stands, and it’s easier than you think.

In this video, Fogg shares his top tips for reclaiming your lost habits in a way that works for your current life. Starting right now.