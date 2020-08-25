Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Learn How Tuned In Tokyo Overcame The Obstacles That Hindered Them From Success

Automotive apparel brand Tuned in Tokyo. Founded in 2015, the Riverside, California based company has steadily amassed millions of followers on social media, leading to a consistent sales growth that is on track to reach over $10 million in sales in 2020. With a standard e-commerce valuation multiple applied, Tuned in Tokyo is valued in the neighborhood of $30-40 million and growing.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By

Tuned in Tokyo is an automotive apparel brand founded in 2015. Over the years, the Riverside, California based company has helped thousands of individuals around the world achieve their goals. In this article, we will learn how the team at Tuned In Tokyo overcame the obstacles that presented themselves 

Overcoming Obstacles 

Like every other firm, Tuned In Tokyo ran into obstacles all the time. There were times when people would look down on them and conclude that they wouldn’t make it as a firm in the saturated industry they were in. Eventually, the team at Tunes in Tokyo was able to defy the odds and opened up huge events that put them on the map.

In order to achieve success, the Tuned in Tokyo team reveals that they had to embrace failure because they come upon it almost 80% of the time. Apart from this, they kept on challenging themselves to be different and unique.

Company Culture

You might be wondering what company culture at Tuned in Tokyo looks like. Well, the Tuned in Tokyo team is all about transparency, values, the message they spread, and the fact that they are for the people. They do their absolute best to cater to their audience. 

The team values customers’ feedback and they aim to create the best experience over and over again. Innovation, critical thinking, and accuracy are a few words used to describe.

Tuned in Tokyo is also made up of unique leaders that continue to motivate and keep the company’s environment safe for everyone one of their workers.

    Johnny Medina, Branding Expert-Business Consultant

    Johnny Medina is a branding expert, and consultant who has worked with top celebrities and millionaires doing over 100M a year.

    Growing up in a small town called Grandview where the estimated population of the town was around 10,000 people. Usually, in small towns, it’s almost impossible to dream about “the life” because you don’t see the fancy cars, the nice clothes & big mansions.

    But only 3 months into online marketing he did what would take most of us years - Johnny hit his first ever 5 figure month. Now he is able to make up to 20k per day using only social media and connect with some of the top influencers on daily basis.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    How Empathy Can Help Move Your Business Forward

    by Jilea Hemmings
    Community//

    “Comfort in the workplace boosts morale.” With Fotis Georgiadis & Lady May

    by Fotis Georgiadis
    Community//

    Vic Keller: To create a fantastic work culture have an “open door with a smile” policy

    by Yitzi Weiner at Authority Magazine

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.