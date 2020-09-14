“Learn how to effectively communicate with your client ” With Jason Hartman & Jordan Hosey

Learn how to effectively communicate with your client — clients know when you are scattered. They know when you’ve lost this email, or that document. Know how you organize your client and how you keep up with what’s being sent and when. This job is extremely date oriented, so missing a document by one day can make or break your client’s rights in their contract.

Real estate has been an integral part of Jordan Hosey’s career, one that started almost 10 years ago. It began with Jordan being a top performing lender for many years where she was able to gain true insight on how real estate worked from a back office standpoint. After thousands of transactions, she transitioned into becoming a real estate agent in 2016.

Jordan joined her husband, who also is a real estate agent and together, they took the market on by a storm. Her first year of real estate was one for the record books. She quickly excelled at structuring deals to become a top performer in her office. She was recognized for her efforts by the Birmingham Association of Realtors, where she won the “rookie of the year” award, beating her second runner-up by 3x the volume/transactions. Jordan’s lending experience definitely gave her a niche advantage in how she’s able to capitalize on grasping the financial making of what makes a transaction flow from start to finish. She’s able to do so all while providing her clients with expertise that less than 1% of realtors can provide. From there, Jordan and her husband began revamping their properties and flipping homes where they quickly became one of the top flippers in Birmingham.

Now, in 2020, the Hoseys rank amongst the top 5% of agents in the Birmingham market, and continue to take the market on by storm as the dynamic duo. Her husband, Aaron Hosey, is now the head of construction and helps Jordan revamp their listings to be presented in the most competitive of ways, yielding their sellers top dollar! Since their joint venture began, they’ve assisted more than 220 families in selling/buying real estate as well as obtaining millions of dollars’ worth of financial goals for their clients.

Jordan and Aaron have become an all time favorite in Birmingham, consistently receiving 5-star ratings from their clients and serving homes to home buyers all across the market. Innovation continues to be their number one priority, to ensure they serve their clients in the best way possible.

I got into real estate by accident. I was working at one of the largest banks in the world as a private banker and got to know our mortgage broker that was assigned to our branch really well. We would bounce ideas off each other and talk through the many challenges of what it takes to become a creative financing officer. I was intrigued on how the numbers worked, and what it took to help families get into homes. Eventually I was approached by the VP of lending to consider joining, and I did. Once I got into the real-estate sector, I quickly realized that this is really something I enjoyed and got really good at pretty quickly. I never looked back!

Can you share with our readers the most interesting or amusing story that occurred to you in your career so far? Can you share the lesson or take away you took out of that story?

Oh my gosh, there are so many! One that sticks out is when I helped transform a client’s life by taking a daring risk that I didn’t even know would work. But I’m known as the high-risk taker, and that’s worked out for me most of the time. If it’s traditional, I don’t do it. If it’s normal, I shy away from it. I’m intrigued by out of the box thinking, which sometimes gets me into trouble. That said, I had a client who became a widow after a long and loving marriage. Her husband built a monster sized estate and she found herself all alone trying to sell it for almost 3 years. The interest alone was costing her almost $5,000 a month, and her retirement funds were diminishing before her eyes. She didn’t have the heart to let the house go and tried to sell it through the traditional method of hiring an average agent for almost three years. She thought she had a lost cause and felt so helpless and knew there weren’t any other options, until we met.

When I saw her home, it looked sad and tired as she just didn’t have the time to give it the attention it needed. Long story short, I got in and spent close to 30K revamping her home. She thought it was nuts, and doubted everything I said, but felt it was her only choice without dramatically reducing her price. Previously, she tried to sell it for as low as $450K but didn’t get anywhere. After we revamped it, we sold the house 3 days after listing it for $565k. It changed the trajectory of her future, and those are the moments I live for! Sitting at that closing table, I could just see the amount of relief she had in her eyes knowing that this chapter is finally closed and she’s now able to sleep at night. We have a testimonial video of her story on our website and you can just see how her worries become a thing of the past!

My takeaway from this is always trust your instinct and when you feel strongly about an idea that you just know in your heart is going to work, pursue it relentlessly and don’t let the naysayers swing your thoughts otherwise. I’m so glad I did, as it showed me that taking calculated risks are definitely worth it! Be cautious though, as I knew all the stats of this scenario and I knew where and when to push, due to past experiences.

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

I’m always in my innovative space of constantly researching how to be different. Consumers are overwhelmed with the amount of real estate agents there are, as in Birmingham alone there are almost 6,000 of us, so how does one choose? We are working on becoming the first “Concierge Agency” where we literally take on all the headaches, hassles and fears that come with buying and selling homes. Being a concierge agent is closely identified with being your private planner. We take on handling who cleans the house, to who paints, to what movers to choose, what lender to call, who stages the home, all the way down to certifying your home as ready to sell. We specialize in identifying the objections on the front end and making the experience completely different for the consumer.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

Our company’s center focus is to serve. Our mission statement is quite simple. Your Home. Served. To us, we believe that serving the home is just as important as serving our customers. Real estate is the most expensive transaction you will likely encounter in your lifetime, so having a team of pros is crucial to your success. We begin by assessing our client’s financial goals first, and truly understanding their ‘why” before our needs. When we identify that, we custom tailor a plan to make sure we hit those goals with flying colors. Whether it’s to pay off debt, establishing a savings goal, streamlining your financials all the way down to what you can handle on your payments, we want to know everything that’s important to you and hit the ground running to make them happen. We want to establish realistic expectations and we pull up calendars at the time to explain what is going to happen and when, and by whom, and how long that portion takes. It has transformed our business when the clients can see that we are way more than just a realtor. We become partners for life, and that’s when it becomes really special.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

Oh man, so many! I give credit to those who taught us painful lessons, not just the great ones. I believe the worst lessons are the best ones. Mainly because those lessons are the ones that shape your future in terms of what not to do, and believe me, we’ve made countless mistakes. We’ve trusted when we shouldn’t have. We gave grace, when we didn’t have a reason to. We also received grace when we weren’t on our best game and have been molded to where we are today. I particularly am grateful for my husband, who sees my dreams and allows me to chase them relentlessly no matter how wild they can appear to others. I have huge dreams, and I couldn’t do it without him or his support. In the words of Chetan Bhagat, “Be so busy improving yourself, that you have no time to criticize others”. I live my life by this quote, in the matter of always trying to be the best version of who I am today and being better than who I was yesterday.

Ok. Thank you for all that. Let’s now jump to the main core of our interview. The Real Estate industry, like the Veterinarian, Nursing and Public Relations fields, is a women dominated industry. Yet despite this, less than 20 percent of senior positions in Real Estate companies are held by women. In your opinion or experience, what do you think is the cause of this imbalance?

I may or may not receive opinions of others who do not agree, but I believe that women are too scattered to hold higher positions. Allow me to explain why.

First, women are incredibly talented in ways men can never understand. We balance and juggle so much that a lot of times, we still feel like failures. Others may look at successful women as a mere figment of their imagination, but in all honesty, women struggle with balance period. I believe that we were not built to be as busy as we are. We are not built to be the independent leaders that we want to be, and I believe men do not know how to support these rare women. For example, in order to take on a senior position, that would require incredible support from our partner. When men become those senior leaders, they have an incredible woman supporting all the “back office” of life in order to allow him to be successful. I’ve seen these women, and I’m partially one of them. I’ve seen them step in to where they don’t allow any distractions to come through to their husbands as they know his time is valuable to build their long term financial wealth. You would see them become the blockers from the distractions such as the lawn guy who needed to come by and spray the grass, or the doctor appointments that need to be made for their children, or who does all the laundry and ensures their home is kept up and fully stocked with all that’s needed. These women clock in from the moment their eyes open until well past when they are closed still working on that “check list” of things that need to be done. I hardly ever see men take on those roles to push that “woman” to be a senior position executive. That’s why I think it’s an issue. I don’t think it’s a matter of us being incapable, I think it’s a matter of men being incapable of doing these things as you would call “the imbalance” to hold that woman up to her maximum potential. But, how could they? How could they see that doing the back end could support the front end of their life’s trajectory without compromising “their manhood” as you don’t see men praised for that. You actually see them feeling low self-esteem and not appreciated or loved in the ways they think they should be. Imagine how women feel, who play that role. A role of endless thankless jobs, but yet the executive gets all the praise for their drive and their results. That’s why there’s a staggering amount of divorces that happen for women who are top executives as I believe 100% of it has to do with the lack of the “back office” support. How often do you see a top executive bogged down with the little everyday tasks of life? He doesn’t deal with them, because his time is solely focused on being a senior executive and that “wife” lets him do that. On the flip side, if we become that senior executive, who’s doing that for us? Find that guy and hold on to dear life as you’ve found a diamond in the rough.

What 3 things can be done by a)individuals b)companies and/or c) society to support greater gender balance going forward?

I think it’s pretty simple actually. You take what you are good at, and you stick to it and build on to it for better greatness. You take what you aren’t’ good at, and have your partner counterbalance your deficiency. This is true for a woman or a man. If we stop looking at roles as a man vs. a woman, that’s really where the change begins. We as companies and even as individuals, have got to be more levelheaded for when women or men balance their own family needs on a personal level without lessening their value. From the beginning of time, it’s become socially unacceptable to be a man who handles women’s roles, roles also defined by our society. The men are to be the providers. The women are to be the nurturers. This is true to likely the majority of the world’s family dynamic, but when those roles reverse, that’s when the trouble really begins and ultimately, why we have the problem with inequality of opportunity. How can a woman excel at being a top executive leader without someone taking over her known normal duties as a woman to begin with? I think this is where a lot of our issues come from, and quite frankly, why we struggle in being more than we are without compromising who we are supposed to be, by society’s standards. Once the standards get thrown straight out the window, and the families come up with their own balance without the backlash of what’s gender acceptable, that’s when growth can happen. But until then, we will always struggle with that balance because it doesn’t exist, and society doesn’t support or appreciate it when men do the roles that are otherwise known as the “women’s” role. Until men come to terms with it, accept it, appreciate it and embrace it, we will never move forward as they won’t feel fulfilled either.

In your opinion, what are the biggest challenges faced by women executives that aren’t typically faced by their male counterparts?

Again, being the man and the woman at once. Men don’t face those challenges because men don’t deal with them, we do. Mom guilt is a real thing, and it’s a lot of pressure to handle. Men don’t realize that in order for a glass to be full, one has to pour water into it constantly. But, when that glass runs full, and you pour more water into it, it starts overflowing. Unless that man takes big sips out of the cup as the water is pouring into it, it won’t be a perfectly full glass. It’ll just keep overflowing and that’s what women have a problem with. We’re doing too much.

Can you share 3 things that most excite you about the Real Estate industry?

I get super excited when we have identified impossible goals and have put a plan into action to achieve them. The look and the relief I get from clients when they’ve reached that finish line is an indescribable feeling. I also enjoy seeing families who have worked for years to get their financials in order to get into their “first” home that they’ve never thought it’s possible. I especially enjoy it the most when burdens or problem transactions are diminished.

Can you share 3 things that most concern you about the industry? If you had the ability to implement 3 ways to reform or improve the industry, what would you suggest?

I am concerned with the amount of rookies joining without the proper backing or the experience needed before they get involved in people’s financials. Just because you can pass a test, does not mean you are ready to jump in without knowing all the things that can go wrong. There has got to be a better mentorship program that each agent must be a part of before they are on their own, as the veteran agents are constantly cleaning up huge messes they are inadvertently making due to lack of support.

I am also concerned with the amount of virtual real estate platforms that can and have ruined people financially just because they don’t know what they are signing or what rights they’ve given up. Let’s face it, how many of you read all the “terms and conditions” when signing something? I’ll bet less than 1% actually go into them and deep read what all they are agreeing to.

Lastly, I’m concerned about the consumer experience becoming non-existent due to the sheer pursuit of profit. People have stopped spending time, energy and resources on educating the consumer on all the parts that go on with real estate and make it look so easy, when in reality, consumers are being robbed of so much, but they don’t know any better.

What advice would you give to other leaders to help their team to thrive?

I would start with helping agents on their lifestyle choices, before helping them get slammed. I’ve seen it so many times when agents get on board, but no one is helping with their everyday systematic tasks that you don’t think about. Things like how do you book a closing without notifying all parties? Are you technology savvy and know how to work calendar invites with addresses to make sure your clients are up-to speed? How are you paying your personal bills and are you managing your personal affairs well? We’ve become so bogged down with all that’s thrown on us, that no one is taking the time to simplify basic life tasks before exploding it even more. If a team-member hasn’t mastered how to deal with their own life on a day to day basis, you are only setting up for major anxiety, health and mental issues later on when it snowballs. Learn the basics!

Ok, here is the main question of our interview. You are a “Real Estate Insider”. If you had to advise someone about 5 non intuitive things one should know to succeed in the Real Estate industry, what would you say? Can you please give a story or an example for each?

Learn to get organized — this can be as simple as organizing your car before going on appointments. I can’t tell you how many agents I’ve met who open their door and pounds of papers just fly out with countless water bottles floating like they are the Dasani collector Learn to get your financials in order — This is so important! Look, we’re all busy. That’s the number one answer when someone asks, “how is life?” It’s been busy. It’s always busy, so take the time to get your financials in order. Know your budgets and know how many subscriptions you have going. Don’t drown in sweeping it under the rug for the fear of not knowing what your plan is. Know how much your bills are like clockwork, and how much you are putting into savings monthly. Learn your goals, then stick to them! Learn how to use what systems and minimize them — You can be drinking out of a fire hydrant in the amount of apps available for use. Figure out what 5 apps you must have, and how you can have them communicate with one another. Learn to become a pro at simplicity — again, simplify! You don’t need 8 pages of swipes on your phone of apps. Keep it simple! Learn how to effectively communicate with your client — clients know when you are scattered. They know when you’ve lost this email, or that document. Know how you organize your client and how you keep up with what’s being sent and when. This job is extremely date oriented, so missing a document by one day can make or break your client’s rights in their contract.

Because of your position, you are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the greatest amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Oh, this is so easy, it’s a network of deficiencies! I so wish there was a space where you can be an expert at x, and people can utilize you in that field. I would love to go to a space where everyone’s expertise is outlined, and as life happens, you can go to that expert. Like today, I need an expert unpacker. Someone who loves organization to help a client unpack their home. What joy it would be for someone to go and find that person who actually loves to do that. Or an expert at meditation, when you are having a wicked stressful week. Having a deficiency is not a bad thing, but not pursuing someone to fulfill them is dangerous.

