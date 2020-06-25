Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Learn How Matt Heller Overcome Stress And Burnout As An Entrepreneur

Matt Heller is a dynamic entrepreneur and the founder of HornBlasters. Over the years, Matt has helped dozens of individuals achieve success and their goals in life.  Today, we will learn how Matt has overcome stress and attained consistent success over the years. Avoiding Stress And Burnout Most individuals fail to admit it, but burnout […]

Matt Heller is a dynamic entrepreneur and the founder of HornBlasters. Over the years, Matt has helped dozens of individuals achieve success and their goals in life. 

Today, we will learn how Matt has overcome stress and attained consistent success over the years.

Avoiding Stress And Burnout

Most individuals fail to admit it, but burnout and stress are just as serious as any other medical condition out there. These two ailments can cause your immune system to break down, leaving room for other illnesses to attack.

In light of this topic, Matt advises anyone experiencing these to take some time off and walk. Changing your pace helps change your mood. 

“I walk fast, like try to keep up with me fast. If something just isn’t going right I find myself headed out to our warehouse to get a feel for what’s going on. By the time I get distracted by someone or something out there, enough time has passed to allow me to have a different perspective on whatever it was that caused the walk in the first place.” – Matt shares.

Giving yourself time to breathe can mean the difference between you falling ill and performing at your best, so take a breather next time you feel tensed up.

Achieving Success

Success is an element that flees the hands of most entrepreneurs today. So the question now is, how does one achieve success as an entrepreneur in today’s world?

Well, there are a couple of things Matt recommends you to do in order to attain your goals. The first thing would be to Stick With It. Matt explains that having an idea or starting something new is always the easy part. But the obstacles appear when it’s time to see the idea through to completion. 

“If you can value the process and make it part of your life, the impact you have on it daily will make it a success.”- Matt.

The next tip would be to constantly repeat what you want to be good at. Repetition is the mother of all learning (Repetition est mater studiorum). Matt explains that when training new people, he doesn’t stress speed at the beginning. The most crucial thing is accuracy and repetition. 

Drawing Motivation

Motivation is a reason or reasons for acting or behaving in a manner. Why are you working towards achieving that goal you’ve set?

Matt shares that most people are of the mindset that success will help them get the latest trendy item and give them a high status in society.  That isn’t the same for Matt. 

To Matt, success equals freedoms. The freedom to do anything he’s set his mind to do, be it traveling to different parts of the world, eating amazing food and spending quality time with the family. This is what drives Matt everyday to achieve the goals he’s set in life.

