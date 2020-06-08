Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Learn How Masih Zad Overcomes stress And Attains Success An Individual

An Article On Warding Off Stress And Achieving Success

Masih Zad is a fashion designer who has helped numerous individuals around the world achieve their goals. In this article, Masih shares some of the tips he’s used to overcome stress and achieve success over the years.

Dealing With Stress

Stress is something we all face. It can be caused by a variety of reasons; a job interview, a speech, or maybe something as simple as hanging out with friends.

Masih shares that circumventing stress is not exactly easy even when you are occupied with what you love. Being productive will bring stress of various intensity levels however you should always know when to quit and take a break. During this period, try and engage in activities that will reduce your stress levels. 

For some people, it can be something as simple as taking a walk, for others, working out seems like a much better alternative. Find out what works for you!

Drawing Inspiration 

Everyone has that one thing that drives them to do remarkable things, you know! That element that gives us the required enthusiasm or push we need to set out on challenging journeys. 

In light of this topic, Masih shares that his desire to be one of the most sought after individuals in his industry brought him to where he is today. His passion to create a line of top-notch products unrivaled by none served as motivation to forge ahead and achieve success.

Overcoming Challenges

As humans, we face obstacles daily. Obstacles come in different forms, be it financial, emotional, or physical. But the most important thing to note is that obstacles must be overcome for us to make progress in life.

Masih faced a lot of obstacles, to say the least. A lot of challenges stemmed from his early days as a young designer who was just gaining experience and finding his footing in the fashion world. 

After overcoming the hindrances that arose from being fresh in the game, he realized that the high-end fashion industry was a dog eat dog world and that he had to do everything possible to succeed. 

This realization was followed closely by financial impairment. All of these issues and more were overcome by sheer determination, dedication, and perseverance, and today, the Masih Zad line stands tall and proud. 

Achieving Success

Everyone wants a taste of success even if it’s the slightest bit of it. It is our ultimate goal. But how does one go about attaining success? 

Masih discloses that to attain success, no matter how things get, quitting should never be in consideration.  When your back is against the wall,  push until you reach the finish line of success.  

Having a clear image of what your enterprise will be and ingraining the imagination in your head will help you keep sight of what is and what isn’t until that image is made manifest in reality.  We all make mistakes, but only foolish people make mistakes repeatedly. 

Surrounding yourself with people that foster success is key and most importantly, confronting your fears and closely monitoring your growth and that of the company.  

 

