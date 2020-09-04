Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Learn How Dalton Patterson Avoids Stress And Achieves Success As An Individual

Dalton Patterson also known as DPatt is an athlete from New Orleans, Louisiana who played college football at Western Kentucky. In this article, we will learn some success principles Dalton has used over the years and how he has been able to overcome the stress of being an entrepreneur. Achieving Success Achieving success is one […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By

Dalton Patterson also known as DPatt is an athlete from New Orleans, Louisiana who played college football at Western Kentucky. In this article, we will learn some success principles Dalton has used over the years and how he has been able to overcome the stress of being an entrepreneur.

Achieving Success

Achieving success is one thing that has escaped the grasp of so many individuals today. Well, to achieve success, one has to go through a series of processes and steps. This is what most individuals fail to do. In Dalton’s opinion achieving success boils down to implementing certain habits. These habits will guide you along your path to success

.

Some of these habits include: hanging around friends that elevate your mood and thought patterns, engaging in brainstorming sessions, and testing out different strategies instead of crying over the ones that failed.

Another thing to have is a good source of motivation, Dalton’s source of motivation is his family. He shares that he has to pave a way for his brothers and sister to ensure they have a bright future.

Here are some words of advice from Dalton to anyone who’s just starting in life;

“Never give up on what you really wanna do in life there is space and enough money for everyone out there. Do you want to be average your whole life or do you wanna live like a king or queen?”

Avoiding Stress

Stress is a feeling of emotional or physical tension. It can come from any event or thought that makes you feel frustrated, angry, or nervous. This definitely can be good for someone who’s striving to attain success. So how does Dalton avoid stress?

Dalton engages in physical activities such as playing sports and working out, these have been known to increase blood flow and reduce the amount of stress one is feeling. Apart from this, Dalton also hangs out with his friends whenever he is feeling stressed. During this time, he either plays video games with them or just talks about life happenings. Anything that will take his mind off work

    Johnny Medina, Branding Expert-Business Consultant

    Johnny Medina is a branding expert, and consultant who has worked with top celebrities and millionaires doing over 100M a year.

    Growing up in a small town called Grandview where the estimated population of the town was around 10,000 people. Usually, in small towns, it’s almost impossible to dream about “the life” because you don’t see the fancy cars, the nice clothes & big mansions.

    But only 3 months into online marketing he did what would take most of us years - Johnny hit his first ever 5 figure month. Now he is able to make up to 20k per day using only social media and connect with some of the top influencers on daily basis.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Bettering Communities: How Barry Barbee, A Georgia-based Entrepreneur Channeled His Greatest Loss Into A Revolutionary Purpose-Driven Business

    by Nadya Rousseau
    Community//

    Values in Action

    by Nick Peluso
    Shutterstock
    Community//

    A ‘Decade of Healthy Aging’: Are you ready?

    by Colin Milner

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.