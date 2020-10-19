Though many of us are brilliant, educated, our IQ level are high but our inner strength is low. Fear, fear of facing problems, problem solving ability, failures, losses. In such cases most of the human beings will have less courage to face everything, that’s quite nature. We can’t criticize others for this reason. But we have to build our inner strength, making ourselves strong. The only way is to learn from the legends.

Learning from the legends… the leaders, warriors, successful persons. Take them as an inspiration. Read their stories, their life path, their struggles, obstacles in life, how they overcome it. You’ll get many information, ideas from their stories. Learn from them and build yourself strong. Some were born leaders, they have the qualities of a leader by birth. But some will learn from others, inspiration stories. Learning from others is a good idea. You are willing to learn, willing to change yourself, the perception of living. Surely you’ll have the inner strength, power to handle everything with confidence. Learn & live life like the legends.