Learn 15 out of the 50+ Different Gender Identities

In 2014, Facebook updated its user platform to account for over 50 options for gender identities (ABC News). Recently, this number has continued to expand and grow as more and more individuals come out and showcase their unique genders. Here, we will cover fifteen essential terms and concepts related to different gender identities in the hopes of expanding our understanding and inclusion of the LGBTQ+ community.

Agender: an individual who does not identify with any gender (male or female)

an individual who does not identify with any gender (male or female) Androgyne: an individual who identifies with both masculine and feminine gender roles or falls in between male and female

Bigender: an individual who identifies with multiple genders

an individual who identifies with multiple genders Butch: a female who expresses masculinity, often used in the lesbian community

a female who expresses masculinity, often used in the lesbian community Cisgender: an individual whose gender identity is the sex that they were assigned at birth

an individual whose gender identity is the sex that they were assigned at birth Gender Expansive: an individual who may not fall into any gender category and combines roles, expressions, and identities from multiple genders

an individual who may not fall into any gender category and combines roles, expressions, and identities from multiple genders Gender-fluid: an individual who moves in between or outside of the current expectations for gender

an individual who moves in between or outside of the current expectations for gender Gender Outlaw: an individual who refutes societal definitions of male or female

an individual who refutes societal definitions of male or female Genderqueer : an individual who expresses their gender identity through a combination of genders or outside of current gender guidelines

an individual who expresses their gender identity through a combination of genders or outside of current gender guidelines Masculine or Feminine of Center: an individual who leans towards masculine or feminine performances and experiences

an individual who leans towards masculine or feminine performances and experiences Non-binary : an individual who does not fall within the gender binary and may identify with multiple genders or be gender non-conforming

an individual who does not fall within the gender binary and may identify with multiple genders or be gender non-conforming Omnigender: an individual who experiences or identifies with all genders

an individual who experiences or identifies with all genders Polygender: an individual who displays different parts of various genders

an individual who displays different parts of various genders Transgender: an individual who identifies with a different gender than assigned at birth

an individual who identifies with a different gender than assigned at birth Two-Spirit: an Indigenous individual who expresses different sexualities and genders which encompass both the masculine and feminine range

Simply learning about these different terms elevates our understanding and appreciation for the LGBTQ+ community. Through open curiosity and courageous actions, we can forge the way for an inclusive workforce, equal rights, and widespread acceptance for different genders and sexual orientations.

Dima Ghawi is the founder of a global talent development company. Her mission is providing guidance to business executives to develop diversity, equity and inclusion strategies and to implement a multi-year plan for advancing quality leaders from within their organization. Through keynote speeches, training programs and executive coaching, Dima has empowered thousands of professionals across the globe to expand their leadership potential. For more information, visit DimaGhawi.com and BreakingVases.com.