Leaping Over Boulders

Passion, we all have one. Be it to finally own that dream home or take a vacation in the Alps, or to finally write that book we’ve been talking about for years on end.

Five years ago, my life was in a very different place. While I knew deep down inside what I wanted to do. I had no idea how to make it happen, nor did I really have the belief that I could. Reeling from a few of life’s little setbacks, it took me a few steps over boulders before I could even settle anywhere. I had lost my sense of self more than anything, but little did I know that the universe was steering me in that direction for a reason; so that I could find my true self once more. The lessons were rough, I won’t lie, but through it, I learned true compassion. That old adage about warrior women is true, we are made strong. We can either give up or choose to fight. I did the latter, however, I had some very sage people who saw something deep down inside of me, and encouraged me to bring it to light. I didn’t always have the courage to stand on a soapbox and be as tenacious as I am these days. I’ve fought a few rounds with myself, I was actually quite a softspoken person, shy, unassuming, and perhaps a wallflower, but I saw someone out there who decided to rise in the same manner that I wanted to and I took their lead. I also teamed up with a great group of women who were my spiritual soul sisters, all successful entrepreneurs on their own. I saw the dreams that they were fighting for and how they spoke them into existence and made it happen. They too had to fight the demons that told us we weren’t good enough or said we couldn’t do it. I’ve fought that voice before, once being told that I would never be anything, never be loved, never have anything. I believed that person for years, until one day, I saw the real truth. I was more than capable, I was worthy of the same opportunities as anyone else, and if I wanted it, I could, in fact, have my dream. I left the corporate hamster wheel and decided to become a freelancer and never looked back. Was it scary, you bet, like jumping off the side of a cliff or skydiving without a parachute, but I believed in my dream enough to really go after what I wanted. Yes, I’ve had personal heartbreak, those moments where you just don’t have words, and additional setbacks, but I surrounded myself with positive people who helped me to see things in a different light and kept me going.

I started out the old fashioned way, by networking, and shadowing others who were walking the same path that I wanted to. I began to focus on writing and started doing so for several digital platforms, building friendships, some as long as ten plus years, with people who were industry leaders. I put in late nights and twelve-hour days to make it happen. I spent time doing interviews and writing for fun on the side, having been encouraged to do so by a very close friend, little by little gathering enough material for my first book. I’m still writing freelance, but I’ve added the title author to the mix. I’ve done my first few personal interviews and I have a podcast coming up.

Do you know what it feels like to hold something in your hands that bears your name, something that you’ve poured yourself into, it feels like you’ve won the biggest, best sundae in your state complete with a marching band to celebrate.

Now, I won’t say that all those doubts will disappear overnight, it’s going to take some work. It’s going to take letting go of old belief patterns, stuff that we hold on to for a very long time. and probably upsetting a few people here and there because you stood your ground and told folks to take their ideas, or perhaps even ideals, and put them somewhere, but it’s going to feel good when you do. I have learned that when someone tells me I can’t do something, or I’ll never be this or that, I go out and prove them wrong just for kicks. You’ve heard this before, but you really do need to do the inner work. You need to find your reason, your passion, and your purpose and go after it. Do you have a desire to do something? You can make it happen. Do not allow anyone else to tell you otherwise.

As for that man that told me that I would never be enough, well, isn’t life funny?