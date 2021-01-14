Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Leaping Forward in 2021

Book Review

I read Steve Farber’s more recent book, LOVE is Damn good business and then ordered the Radical Leap which he wrote much earlier. I wish I had read this book years ago — its good business told in an engaging story format.

The Radical Leap is easy to read and understand. As in every good story there is a guide who is teaching from beginning to end. At the end we understand the golden rule of old, “treat your neighbor as you want to be treated ” and life gets better. While the book is entitled Radical… most of the lessons are doable.

I chose the Audible version of the book and find that Steve Farber, the author is a great orator… easy to listen to and it helps to page through in a short time. I also like that at the end of the book there were several extra online / website materials without additional fees adding more value to the purchase.

As we continue to work together globally on the multiple challenges of health, economic, and social justice crisises, it was good to stop, listen and reflect on how to thrive by using collaboration, empathy and love. Great reading to inspire one in time that we all could use more inspiration.

    JoAnn, Rolle, Ph.D., Dean School of Business at Medgar Evers College, City University of New York (CUNY)

    JoAnn Rolle, Ph.D., Dean of Business at Medgar Evers College, City University of New York  (CUNY) has been featured by The Network Journal as one of the top 25 African American women in Business.  Dean Rolle is a Honorary Fellow Center for Business & Economic Research and has posted more than  100 business and entrepreneurship related articles on Linkedin.  Dean Rolle is also listed as a media source at WMC SHESOURCE  Her most recent articles and keynotes are on The Future of Work & Entrepreneurship for the underserved. She collaborates with an international group of practitioners and academics, Dr. Jacqueline Kisato, Dr. Micah Crump, Dr. Alicia Reid, Dr. Roberto Acevedo, Dr. Byron Price, and Ms.Nia Rock.

