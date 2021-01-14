Leaping Forward in 2021

I read Steve Farber’s more recent book, LOVE is Damn good business and then ordered the Radical Leap which he wrote much earlier. I wish I had read this book years ago — its good business told in an engaging story format.

The Radical Leap is easy to read and understand. As in every good story there is a guide who is teaching from beginning to end. At the end we understand the golden rule of old, “treat your neighbor as you want to be treated ” and life gets better. While the book is entitled Radical… most of the lessons are doable.

I chose the Audible version of the book and find that Steve Farber, the author is a great orator… easy to listen to and it helps to page through in a short time. I also like that at the end of the book there were several extra online / website materials without additional fees adding more value to the purchase.

As we continue to work together globally on the multiple challenges of health, economic, and social justice crisises, it was good to stop, listen and reflect on how to thrive by using collaboration, empathy and love. Great reading to inspire one in time that we all could use more inspiration.