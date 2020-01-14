Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Leap!

...into 2020

By
Leap! image by @picsbymoe.motivatepictures on IG, used with permission
After so much persistence
It’s amazing what happens when I give up the “heavy weight” of resistance
Choosing a different lane & letting go feels transcendent
Consciously independent
When shackles dissipate
There is new space I create
So much vastness
Room to grow
Room for flow
When the ego gets buried
My freedom feels EXTRAordinary
Awareness and light prevail
When I can release and exhale
An agency for change
When not caught in chains
Of a narrative and destiny I was sure I wanted to write
To accept letting go of the fight
I have learned so much in this process
Life lessons are abundant
More than I can even express
With possibilities unbound
Emerging from my ground
My dreams are levitated
I work through low then rise,
Elevated
Ideas get cultivated
Excited for new endeavors
And expansive MOments untethered
What’s most essential is clear
With a focus on that and those I hold dear
Sometimes life is
ALL SO DAMN SIMPLE AND TRANSPARENT
Let this clarity remain inherent
Approaching 2020 with revere
Is how I chose to live this year
Finding fascination as MOments are revealed?
This my friends is the ultimate appeal

Jen Whitney, CEO of Being Fierce

Inspired and Inspire! Truth dweller of raw grit; exposed and naked on the page. Learning. Evolving. Emerging. What a ride!
Co-parent to three. Writing the world’s greatest love story and exploring what it means to be in a "Power Couple" relationship. 28 year + career helping non-US Citizens invest for their future. Poet. Writer. Space- Explorer. Transformed my life. Lost the mental weight, lost 60 pounds, created space, filled with self-love, now use the word impossible with caution.

——

We are all worthy of self-respect and self-responsibility and we can prove it in our actions. Let's go get it!

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
