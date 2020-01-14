After so much persistence
It’s amazing what happens when I give up the “heavy weight” of resistance
Choosing a different lane & letting go feels transcendent
Consciously independent
When shackles dissipate
There is new space I create
So much vastness
Room to grow
Room for flow
When the ego gets buried
My freedom feels EXTRAordinary
Awareness and light prevail
When I can release and exhale
An agency for change
When not caught in chains
Of a narrative and destiny I was sure I wanted to write
To accept letting go of the fight
I have learned so much in this process
Life lessons are abundant
More than I can even express
With possibilities unbound
Emerging from my ground
My dreams are levitated
I work through low then rise,
Elevated
Ideas get cultivated
Excited for new endeavors
And expansive MOments untethered
What’s most essential is clear
With a focus on that and those I hold dear
Sometimes life is
ALL SO DAMN SIMPLE AND TRANSPARENT
Let this clarity remain inherent
Approaching 2020 with revere
Is how I chose to live this year
Finding fascination as MOments are revealed?
This my friends is the ultimate appeal