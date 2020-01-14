After so much persistence

It’s amazing what happens when I give up the “heavy weight” of resistance

Choosing a different lane & letting go feels transcendent

Consciously independent

When shackles dissipate

There is new space I create

So much vastness

Room to grow

Room for flow

When the ego gets buried

My freedom feels EXTRAordinary

Awareness and light prevail

When I can release and exhale

An agency for change

When not caught in chains

Of a narrative and destiny I was sure I wanted to write

To accept letting go of the fight

I have learned so much in this process

Life lessons are abundant

More than I can even express

With possibilities unbound

Emerging from my ground

My dreams are levitated

I work through low then rise,

Elevated

Ideas get cultivated

Excited for new endeavors

And expansive MOments untethered

What’s most essential is clear

With a focus on that and those I hold dear

Sometimes life is

ALL SO DAMN SIMPLE AND TRANSPARENT

Let this clarity remain inherent

Approaching 2020 with revere

Is how I chose to live this year

Finding fascination as MOments are revealed?

This my friends is the ultimate appeal