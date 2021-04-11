Leanne McDonald: “Spend less time researching and more time doing”

Every day I get up and share my message because of the way I used to feel, to know that even if one woman hears what I have to share and who could experience an awakening in their life, drives me to keep going each day. I also have two girls — who are watching me and hearing what I share — and I know and see them benefit from that as they grow up in life.

As a part of our series about Inspirational Women of the Speaking Circuit, I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Leanne McDonald, a Spiritual Transformation Coach who works with women from all around the world, helping them to find their voice, awaken their confidence and recognise their true Divine nature of pure potential. Leanne is extremely passionate about cheerleading women, guiding them back to their truth and supporting them to live life without fear or limitations. Leanne is on a mission to awaken 1 million women worldwide to their true potential in 2021!

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Our readers would love to get to know you a bit better. Can you tell us the story of how you grew up?

In Northumberland, North East of England with mum, dad and sister, I come from a working class family. I went to Newcastle College to study business and left to travel around the world working in marketing for airlines, lived/worked in Dubai and Taiwan.

I was a very shy, fearful, emotional child. Always held back in life, and hung onto the leg of my mum!

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this specific career path?

I experienced my ‘dark night of the soul’ where I just reached a point of no return, with no confidence, no motivation, no self-worth or self-respect, I had struggled mentally and emotionally to support my partner through his mental health struggles, and I felt empty and lost.

I began to rebuild and unravel the stories of who I was, and how I been living for so many years. Through this transformation and the inner work I needed to do, I just knew that I was meant to go through those struggles to be able to hold the hands of many women around the world who needed to do the same.

Can you tell us the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

My first official ‘speaking in public gig’ was when I was filmed by ITV delivering a mental health workshop to 30 primary school children.

The story covered World Mental Health Day, and looked at how community projects were supporting the community. The feeling I got during that workshop just cemented my belief that my purpose moving forward I was going to make waves in the lives of people who needed it.

I was also contacted by the BBC to co-create a children’s mindful app for Cbeebies, after asking the Universe for a sign if this work was in the direction of where I should be heading. In fact, I got an email in my inbox the very next day, asking me to support the creation of the app so I took that as a step I should take moving towards my ultimate dream.

I was responsible for a 1million USD budget when I worked at Emirates in Dubai, in a job that I totally blagged. I jumped up five pay grades and moved from London to Dubai to work as Business Development and Operations Manager for their retail division. In that role I learned so much about business and marketing in a 1-year period that I would not have picked up in a 10+ year employment elsewhere.

I literally injected myself into every aspect of business and my manager was happy to let me. That experience was critical in my journey, as I realised then I was meant to be an entrepreneur, and so that is what I did.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

The funniest memory from starting out, was the terror I felt about doing a Facebook live!

My first ever Facebook live was a talk I was going to share about limiting beliefs and I froze, there were no words, I could see that there were people watching the live and I had advertised it.

I froze, for about 4–5 minutes — people were commenting and saying ‘hello’, ‘we can’t hear you’ and that made it worse, I was frozen solid to the spot. The only thing I could think of was to stay still and pretend that my wifi had frozen, staring blankly at the screen pretending to be frozen.

I did this for another 1–2 minutes and then said so sorry guys I’ll try and go live again as I have wifi issues and I pressed end live as fast as I could!

I actually faked that my wifi froze haha!!! I didn’t go live again that evening, I shared that my wifi was too weak and would reschedule, but the lesson I learned in all of this is nothing matters, the mistakes, they do not matter.

People still followed me, I still received messages and continued to be successful. Though that story makes me belly laugh every time I recount it.

It taught me; it was ok to be vulnerable. I shared with my group the true story of why I didn’t show up that day for the training, and in all of the laughter we connected on a deeper level.

I also learned that you do not have to be perfect, you just have to trust your message, connect to your intention of ‘why’ and show up.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I have been so lucky to be surrounded by some amazing women along my journey, but a significant turning point in my career was when Dr Erin became my mentor.

She powerfully demanded that I step into my truth and embody the purpose that I am here to fulfil. Having that support and guidance has really helped me to live my life without limitation, opening up a whole new world of creativity and innovative ideas to reach women around the world that I perhaps might not have dared to consider.

Now I get an idea, my heart sings and I see it through, knowing it is of the highest good for my current and potential clients.

You have been blessed with great success in a career path that can be challenging and intimidating. Do you have any words of advice for others who may want to embark on this career path, but seem daunted by the prospect of failure?

It took me a number of years to grasp this for myself, but the career path that lights you up, excites you and makes you feel giddy knowing the potential impact you could have on another person’s life is no coincidence.

We are drawn to things that are meant for us, that are our purpose and so we do ourselves a disservice by not seeing them through.

What drives you to get up everyday and give your talks? What is the main empowering message that you aim to share with the world?

Everyday I get up and share my message because of the way I used to feel, to know that even if one woman hears what I have to share and who could experience an awakening in their life, drives me to keep going each day.

I also have two girls — who are watching me and hearing what I share — and I know and see them benefit from that as they grow up in life.

My main empowering message is — You are already all of the things you are seeking to be, you are worthy, you are good enough, you are perfectly imperfect, limitless, pure potential!

You are already the Goddess, so what would you like to do with your life now you know that?

Can you share with our readers a few of your most important tips about how to be an effective and empowering speaker? Can you please share some examples or stories?

Speak from the heart and do not be afraid of feeling vulnerable, some of my best moments have started off so shaky to the point where I felt like running out of the door and have ended in the biggest aha moments for me and my audience.

As you know, many people are terrified of speaking in public. Can you give some of your advice about how to overcome this fear?

Be afraid, its totally fine to be afraid, so just feel that fear and do it anyway.

Just start to talk, regardless of how ready you feel, no one is ever ready to deliver the most powerful moments right at the beginning, everyone has to get into their flow and connect to their heart and the best way to get there is to start.

Be real, I often tell my audience if I am feeling nervous, it’s a powerful way to connect with them.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

That I didn’t have to have all of my ducks in a row to start, I spent such a long time ‘preparing’ to launch and making sure everything was perfect and ready, when really I just needed to share my message and allow the business journey to unfold because it’s a moving target, my business is constantly evolving and changing and I only learnt this by beginning. That you can over-estimate what you can achieve in 12 months, and totally under-estimate what you can achieve in five years. To start with multiple passive income streams at the beginning, when I started, I focused all of my energy on creating income from my own time, now I have multiple passive income streams that happen while I am sleeping which takes the pressure of earning money based upon the time, I can commit to working each day. Spend less time researching and more time doing, I have learned so much by just jumping in and creating my own real life market research as I grew. That hiring a VA is not as expensive as I thought it would be and I would have probably had one from day one, if I had known this, freeing me up to shine in the areas of which I thrive, admin not being one of them!

You have such impressive work. What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? Where do you see yourself heading from here?

I am working on several amazing projects, all designed to empower women across the world. The first is a hosting Female Empowerment Summit / 08th March — to celebrate international women’s day. The summit aims to inspire other women and men to live life aligned with their truth; to live ‘GoddessPowered’.

With 25 co-authors, all with differing perspectives, backgrounds, locations and ages, I will also be spearheading the launch of a female empowerment book, ‘Living Life GoddessPowered’ that captures this abundance of wisdom to continue to empower and inspire the reader well past International Women’s Day.

In June, I am drawing on my previous experience with mental health in children, to launch a Teen Girl Empowerment Movement — the Everyday GIRL Goddess. More to come on that!

And my Radio Show on Well-Being Radio, show title, Living Life Goddesspowered airs in March.

Can you share with our readers any self care routines, practices or treatments that you do to help your body, mind or heart to thrive? Please share a story for each one if you can.

This is so important, especially at the moment. I practice Meditation twice daily, morning and evening to reconnect to my mission and intention.

I love a soak in the bath with rose geranium essential oil and candles every evening.

I practice journaling streams of consciousness to awaken my creativity.

And I love beach walks with my children, luckily, I live close to the sea.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

My ultimate life lesson quote is — ‘where there is a will there is a way”, this is something I have heard all of my life, from being a child.

It’s a mantra that I fully embody in my life and business, if I have an idea and know it will impact others then I have a blind faith that my will can seek out a way.

You are a person of huge influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

The movement I am most passionate about is the one I am creating, The Everyday Goddess Revolution — A new movement of women choosing to awaken their confidence, purpose, worth, and truth. Feeling empowered — living life GODDESSpowered.

Female empowerment and women living their life knowing their true potential and having complete self-acceptance is my passion.

Is there a person in the world whom you would love to have lunch with, and why? Maybe we can tag them and see what happens!

I would LOVE to have lunch with Ramdas

www.facebook.com/everydaygoddessrevolution

www.instagram.com/leanne_cmacdonald

www.theeerydaygoddessrevolution.com

