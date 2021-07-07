Leanne Hamley of Culture Creator: “Conscious Consideration”

Conscious Consideration — Time needs to be spent considering if the culture that has evolved through the pandemic is the one that is going to be the culture that can best deliver the organizational strategy. If your organization is one which suffered through the pandemic, resistant to change, bureaucratic processes that stifled innovation, then consider if this is now the culture fit for purpose or does there need to be a new culture? One you consciously decide will move you and your employees forward to build a better future.

As a part of my series about about how leaders can create a “fantastic work culture”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Leanne Hamley.

Leanne Hamley is an experienced leader and business coach specializing in behavioural change, leadership development and organizational culture. Having worked across multiple sectors, industries and countries, she understands what makes people and organizations thrive. She is the founder of Culture Creator, a business designed to help organisations create authentic cultures that put the wellbeing of their people at the heart of the business and where values have real meaning and purpose. Leanne also recently co-founded another company, ‘Wot the Book!’ — a podcast series and full membership subscription for personal and leadership development.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

I have always been interested in the drivers behind how people learn, and how the desire to learn and develop can make any challenge or set back feel like an opportunity for growth.

I was fortunate enough at the beginning of my career to spend time teaching English in a Sri Lankan Orphanage that had been built for Sinhalese Children. In addition to teaching an infrastructure change had been made at the school and we were tasked with integrating Tamil children. Despite the political challenges it came with, life was simple and for many reasons the children had an innate hunger to learn. To be taught was opportunity, to learn was growth and to apply their learning was a step towards something more.

It made me consider the complexity of life as we had made it and to consider why some people love to learn and only see the opportunity it provides whilst others see the learning that is required as a means to an end.

It sparked my interest in adult learning and why in some there was a tipping point, one in which, we go from learning and absorbing, ‘the role of an apprentice’ to believing we have all the answers, ‘the master’, the point where our desire and will to intentionally learn slows.

My natural curiosity about human behavior was ignited. I returned back to the UK to corporate learning and development, where I set about building teams dedicated to understanding our drivers towards and away from learning. By understanding the drivers, it was then that we could build a strategy that created a culture of learning.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began leading your company?

This was my moment of ‘awe’. I have long been a fan of Dave Ulrich — Rensis Likert Professor. Having worked in organizations where we have implemented the Ulrich Model through to my further discovery of his books and research papers over the years Dave Ulrich was a firm HR Icon of mine.

Towards the end of 2020 I reached out to Dave and asked whether he would be interested in reading my book with a view if he liked it, he might want to endorse it. I was full of bravado when I sent the email but I never in a million years expected a response. Imposter syndrome in place and assumptions made “The man’s far too busy being incredible to have the time to respond to my whim.” Shortly after I sent the plea, Dave replied to my message, full of congratulations and support Dave confirmed he would read The Golden Thread. He later went on to endorse it. I will be forever grateful; it blew my mind and it showed me how there are some amazing supporters out there who will spare the time. More importantly it taught me that if you think you shouldn’t ask then you need to think less.

Are you working on any exciting projects now? How do you think that will help people?

I have recently partnered on a collaboration project to create Wot the Book! As a team we created the concept of Wot the Book! based largely on our observations and learnings we took through the pandemic. Where many organizations were pivoting to bring online learning to the fore, we were hearing how some employees were exasperated with being online more than necessary. It shone a light on how people need to feel ready for learning for it to be most effective. We also observed the toll on people’s mental health and how it suffered from reasons such as the constant influx of news; the new remote way of working; juggling homeschooling along with work challenges, numerous challenges that everyone was facing and being affected by.

Wot the Book! was designed as a way for organizations to invest in their people for development but could also benefit their employee’s wellbeing. The members would select the learning pathway that met their needs, for e,g, Leadership. They would then complete a diagnostic that includes the key topic, wellbeing and mindset. Based on the outputs the learner would be provided with signposting against 6 key books they would receive over a 12-month period.

In addition to the books the pathways also include a community, access to Q&A’s and micro development sessions ran by the authors, who are some of the best current thought leaders out there. The benefits not only gained from becoming a deep expert, but they also develop a researcher quality, a skill that will continue to support them long after the programme. Couple this with the endless benefits of reading on our personal wellbeing.

With all our authors now signed up, we are now able to sell the packages to businesses who want to help their people take a time out. It’s only when we switch off, do we really get to switch on.

Ok, lets jump to the main part of our interview. According to this study cited in Forbes, more than half of the US workforce is unhappy. Why do you think that number is so high?

If we look first at the make-up of the US workforce, as of 2016 Millennials became the largest generation in the US labor force. With so much cited about millennials behaviors (rightly or wrongly), we cannot dismiss that this generation has a higher expectation of their employers. They are the most educated generation in western history. The first generation having grown up immersed in technology, which has ultimately given them access to the wider world, immediate information and social media, all which have shaped their beliefs, attitudes and understanding of the world around them.

Couple this with a global pandemic, everyone’s world shrank considerably. Limited on travel, adventure, social interaction, we saw a shift, social media and the news become the only outlet, people became the social observers of how organizations chose to treat their people. As everyone watched the good, the bad and the ugly, people’s interest spiked and questions were raised, is this the organization I want to continue working for? Is this the one I should remain loyal to? Did it meet my expectation, or has it fallen short?

With the introduction of remote working job opportunities have widened. No longer are people limited to the location or company they used to work for. With the ‘new’ workplace being one that suits the individual no longer do we need to accept that the company we currently work for is the one that we are limited to, our global happiness has been challenged. We have lived a life very different to the one 18 months ago and now we know there is more, there are the organizations that strived, that outperformed because they put their people first, they remained true to their values and they have been beacons of light in organizational history. Organizations that have undoubtedly made everyone question the one they are working for and whether they are the ones in which they want to stay or leave.

Based on your experience or research, how do you think an unhappy workforce will impact a) company productivity b) company profitability c) and employee health and wellbeing?

An unhappy or disengaged workforce can inflict substantial pain on the organization. Employee engagement, poor cultures have bottom line impact.

It we first look at productivity, we know from the research out there that a disengaged employee can make up to 100 more errors than their engaged colleagues, not only that, they lack motivation, their focus isn’t on the task at hand, their focus is on what has caused their unhappiness and the job they are on the hunt for or worse they aren’t looking, merely coasting in a job that they aren’t connected too nor motivated enough to make a change.

Productivity lessened impacts profitability. Bureaucracy, office politics and procrastination all time killers, but when the motivation is impacted, opportunity for innovation is lessened. The allegiance to the organization has gone and along with it any ambition towards making the place better, better for their selves, for their colleagues and their customers.

Two large factors I believe that impacts the health and wellbeing is then the lack of connection, the place where they felt like they should belong, they don’t and secondly the lack of purpose, what they were once getting up in the morning to accomplish no longer feels important. Unfulfilled and uninspired can severely affect a person’s mental health which is why leadership is such a critical role and one that has a moral obligation to ensure you are doing right by your people.

Can you share 5 things that managers and executives should be doing to improve their company work culture? Can you give a personal story or example for each?

Values Alignment Check– Having undergone the largest stress test on organizational values, this the time for a review by the leaders. How did the values fare? Did they remain authentic? Was every decision made fully aligned to the values? Or did the values become words on a wall, actions and decisions made out of kilter to the values of the business? If the values have become misaligned, take action, keep and create a roadmap for how you will return to those values, or change them, create new values. The key is authenticity. Without it you have already dis-engaged your employees.

Conscious Consideration — Time needs to be spent considering if the culture that has evolved through the pandemic is the one that is going to be the culture that can best deliver the organizational strategy. If your organization is one which suffered through the pandemic, resistant to change, bureaucratic processes that stifled innovation, then consider if this is now the culture fit for purpose or does there need to be a new culture? One you consciously decide will move you and your employees forward to build a better future.

Define and Demonstrate Aligned Behaviors — Are the behaviors at the top the right behaviors that you are happy to see below, within The Golden Thread I explore ‘what is not challenged becomes the acceptable form of culture’. If a blind eye has been cast as we have been in survival mode, take the opportunity to look around with fresh eyes. Is the C suite behavior one you want emulated through the business, and if it isn’t, take the steps needed to correct what has become and create the behaviors aligned to the culture you aspire.

Health Check — The past 18 months has without a doubt taken its toll. A new level of anxiety for some who have battled with remote working and now the re-introduction of ‘back in the office’. Acknowledge that your employees have weathered a storm and take time to check their wellbeing, how best do they see the future being carved out, listen to their ideas, listen to their views and take action to ensure that they feel heard. You will only thrive as an organisation with engaged employees, so ensure that if they need additonal support, that support can be provided.

Safety Check — There is a large degree of information out there on psychological safety. A safety check should consist of finding out two things 1) How honest do your employees feel they can really be and 2) Your ‘fail’ culture. If your employees can’t be honest then already innovation has stemmed, people won’t be working to their true potential because trust isn’t in place for them to feel safe in doing so.

If you have a culture that embraces failure, one that sees each attempt as a step towards a better solution, then you have created a place for people to innovate. If you haven’t, and people fear failure your employees won’t put their head above the parapet. They will discard ideas and coast, preferring to fly under the radar.

It’s very nice to suggest ideas, but it seems like we have to “change the culture regarding work culture”. What can we do as a society to make a broader change in the US workforce’s work culture?

Workplace demand was already high with burnout being a major factor in the US workforce, for some the pandemic meant job losses and continued uncertainty in the job market, for others remote working only exacerbated the need for presenteeism and the ‘always on culture’.

The pandemic also gave people an insight to how life could be like. More time at home, taking a walk or taking some other form of exercise in the day. Seeing more of what daytime is like without being in the ‘office’. With uncertainty there has come hope.

This is the time for people to decide what the make up of the US workforce should be, should shorter weeks be implemented, there is already evidence that it increases productivity. Should remote working continue or should there be a blend. How can there be more certainty around the hours people work so that their people feel reassured.

The top organisations, the ones where US employees want to work are already standing tall, they are the hope that there can be a more successful way to employ and treat your people, they are the ones who are already reaping the benefits. They have purpose, they have gained loyalty from their employees and clients. These are the organisations that need to pave the way.

Society can only have an impact if they are willing to tell their stories, to shine a spotlight on the companies who are doing wrong by their people and those who are doing it right. The pandemic in many ways turned us into social observers of how organistaions treated their people. It’s only by continuing to highlight organisations that they will be challenged to make a difference.

How would you describe your leadership or management style? Can you give us a few examples?

Open, consistent and ready to listen. I have worked in large corporates for many years, I found that my role was very much about ensuring that my team knew what the organizational vision was and breaking that down into actionable terms. It was then to provide the link as to how their role was a contributor to that. Everyone wants to feel they belong, that they are part of something bigger and that they make a difference. To me that is what leadership is, to show people the impact they are making, and to coach them to bringing their best self, to increase their level of impact and to show them they are far more capable than they ever thought they were.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

When I was 21 I was working as a call centre trainer. One day the head of IT approached me about leading a UK roll out programme, he asked me to head up a team of 8 and to design the roll out of a new system across multiple sites, multiple disciplines all within a time frame and budget. It was an enormous task, but the head of saw something in me that I hadn’t seen in myself. He invested his time in me and he believed that I was more than capable, thankfully enough belief for the two of us. The roll out took 12 months, the team we built were an incredible and challenging bunch. It was exhilarating, we created a seamless roll out, we wrote all the content, delivered it to around 2000 people and productivity never faulted. The team and the new system were a success.

This manager taught me to look beyond how a person presents themselves to you, he took me to look for potential, to have faith and belief that peoples capabilities are far beyond what they imagine and that our role as leaders is to help make that happen. He was a humble yet inspirational man, his success was built on creating environments to enable people to thrive. Long has that stayed with me.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

Writing The Golden Thread was my way of sharing with readers that culture doesn’t need to be as complex as it is made out to be. That taking some clear steps to review where you are and where you want be can be straight forward and more importantly have real impact on the wellbeing of your people and your organizational success.

When writing The Golden Thread I wanted to highlight that organizations have a moral obligation to their people. The pandemic has only highlighted the ever-increasing mental health issue facing society. By more organizations understanding and taking action to create environments where people have a sense of belonging and feel safe can only ever be an improvement from where we are today.

I also wanted to show the impact. Disengagement, bureaucracy, politics, they all have bottom line implications. Culture and engagement aren’t a nice to do, they are the different between an average organization and a great organization.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

My favorite all time quote was from Maya Angelou. “I’ve learned that people will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel.”

We can all be blindsided by the next big thing, but this quote is one that has always stayed with me. It’s a reminder to stay grounded, stay true to your cause and choose each day how you turn up for yourself and other people.

Thank you for these fantastic insights. We wish you continued success!