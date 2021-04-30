LeAnn Pierce of The WAY Center: “If we fail as parents, we fail society”

Set boundaries to ensure your family does not feel neglected while you try to save the world. This is our first priority in leadership, especially with children. If we fail as parents, we fail society.

As part of my series about “individuals and organizations making an important social impact”, I had the pleasure of interviewing LeAnn Pierce, Executive Director of the Women And Youth Center, also known as The WAY Center in Haines City, FL.

LeAnn Pierce was born in Haines City, Florida in 1976 where she still resides. She has been married 28 years and has two sons ages twenty-seven and five. She is the CEO of the Women And Youth Center, Inc. located in Haines City. LeAnn has been a part of the WAY Center since its conception in 2003, but became seriously involved in March of 2005 as an office volunteer, then became the Executive Director in September of 2005 and has served as ED for over 15 years.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

Sure, LeAnn began serving as a volunteer of the Women And Youth Center in March 2005. She was not planning a career change at the time, however a few months after she started volunteering at The Center the Founder and Executive Director, Cindy Galucci, had a great opportunity to move to the mountains of North Georgia to fulfill another dream. LeAnn felt called to keep The Center in Haines City open, at least on a temporary basis, until another ED could fill the position. This was not a paid position at the time since the organization was only about two years old and barely had enough support to cover its own rent and utilities. LeAnn volunteered many hours a week for about a year while still managing her career in the optometric field. At the time she was working for a newly established eye clinic in Clermont, Florida. Through her experience in helping establish this new clinic she gained some valuable skills necessary for business and people management. In September 2005 she was officially voted on as CEO for the organization, but did not receive any type of salary until March 2006, when she began to receive a part-time salary from The Center and continued working in the optometric field. In June of 2007 a local business woman saw the potential of The WAY Center and offered to sponsor the ED salary for six months so LeAnn could totally focus on growing the organization and let go of her other career. That was almost fifteen years ago. Today, LeAnn is still so grateful for the opportunity and remains very passionate about this mission of The WAY Center. She could not imagine being anywhere else.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began leading your company or organization?

Wow! There are so many, but this is one of my favorite memories:

In the beginning things were really tight financially for The Center and we were struggling to meet our basic operating expenses. We often went without lunch and worked long hard days to keep the ministry going. I often questioned if I was supposed to be doing this and was it really my calling. One particular morning I was speaking to one of my key volunteers and we were talking about how great it would be to have a microwave so we could heat up food for ourselves for lunch and for people in need that came in hungry. We said a quick prayer and went on about our day. Before the day was over someone donated a microwave. We were so ecstatic! You would think someone had given us a million dollars. As I write this my eyes well up with tears and I’m grinning ear to ear. That microwave was so much more than a means to warm up food. It was the confirmation I needed from God to keep going and not give up. We warmed up many lunches in that little microwave and fed others in need as well. I wish now that I had saved it as a memorial of God’s goodness and faithfulness, however, it’s not really necessary since the memory is still so vivid.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

I really don’t recall any mistakes that were funny in my early days. They were all pretty serious in my book! I really try my best in all I do and strive for excellence in every area of my life. I am far, far from perfect, but also very far from apathy. Mostly, I overbooked myself and tried to do too much. I’ve learned a lot about time management, multi-tasking, and how to say “No”. The funniest thing I do now is forget the names of people I work closest to. It’s usually a staff member or a volunteer I work with daily and know very well. Often times when I am making introductions, I’ll remember the new volunteers and board members, but draw a blank on those faces I see regularly. Thankfully, they know I love and appreciate them and we laugh it off. I guess, in my mind I am trying so hard to not leave anyone out that I don’t readily rehearse the names of those I know so well. I tell them if I forget your name in an introduction it’s because you are now family. You are a part of me!

Can you describe how you or your organization is making a significant social impact?

The WAY Center has three primary programs: Crisis Care, WE-CAN, and The WAY Home.

Our Crisis Care Program provides services to meet basic needs such as food, clothing, and hygiene items. It also helps with emergency lodging, transportation to nearby shelters, direction, emotional support and referrals to other organizations that may offer other services that better meet the individual’s or family’s needs. We receive approximately 30–50 calls per month for this program. Our WE-CAN (Work Experience, Career And Networking) program is a one year mentoring program that provides case management, life skills training, goal setting, accountability, and financial assistance to help individuals overcome obstacles that keep them from becoming self –sufficient. We have anywhere from 4–10 ladies in the program at a time and about 25 a year that participate. Many find jobs early on and do not need the entire one- year program. The WAY Home is a transitional housing facility that can house up to 12 individuals including children. We currently have 2 adults, 4 children, and 2 house mothers living in the home. We average 3–4 families a year through this program. We have had over 30 families come through the home. Most of them leave with jobs, stable housing, and a much better sense of self-worth.

Can you tell us a story about a particular individual who was impacted or helped by your cause?

There are so many families that we’ve helped through the years it’s hard to settle on one, but this particular story stands out in my mind and is near to my heart because I was once a teen mom. I will never forget the fears and disappointments of that season in my life and long to help others in that situation.

We received a call from another organization about a young lady who was about to give birth but had no place to live once the baby was born. She was 18 years young and did not have much family support at the time. Due to her struggle with addiction in the past, she and her family thought it might be best for her to give the baby up for adoption, though the mom did not practice using drugs during her pregnancy. The father of the baby was not in the picture either, so she alone had a huge decision to make.

After interviewing the young lady, I could see she really wanted to make a change in her life and she really wanted to take care of her baby. She genuinely loved him. She just needed encouragement, some tools, and a stable place to call home. We accepted this young lady into our transitional housing facility called The WAY Home. Upon entering the home, we assist the ladies with establishing goals that help them improve their quality of life and the life of their children. This young lady did very well. She completed all requirements necessary for getting her GED, she obtained her driver’s license and a vehicle, completed all requirements to become a Patient Care Technician, gained stable employment and moved into her own little house. She overcame many obstacles to achieve her goals and turned out to be a great mother! She also worked diligently to restore her family relationships, which is something we often see with the ladies that complete our program.

Are there three things the community/society/politicians can do to help you address the root of the problem you are trying to solve?

First, I would say we need to keep and maintain moral standards and it starts at the top. If you are in government or leadership in any capacity, YOU set the bar. We all make mistakes, but for Pete’s sake let’s own up to them and take the steps necessary to commence CHANGE. Don’t pretend they never happened by lying, blame shifting and the like. We should acknowledge them, make amends, and move forward.

Second, follow the golden rule: Do to others, as you would have them do to you. How much better off would the world be if everyone stuck to this simple mandate God gave us so long ago? Quit slandering, quit backbiting, look for WIN, WIN solutions as much as possible.

Lastly, Create opportunities for all. This does not mean handing everyone whatever they want or holding back from those in genuine need. There needs to be a balance. Generate excitement for those who work hard and do well, but also give hope and help to those who see no way out and need a hand up. Rewarding bad behavior or completely removing consequences for poor choices will lead us nowhere good. Two wrongs never make it right.

How do you define “Leadership”? Can you explain what you mean or give an example?

A leader is one who inspires and motivates others toward a common goal by providing vision, structure, direction, effective communication, and being a positive role model. The very first leader we are exposed to are our parents or guardians. I also believe teachers, coaches, professors, clergy, politicians, and employers play critical roles in society.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

Set boundaries to ensure your family does not feel neglected while you try to save the world. This is our first priority in leadership, especially with children. If we fail as parents, we fail society. Take the time to hire the right people, because it can make or break you and/or your organization. Don’t expect everyone to work at the same level you do, because not everyone is built the same way. Planning is crucial, but be ready to flex when plans go awry because they will, especially in the nonprofit world. You don’t have to know everything or be everything. I wish I had learned to delegate earlier. It does make life easier and gives employees and volunteers more buy-in to the mission of the organization.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

As a woman of faith in Jesus Christ my heart longs to inspire a redemptive movement that transforms lives, not just in the present, but for eternity.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

I hid this jewel in my heart when I was just a little girl and it has served me well. “Trust in the Lord with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding; In all your ways acknowledge Him, and He shall direct your paths.” Proverbs 3:5–6

I have had the most success when I seek the God first in my decisions, but even after a failure when I seek His wisdom, I find it and manage to get back up. I’m so glad He allows U-turns!

Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would like to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

LOL!!! Mike Pence- I just have so many questions.

