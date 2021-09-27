Leah Waldo Of Elements Wellness Coaching: “Go for a walk”

Go for a walk: you might be exhausted, but I promise you will feel different after! Studies have shown that walking can release stress and boost our mood, leaving us feeling more relaxed and present. This also gets you outside where you can take in some fresh air!

Millions of Americans are returning back to work after being home during the pandemic. While this has been exciting for many, some are feeling burned out by their work. What do you do if you are feeling burned out by your work? How do you reverse it? How can you “get your mojo back”? What can employers do to help their staff reverse burnout?

In this interview series called “Beating Burnout: 5 Things You Should Do If You Are Experiencing Work Burnout,” we are talking to successful business leaders, HR leaders and mental health leaders who can share insights from their experience about how we can “Beat Burnout.”.

As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Leah Waldo.

Leah’s approach to health and wellness coaching is holistic, trauma-informed, and heart-centered. She has actively engaged in deepening her practice through courses such as Internal Family Systems, Effective Trauma Care, Write Your Grief, Human Hardwiring, The Journey Begins/The Journey Continues (recovery and restoration from trauma), Healing the Wounded Heart, Landmark’s Curriculum for Living, Crucial Conversations, Reiki, Inner Stillness, and various nutrition, breathwork, energy, meditation, and yoga workshops. She has designed and facilitated workshops including Unlocking Your Voice Through Movement and Creating your Life’s Vision. Leah will soon be a RYT 200 yoga instructor and has a Bachelor of Science in the Culinary Arts and a Bachelor of Fine Art in Glass and Ceramics. You can learn more about her practice at www.elementswellnesscoaching.com

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

As a teen, I had extreme digestive issues and fatigue, severe food allergies, and experienced extreme pain and bloating every time I ate. After eating, I often looked like I was 4 months pregnant! My mom (bless her) took me to countless doctors and specialists to seek out a diagnosis and treatment to no avail. I kid you not, the binder that contains all my test results is about 5 inches thick! I spent years working to solve what was going on, including researching and learning about nutrition and how it supports health. Over time, with discipline and dedication alongside the care of two brilliant integrative medicine doctors, I was able to heal my digestive system and regain my energy.

As a result of this discouraging process and other unaddressed trauma, I was diagnosed with severe depression. In my early twenties, I had already gained momentum and discipline in healing my body so I was determined to learn how to care for and heal my mind. Through therapy, workshops, classes, research, and reflection, I was able to overcome the diagnosis and chose to redefine myself as a deep feeler, deep thinker. Once I learned about “high sensitivity”, everything made sense: while I may feel life’s lows more deeply, I experience the joys of life at an intense level. Equipping myself with tools to support my wellness has resulted in increased confidence, a higher level of self-awareness, the ability to uncover what keeps us “stuck” and a deepened connection to myself and others.

What or who inspired you to pursue your career? We’d love to hear the story.

In 2019, my partner suddenly passed away, leaving me feeling devastated, lost, and empty. The loss severely impacted my body, mind, and soul, and I immediately began the arduous journey toward healing using tools I had previously acquired. As I learned the language of grieving and gained new insights and skills to navigate my pain, my connection to my Self deepened. Now that I have crossed the oceans of grief, survived its waves, and come out on the other side, I can say with certainty that consistent integration of mindset, nutrition, movement, and self-care really works. These experiences and others have given me a unique drive and passion to support other “deep feeler and deep thinker” types on their journey toward optimal health and wellness.

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Was there a particular person who you feel gave you the most help or encouragement to be who you are today? Can you share a story about that?

In my early twenties, my friend and mentor Tom encouraged and inspired me to learn how to support my health and well-being through yoga, meditation, and therapy. He called it “building your inner mountain” and helped me understand the importance of doing the work to gain tools to support myself, even while I was feeling good. His guidance continues to make an impact on how I create my days, more than a decade later.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting mistake that occurred to you in the course of your career? What lesson or take away did you learn from that?

One thing I learned long ago is to ask for help, even when I feel like I might be able to do it myself. I get the most out of working within a team; this also applies to when I need support on a personal level. I’ve noticed that when someone tries to ‘do it all’, the results are often slower growth and inevitable burnout. Everyone has unique and valuable perspectives and skills to contribute, so why miss out on that?

Can you share your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Why does that resonate with you so much?

I first heard the phrase “Ichi-go, ichi-e” while I was living in Japan in my early twenties and loved it! It means every encounter is a unique moment that will never be repeated in the same way again. This saying helps me be present while honoring each moment as it comes by remembering that every interaction I have with someone and every moment I experience is fresh, new, and special.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

I am creating some workshops with a few friends who are also healers. These workshops will support participants in tapping into their intuition, exploring how their natal chart can support self-development, and learning how to make talismans and charms to serve as visual affirmations.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think are most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

The three character traits most instrumental to my success are resilience, authenticity, and vulnerability. Despite all that has happened in my life, I continue to trust that showing up and doing the work will support me in creating a life filled with beauty, connection, and creativity. Many people have shared they feel connected and drawn to my authentic approach to my life and work. It is often refreshing and inspiring to be around a “what you see is what you get” energy. I’ve found that my vulnerability keeps me open to and learning from new experiences, even the hard ones. My openness to share those insights and thoughts even while I’m inside of them has been called ‘brave’, but for me I can’t be fake or hide. My authenticity and vulnerability often serves as an invitation for others to look deeper into the relationships they have with themselves and others.

For the benefit of our readers, can you briefly let us know why you are an authority about the topic of burnout?

I worked in the corporate world for over 6 years, so have often witnessed colleagues struggling with burnout. It’s unfortunate that our society is so productivity-oriented, and not much emphasis is placed things that support our wellbeing, like rest. While I was working within a large company, I would share information with my colleagues about the importance of sleep, nutrition, rest, and stress-reduction techniques. Those who chose to try on the ideas for themselves experienced increased health and well-being. I’ve seen firsthand many time how nutrition, sleep, rest, and stress-reduction techniques including movement and breathwork can make a difference.

Ok, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview about beating burnout. Let’s begin with a basic definition of terms so that all of us are on the same page. How do you define a “Burnout”? Can you explain?

Burnout is extreme exhaustion, a lack of interest in doing anything you used to love, a constant feeling of being overwhelmed and behind. It often results in physical illness as well.

How would you define or describe the opposite of burnout?

A fresh energy, a sense of aliveness.

This might be intuitive to you, but it will be instructive to expressly articulate this. Some skeptics may argue that burnout is a minor annoyance and we should just “soldier on’’ and “grin and bear it.” Can you please share a few reasons why burnout can have long-term impacts on our individual health, as well as the health and productivity of our society?

Burnout can significantly impact our physical and psychological health, in addition to impacting society as a whole. To quote a scientific journal from the National Center for Biotechnology Information, “Burnout was a significant predictor of the following physical consequences: hypercholesterolemia, type 2 diabetes, coronary heart disease, hospitalization due to cardiovascular disorder, musculoskeletal pain, changes in pain experiences, prolonged fatigue, headaches, gastrointestinal issues, respiratory problems, severe injuries and mortality below the age of 45 years. The psychological effects were insomnia, depressive symptoms, use of psychotropic and antidepressant medications, hospitalization for mental disorders and psychological ill-health symptoms. Job dissatisfaction, absenteeism, new disability pension, job demands, job resources and presenteeism were identified as professional outcomes.”

From your experience, perspective, or research, what are the main causes of burnout?

Some of the common reasons why you might feel depleted is pent-up stress, an unhealthy work and life balance, and not making time for rest, relaxation, and self-care. Poor nutrition, lack of boundaries, unrealistic expectations, a need to “prove something”, and unhealthy work environments can also contribute to or cause burnout.

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our discussion. What can an individual do if they are feeling burned out by work? How does one reverse it? How can you “get your mojo back?” Can you please share your “5 Things You Should Do If You Are Experiencing Work Burnout?”. (Please share a story or an example for each.)

If you are feeling burned out by work, create daily rituals to center yourself:

Morning — set your alarm a few minutes early so you can take deep breaths and stretch as you begin to wake up. Make a morning playlist to listen to as you mindfully make your tea or coffee.

Evening — do a guided meditation and listen to a relaxing playlist, cook a healthy meal, take a bath or shower, journal what you are thinking and feeling, and what you are grateful for

A simple yet powerful tool for supporting yourself in burnout is making a list of nice things to do for yourself. Think about putting it in a visible place, like your bathroom mirror or refrigerator, so you are reminded often. Examples include: call a friend, take a walk, sit in the sun, listen to a favorite album, take a bath, journal, light a candle, get a massage, or take a nap.

Mindful eating: prepare healthy, nourishing meals and snacks to support your immune system and regulate your mood. Avoid sugar, alcohol, anything that causes your blood sugar to crash, which impacts how you feel physically and mentally. Connect with friends: if you don’t feel comfortable meeting in person, schedule a phone call or video hangout, or meet them for a walk Go for a walk: you might be exhausted, but I promise you will feel different after! Studies have shown that walking can release stress and boost our mood, leaving us feeling more relaxed and present. This also gets you outside where you can take in some fresh air! BONUS: Take deep breaths — this is a natural and simple way to reduce stress by regulating our nervous system. Wherever you are, take a deep breath, counting to four as you inhale. Hold that breath to the count of six, then slowly release as you count to eight. Continue this cycle, noticing how you feel after a few breath cycles. This simple technique of controlling our breath can be restorative and doesn’t cost anything! Consider making a promise to do those things on a weekly basis, and even more when you aren’t feeling good or are feeling burnt out. Promising now to care for yourself later can help you remember to pick and do something from your list the next time you feel especially down.

Don’t feel like doing any of these suggestions? A slight reframe may make a big difference: instead of focusing on actually doing that activity, consider focusing on the feelings of calm and groundedness that will be generated when you do one of the things on your list. Sometimes, thinking about what you “should” do can lead to even more energy drain, so it can be helpful to shift your perspective to something more supportive such as “this is an opportunity for me to rejuvenate. I am choosing this for me.”

What can concerned friends, colleagues, and life partners do to help someone they care about reverse burnout?

Concerned friends, colleagues, and life partners can help someone reverse their burnout by asking questions and listening first and foremost, asking how they can support their friend, and compassionately asking if the friend would be open to implementing some of the above suggestions, taking time off from work to reset, or even just go for a walk together.

What can employers do to help their staff reverse burnout?

Encourage regular “sunshine breaks”- a lot of companies don’t condone breaks unless you smoke cigarettes). Another suggestion for employers is to request that their employees be mindful of taking periodic breaks to rest and stretch, even colleagues working from home. Studies have shown that a quick 5–10 minute break is enough time for the mind to rest and reset, which results in higher productivity.

These ideas are wonderful, but sadly they are not yet commonplace. What strategies would you suggest to raise awareness about the importance of supporting the mental wellness of employees?

Most people learn best from example, so CEOs and executives could create short videos sharing what they do to rest and create balance in their lives and send it to employees over mail. This would also encourage those in leadership positions to be intentional with how they create their days as well.

What are a few of the most common mistakes you have seen people make when they try to reverse burnout in themselves or others? What can they do to avoid those mistakes?

If we’re feeling burned out, it’s important to give ourselves permission to feel and acknowledge it, rather thsn. It’s okay to feel exhausted. It’s okay to take a nap, go to bed early, or just lie down and not “do” anything. We aren’t machines, we are organic, ever-changing beings. When we release our resistance to the fact that we do indeed need proper sleep, rest, nutrition, and balance in our life, we begin to naturally release tension and stress as well. After all, we are human BEings, not DOings.

Ok, we are nearly done. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

If I could inspire a movement, I would focus on encouraging rest. It’s an active, intentional choice to rest, and something most of us need to learn. Part of that process includes uncovering why we don’t feel like we can rest and looking at where we get our sense of worth.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we both tag them 🙂

Brené Brown. She is authentic, intelligent, compassionate, and funny; I imagine that time spent with her would be full of deep connection, laughter, and inspiration.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

My website is www.elementswellnesscoaching.com. Readers can also connect with me on Instagram @Leah_waldo

Thank you for these really excellent insights, and we greatly appreciate the time you spent with this. We wish you continued success and good health!