Leah Veazey of Veazey Life Coaching: “Stamina is required while you build your career”

Leah Veazey is the owner of Veazey Life Coaching and the executive director for CRM Counseling, Life Coaching, and Wellness. If you had told her while she was in high school that she would have a successful career in counseling and mental wellness, Leah would have laughingly dismissed it, as she had accepted an appointment to the US Naval Academy to study aerospace engineering. Lives unfold as they are intended, and Leah, with over twenty years in the health and wellness industry, is launching into new ventures with the hopes of spreading the accessibility to wellness and coaching.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you grew up?

I was born in Chula Vista, California. My parents met at the U.S. Naval Base in Subic Bay, Philippines. My dad flew Navy F4 Phantom jets off the USS Midway during Vietnam, and my mother taught on the base. Once state-side, my dad was a flight instructor at the US Navy Fighter Weapons School at Miramar Naval Air Station, or Top Gun, and my mom continued teaching in the San Diego area. My family (my parents, brother, and myself) had a wonderful life there. We took advantage of all the attractions that Southern California had to offer (the beach, Palomar Observatory and the Cuyamaca Mountains, San Diego Zoo, Balboa Park, and on occasion, Sea World and Disney Land). Life was good.

In fourth grade, my parents decided that it was time for a change, and after much research and deliberation, moved us to Lufkin, Texas, deep in the Piney Woods of East Texas. That was a bit of an adjustment. Over time, we established ourselves in the community and had a pleasant life there. My dad had moved into the Naval Reserves at this point and was a counselor at Lufkin High School. My mom was teaching at St. Cyprian’s Episcopal School. Lufkin provided us with a close, happy family life and my brother and I with an exceptional education.

Because my parents are both from immigrant families and from quite different backgrounds (Dad came from an English/Irish/Danish, Catholic blue-collar family on the East Coast and Mom is from a Protestant German farming family from Northern Illinois and South Texas), their experiences and upbringing made them accepting and empathetic to all people. Due to my parents’ outlook of others, my brother and I grew up with an open mind and heart toward all people. Coupled with this are the thousands upon thousands of miles across the United States that we would travel, mostly by the good old American road trip, and had exposure to and the appreciation for the varied cultures, communities, experiences, and histories across our great country. I definitely attribute my parents’ openness and acceptance of all walks of life and the yearly family road trips as both contributing to mine and my brother’s open attitude and respect for people and their circumstances.

Was there a particular person or event that inspired you to live a wellness-focused lifestyle? Can you tell us about your main motivation to go all in?

I don’t know that I can name a particular person who inspired me to live a wellness-focused lifestyle. Both of my parents, and my maternal Grammy who lived near us while growing up, led lifestyles guided by moderation and common sense. We always ate healthy, fresh meals, neither of my folks or Grammy drank or smoked (Dad quit both when I was born) and my brother and I attended Sunday School weekly. My parents encouraged an active lifestyle, and growing up through high school, I danced and played soccer. Of course, bicycling, roller skating (yes, I went to the roller rink most Friday nights in 7th and 8th grades!), and running around outside with the neighborhood kids was all a part of growing up. Oh, and did I mention that I am an animal lover and had horse-mania starting at an early age? It was so bad that my parents started me with horseback riding lessons at a stable in California just before I turned seven, and when we moved to Lufkin, Dad found a high school student who taught me Western saddle and the many responsibilities of caring for horses. This led to my first horse, Cleo, coming into my life. Not only did Cleo keep me active, but she brought sanity into my life during middle school and high school.

Going to the US Naval Academy and then transferring to the ROTC program at the University of Texas, Austin embedded in me the desire to be able to run. I was never keen on running before this, and am still not particularly good at it, but for some reason, the need to do it is now ingrained in my head.

I suppose the two things that motivated me to go “all in” were the birth of my daughter and the early passing of my dad due to a heart attack a day before his 63rd birthday.

Most people with a wellbeing centered lifestyle have a “go-to” activity, exercise, beverage, or food that is part of their routine. What is yours and can you tell us how it helps you?

A routine makes it sound as if I have it all together! For me, there are a few activities that I turn to when I need to re-focus, re-center, or decompress. These “go-to’s” are my life-line. The first is reading the weekly Bible lesson published by my church. Reading this in the morning, combined with prayer/meditation, keeps me focused and grounded. Being able to go to a park to walk or jog helps me decompress and shed some of the stress and emotional baggage from the day. My dad gave the best hugs — big, strong, enveloping bear hugs — so hugs are a thing in my world. Hugging a loved one, whether it is giving or receiving, be it family or friend, makes the world safer and better instantly. Finally, I mentioned that I am an animal lover, so after a bad day, smooches or love from a furry friend or kissing my horse’s neck transports me to a good place and I can re-center.

To live a wellness-focused life is one thing, but how did it become your career? How did it all start?

By accident! I confess that my original career path was not leading me toward a life in counseling or life coaching. Far from it. In fact, I left high school with an appointment to the US Naval Academy where I was going to study aerospace engineering. I did not walk in there blindly. Because of my parents, I understood what I was doing. Perhaps because I was only a few weeks into my eighteenth year when I arrived at the Naval Academy and maybe not yet mature enough to be there, I did not stay, although my commanding officer had my father flown there to try to convince me to stay. I transferred to the University of Texas, Austin and tried the ROTC program there. As soon as I arrived in Austin, I knew I had made a mistake leaving the Academy, but that ship had sailed, so to speak.

I was lost. Depressed. Embarrassed. Before I knew it, I was in the middle of an identity crisis and clueless. After bumbling around Austin, attending the courses I had chosen that followed no degree plan, working at an Embassy Suites hotel, and running with my friends, something came to me in a very quiet moment (which was rare) — I wanted to help people. My mom reminded me of an autobiographical project that I had done in sixth grade. In it, I wrote that I wanted to help people and animals. After four years of consternation, something I declared as a twelve year-old held true. Now the question was, what did that look like?​

As you would imagine, by this point, my parents just wanted me to graduate. After all, my younger brother was close on my heels with his college degree. I returned home from Austin and then transferred to Stephen F. Austin State University in Nacogdoches, Texas. Teaching was not exactly my calling in life, but it appeared that a degree in English and History was about the only thing the advisor could pull from my UT transcript. My dad declared that I needed a teaching certificate to go with it. Being a bit chagrinned and wanting to wrap up this college ordeal, I went along with it. In three semesters and two summers, I graduated SFA with a double major and a teaching certificate.​

Remember, I had not wanted to teach. So, I went back to doing what I had been doing since I transferred to SFA… I worked in a music store at a mall. But now that I was free of college, I could move into management, which I did. Yet the pulling within me to be of service to others in their lives led me into teaching after all. I loved my students, but the disciplining was not my thing. I looked around, and my twelve year-old self spoke up again and this time I understood — I wanted to go into counseling to help others make a positive difference in their lives! Therefore, that is what I did.

Can you share a story about the biggest challenges you faced when you were first starting? How did you resolve that? What are the main lessons or takeaways from that story?

When you graduate from a counseling program, you are armed to your teeth with theories and ethics and sometimes, if you are lucky, with some hands-on experience obtained through practicums and internships. This is great stuff! However, when you are sitting there in front of your first client on the first day of your new profession, it can feel quite intimidating. Because I was open to either working in a school or in a facility upon graduation, I had interned at both a public high school and a juvenile justice residential center. As fate would have it, I was hired to work at the same high school in which I had interned. Thankfully, due to the internship, I knew the counseling office and administrative staff well and some of the instructional staff. As is the case with most brand new counselors in a high school, I was assigned the freshmen — all 600+ of them. Their academic, social, emotional, and career-guidance well-being was all resting in my newly certified hands. The first day of school arrived and it became apparent that the junior class counselor had decided not to return from her Caribbean vacation, but to relocate there. The district’s solution was not to hire a replacement for the juniors, rather to divide them among the three of us counselors. My first year in the profession, I had over 900 students on my caseload. The sophomore counselor had over 700 students (it was her second year), and the senior counselor had his seniors, 300+ juniors, one relatively new counselor and one brand new counselor. I truly do not know how we made it through the year as successfully as we did. What I soon realized was that the movie and television depictions of counseling/therapy sessions — the relatively relaxed, composed, fifty-minute breakthrough meetings — was not going to be happening in my office. Composed, at least to the best of my capabilities, yes. Relaxed and comfortable, yes. The luxury of fifty minutes or weekly sessions, no. Being able to accurately and efficiently cover all of the necessary paperwork and administrative tasks a high school counselor must conquer, and at the same time, effectively help with any situation that a student, parent, or staff member brought in the door was the biggest challenge I faced. I feel that is true for most high school counselors. Time management was a hurdle. Learning how to quickly decipher the issue or concern that an individual brought to me and to identify possible solutions in a short amount of time became a necessity, as did honing the skill of wrapping up a session. It was so easy to talk to the students, but coming to a close once they opened up was hard. Developing and refining a system to keep up with notes and the academic performance and needs of each student was a necessity. Thankfully, most counselors are willing to share and help each other out, so I did not have to go in alone or reinvent the wheel. That first year taught me to be accurate, efficient, and effective as quickly as possible.

Can you share with us how the work you are doing is helping to make a bigger impact in the world? Can you share a story that illustrates that?

The work that I do does impact the world, but not in a massive, glittery way. It is not showy. It is quietly, one individual at a time. When I was in the schools, every student that I helped stay on track to graduate, or who found peace or acceptance or themselves, or who decided to stay alive made an impact on the world. Now, in private practice, every person who leaves the session and feels hope or feels that there is a solution is bringing positivity into the world. Each person who can see a brighter tomorrow for themselves or others is helping to make a bigger impact on the world. Throughout the years when I questioned what I was doing or why, inevitably a former student of mine would see me out in public. He or she would run up to me with tears in their eyes and introduce me to their family, saying that I was the reason they were where they are today. A former student of mine worked in the central administration of my last school district. We were in a large district meeting one day and she told about how we would talk when she was in high school. She told everyone how one day she came into my office to talk about classes. I suggested to her to take a math class because she was so capable in that subject. She was wanting to take cosmetology classes, which was wonderful. I just thought she should also take the math class. This lady credits that conversation with changing the path of not only her life, but her family’s as well. I look at her in amazement every time she shares it for I had no idea the impact that I was making at the time. This is why counselors, therapists, and coaches do what they do.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

I am currently working on two projects that have me excited. A friend and former co-worker, Clara Monroe, LPC-S, told me about a venture she was planning on launching that would allow people all across Texas, regardless of how remote the area in which they lived, to have access to mental health and wellness providers. Clara’s model included not only licensed professional counselors (LPCs), but also life coaches and eventually wellness providers including, although not limited to, meditation and yoga specialists. The thought of bringing this type of access to health and wellness services into any region of Texas interested me and I eagerly accepted the chance to join the project and CRM Counseling, Life Coaching, and Wellness was launched. Because I am a licensed Texas school counselor and wanted to better contribute to the CRM project, I decided to obtain a certification in coaching. I was thrilled with the program that I chose; and the trainers, both of whom are experienced in the counseling field, really “spoke to me” in regard to expanding my counseling skills and experience into the coaching arena. Although CRM Counseling, Life Coaching and Wellness is relatively new (we began the groundwork last fall and opened our doors in January), we are gaining momentum and preparing for the growth that lies ahead.

While working with Clara on CRM, I was missing the work that I do with high school and college students. Helping students traverse the rocky road of high school, with all of its personal, relational, and academic challenges, along with career planning and college admissions, is my thing. It is what I do. I had to figure out a way that I could continue to help high school and college students and their parents. Therefore, in order to help broaden CRM’s reach and to satiate my need to do what I do well, Veazey Life Coaching was established. While specialized life coaching will be offered, such as discovering your purpose or reclaiming your life sessions, the focus will be sessions for students. These sessions may be used either for personal support and growth or for additional academic and career planning guidance. While most of the high school counselors in Texas do a wonderful job with their students, they often do not have the extra time needed to give individualized attention to the various concerns or problems their students and parents have. My goal is that Veazey Life Coaching is a tool that allows students and parents the ability to access individualized wellness coaching and to supplement career and college planning.

While LPCs are limited to practicing within the state of their licensure, life coaches are not bound to a geographic area. Because of this, both CRM Counseling, Life Coaching, and Wellness and Veazey Life Coaching are able to offer their coaching services anywhere, thus increasing the accessibility of mental health and wellness services to not only Texans, but the entire nation and world, actually. To be able to provide the wellness services to whoever needs it, this is exciting for me!

You are a successful leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

For my story, I would have to say that the three character traits of mine that stand out in my career are empathy, creativity, and perfectionism. Hopefully, it goes without saying that anyone who is in the mental wellness field would have empathy. In my case, I feel that regardless of who the person is sitting in front of me or what they bring with them, all that matters to me is the person. All of the other trappings, or baggage, is only of interest to me in how it affects that individual. My heart is truly open to all people. When working with children and students, as all educators know, you have to be there in your capacity because you honestly care about the child. The students can sense if you are or, woe be unto you, if you are not. My empathy is what, I feel, gives me the ability to connect with my students and young people as a whole — it’s my super power, so to speak.

In both the sessions I have held and in the student accounting that is required of high school counselors, my knack for creative problem-solving has been invaluable. While sitting in a session with a student or client, the counselor or coach never knows exactly what will come out of the conversation. Because of this, finding creative solutions or insights is vital. I have been blessed with the ability to grasp a situation, quickly and critically evaluate it, and then generate a creative solution for the problem. Often this would help to facilitate an “ah-ha” moment in a session or to solve an academic problem, My immediate supervisor at my last high school would cringe every time that I walked into her office with my big binders in which I kept track of all the pieces needed for each student. She knew that meant that I had a rather imaginative, broad-minded solution to a student’s dilemma that used as many resources that I could find — creative and always within legal and ethical boundaries.

Lastly, and I know this can have a negative connotation, but perfectionism has played a major role in my success. I grew up with the concept of whatever it is that goes out into the world with your name on it, be it your actions, words, or product, is a direct reflection of you and your family. That has always meant something to me. In my world, healthy perfectionism means that I choose to be the best version of me possible. This includes me as a person and as a professional. Personally it keeps me self-evaluating and growing, which carries into my professional life. Regarding the success I have earned within counseling and coaching, the perfectionism keeps me constantly learning and growing as a wellness provider and makes me strive to always bring my best self into each session. Within the realm of a high school counselor and administrator, and now as an executive director and owner within the private sector, there are innumerable instances in which being precise, conscientious, and thorough are a must.

OK, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview. Let’s begin with a basic definition of terms so that all of us are on the same page. Wellness is an incredibly broad topic. How would you define the term “Wellness”? Can you explain what you mean?

Many would say that “wellness” is the result of living a life of choosing healthy habits to achieve optimum physical and mental functioning. As far as physical wellness goes, that makes sense to me. Healthy eating habits, frequent exercising, and maintenance help us to become and remain physically at our best. Many people will have a similar idea of what that looks like to them. Mental wellness, to me, is different in that it is extremely personal. I like the Global Wellness Institute’s definition for mental wellness in that they define it as both an internal, dynamic, renewable, positive resource that helps us with thinking, feeling, connecting, and functioning, and simultaneously it is also an active process that we must engage in proactively in order to build resilience, grow, and flourish. The duality of this is what appeals to me — the resource and the process. It is something that needs constant, intentional cultivating. As our mental wellness increases, it enables us to expand as individuals and to be better able to face our daily challenges and to thrive. At the same time, it is a source of energized positivity that affects the way in which we approach every aspect of our lives. It is a positive cycle that gives our day optimism and requires our care and development. It feeds us and we feed it. Where we are in our life, what our value system is, our religious affiliation, the cultural influences we have — all of these play into our mental wellness creating a myriad of mental health versions. It is quite fascinating, actually.

As an expert, this might be intuitive to you, but it will be instructive to expressly articulate this. Can you please share a few reasons with our readers about why focusing on our wellness should be a priority in our lives?

As mentioned in the definition of wellness, both physical and mental wellness enable us to live our best possible lives. Due to this promise alone, one would think that we would all automatically make it a priority. The idea of being better at interacting with others and handling our feelings and thoughts or the promise of becoming more resilient to life’s challenges would seem to be the best reasons to prioritize mental wellness. However, we don’t. It requires time and effort, and sometimes, it can be difficult or a bit painful. Often the reason that we do make mental wellness a priority is because we are in a situation in our life that deems it necessary for self-preservation. To avoid being in this situation and to live more of your life as the best version of yourself possible, committing the time and effort today to begin the work on your mental wellness is the ultimate reason that I can offer in making it a priority.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been an increasingly growing understanding of the necessity for companies to be mindful of the wellness of their employees. For the sake of inspiring others, can you share steps or initiatives that companies have taken to help improve or optimize their employees’ mental and physical wellness?

There are three practices that I have seen several companies take to improve or optimize their employees’ mental and physical wellness. The first is having a means for open dialogue with their employees in regard to employee concerns. This is beneficial not only for the anxieties caused by COVID-19, but for any stressor within the company’s work environment, be it in daily operations, workload, management, etc. Some companies are expanding employee access to mental wellness providers either through insurance policies or on-site personnel. The second practice is companies establishing, communicating, and enforcing protocol for hygiene and sanitation in the workplace. The presence of these protocols and their communication and explanations are helping to relieve the concern and fears of employees, as well as contributing to the physical wellness of all staff. The third is a continuation of what evolved during the reactions to COVID-19. Companies developed ways for their employees to work from home during the pandemic. As restriction guidelines eased and the country began re-opening, many companies chose to allow employees the option to still work from home. This offers a welcome break from the traditional corporate model that is beneficial to many.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “5 Things You Need To Create A Highly Successful Career In The Health and Wellness Industry”? If you can, please share a story or an example for each.

The “5 Things You Need To Create a Highly Successful Career In The Health and Wellness Industry” are 1) a big heart, 2) ownership, 3) stamina, 4) toughness, and 5) a good BS detector. Allow me to explain.

Once again, this hopefully goes without saying, the first requirement to having a successful career in the mental wellness industry is a big heart. This big heart will be one of empathy, compassion, and desire. Empathy helps you understand and share the feelings that others are experiencing. It allows you to be more in tune with another individual. This is most assuredly necessary in the mental wellness profession, as is compassion. Compassion is that feeling of concern for the suffering of others. Do not confuse either empathy or compassion with pity. Few people want others to feel sorry for them. The final component of the big heart is desire. Desire to help others, to give of themselves for another’s benefit is paramount. There are people with empathy and compassion toward their fellow man, but the drive is not there to take the step, to make the commitment, that is requisite to dedicating one’s life to the mental wellness profession. Secondly, ownership of the career choice is necessary. For me, this is the motivation and dedication piece. If you have the big heart and are responding to the purpose it is placing before you to commit to a career in mental wellness, you are on your way to ownership. The path to beginning your career is in front of you — you are excited about helping others with their problems. You are motivated! The length of your path varies depending upon the area you have selected. Anything within the realm of LPCs or psychologists requires a minimum of a Master’s Degree, as do two of the three Texas social worker licensures. In Texas, school counselors must also have taught in the classroom for two years. Stay motivated! It can feel like a never-ending process, but I promise, there is an end to it. The other component of ownership is dedication. When the motivation starts to fade, dedication will force you onward until new inspiration reignites your motivation. The same holds true for coaching. While there is not the college requirement, state testing, or supervision requirements, a future coach will hopefully obtain certification from a reputable coaching academy or institution. This will require dedication of time and effort, as well as motivation, to see the plan through to the end. Professionals in the mental wellness field must be tough. No, I do not mean rough or violent by any means, rather durable, resilient, firm, and tenacious. A career in mental wellness does not mean multiple “kumbaya” sessions every week nor does it often lead to the scenarios and lifestyles depicted in television or the movies. It is hard work. To be a successful mental wellness professional, you need to be durable. The sessions or working environments can be difficult, with long hours and large caseloads. You will have clients who will require your determination and durability in order for you to successfully assist them. The situations and problems that some clients bring to the session have the ability to stop you in your tracks and drop you to your knees. Clients and their stories can shatter your heart, but you cannot allow yourself to show any of that reaction. You must be resilient. Your resiliency is what allows you to hear what they have to say without reacting in a way that condemns them or victimizes them further. It is also what allows you to walk out of the session and live your life without internalizing their issues or bringing them home. With some people, therapists and coaches must be firm. You may have a client who wants to be your friend or who wants to know about your private life. When this occurs, providers must be firm, but kind, in rebuffing these advances. There are clients who, once they start talking, can stray off the path. A therapist/coach will then firmly guide them back on topic and continue treatment. The final component of toughness is tenacity. You will have clients who are difficult to figure out or to decipher. Others will be slow to realize or own their situation. Clients such as these will require your dedication and commitment, your tenacity, for them to move beyond their dilemma to a better version of themselves. The next thing you need for a successful career in the health and wellness industry, or at least in the mental wellness field, is a good BS detector. Yes, I know that sounds ridiculous, but I am not kidding! This is necessary on two levels. People in your office are there for a reason — something is their life is not right or the way they would like it to be. It could be due to external forces. However, it is often caused by the individuals themselves. I would say most of the time, clients are telling their mental wellness provider what they believe to be true. Sometimes, that truth is only true through their eyes. It is your job to help them identify these misconceptions and facilitate the necessary adjustments. Then there is the second level. While the vast majority of the people walking into your office will be sincerely, honestly presenting you the facts as they know them, it is possible to have clients who are feeding you a fabricated tale of fictionalized sorrows and distress, or BS. If you are not careful, you can be caught off guard and unknowingly engrossed in the tale. If you are capable of detecting the fiction earlier than later, the loss of time, effort, and session integrity are kept to a minimum. On a cautionary note, if the detector sounds the alarm, it is advisable to allow the process to continue flowing until you can better determine the legitimacy of what is being said. Many years ago, I was working with a student who was suffering from anxiety and bulimia. As this student told me what was happening at home and with the parents, much of the information was plausible, although less than acceptable. The necessary steps were taken; however, the family managed to avoid receiving any agency action. The student moved out of the family home at eighteen and lived with a district staff member through college. Some of the student’s story sounded wildly embellished. It was not. While everything worked out for the student, this memory still haunts me as I feel that, had I believed the extreme pieces of the account, my actions would have been more persistent and more emotionally committed. Lastly, stamina is required while you build your career. The road to credentialing can be long. The work, while rewarding, can be hard, demanding, and emotionally draining. This career is not chosen for the pay. While there are those of us who do earn a commanding salary, most will earn a moderate income. As you begin your career in mental wellness, you will realize that your coursework did not prepare you for all of the situations that you will encounter. Be patient with yourself. Our field demands that we commit time to learn its nuances and to hone our skills. It calls for patience as you build your clientele and expertise. Stay the course! The feeling of seeing your client leaving your office in a better place than when they arrived is immeasurable. I believe that helping others is one of the greatest things we can do as humans and the intrinsic rewards are innumerable.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would promote the most wellness to the greatest amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

The movement that is occurring in the United States right now, thanks in part to the COVID-19 closures, which is the acceptance and growth of virtual therapy and coaching sessions, is allowing for a greater availability to wellness services. Both of my current projects are born out of this movement. This is the first step. If I were to start a movement to promote the most wellness to the greatest amount of people, it would be to go into the communities, the places of worship, the community centers, anywhere people gather, and have members of these communities talk to their neighbors about mental wellness. As availability becomes greater, the stigmas and fears that prevent people in different cultures from obtaining assistance with mental wellness needs to be dispelled. That is what my movement would promote — that therapy and coaching are for all and that help is available to everyone.

We are blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

Yes, I would love to meet Taylor Swift. My daughter discovered Taylor Swift when Taylor released her first album in 2006. My daughter, who wears hearing aids and ran into difficult situations throughout school, was in fourth grade at the time. There was something about Taylor Swift and her music that my daughter latched onto that carried her through many rough times through the years. All these years later, my daughter is still a devout Swiftie. For this alone, I would love to meet Taylor and tell her thank you with all the love in a mother’s heart for unknowingly being a source of strength, empowerment, and courage to a young girl. On another note, so to speak, I would be interested in talking to her about her management style, her resilience, and her devotion to her fans. As a business woman, this intrigues me. I respect what she has accomplished both with her music and her brand.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

Anyone who is interested in following my work online may visit crmcounseling.net, veazeylifecoaching.com, Facebook at CRM and Veazey Life Coaching, or on Instagram.

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for the time you spent with this. We wish you continued success and good health!