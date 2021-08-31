Leah Price Williams of The Mercury Company: “Time is your most valuable asset”

Time is your most valuable asset. If you feel you are consuming your day doing things way outside of your wheelhouse, ask a friend or check out contractors on freelance platforms such as Fiverr or Upwork and outsource it.

As part of our interview series called “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Became A Founder”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Leah Price Williams.

Leah Price Williams operated exclusive programs for Fortune 500 C-level executives nationally for 13 years. Her passion for connecting leaders to solve real-time business challenges lead to her founding Mercury, a global platform allowing her to provide these critical connections on a digital scale and enabling executives access to insights far beyond their typical network. When Leah is not working, she’s dining at the latest restaurant hot-spot, playing tennis, cheering the UGA Bulldogs, or traveling with her husband, son, and two fur-children.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

Sure! Throughout my career, I’ve recruited executive-level leaders for conferences (CIOs/ CTOs/ CMOs / CFOs). And while each event I ran was primarily paid for by sponsors interested in meeting these leaders, I found that ultimately the feeling wasn’t mutual! CXO leaders were attending to meet other CXO leaders which became overwhelmingly obvious when I saw executives hiding their name badges to avoid sponsor sales attendees. So I set out to find a better way to connect executives on a purely peer-to-peer level.

Can you tell us a story about the hard times that you faced when you first started your journey?

When I first started out, I interviewed and conducted research with as many friends and former clients as I could to understand whether my idea had legs. I think the toughest part for me was having some friends decline to participate in my research. In my outreach, I clearly stated that I was in my research stage and that I had no interest in selling them anything (and had nothing to sell!) and that any amount of time over the phone or in-person would be invaluable. But I can think of two responses, including one from someone who I LIVED WITH in college, where that person declined to help. I believe the line was ‘sorry I just don’t have time for something like that right now but good for you for following your dreams. That was really hard mentally to take. Why wouldn’t a friend help me? I’d do anything for a friend and it’s so important to me to support my friends and their goals. Additionally, a trend I noticed in my research that was really hard to swallow was that 12% of females said they’d take a call for research versus 89% of males. Why aren’t female executives willing to help? It seems like a day doesn’t go by where I don’t see a hashtag or an article citing ‘women helping women’. So where were my female peers and former clients when I needed support most?

Where did you get the drive to continue even though things were so hard?

At the time, I belonged to a small business incubator in Atlanta, ATDC. And I knew the class of my entrepreneurial peers was reaching out to friends/family/clients and running into the same issues. So I think having a group that I could go back and report to gave me the confidence to say forget that person who wouldn’t help and keep going. Thankfully, focusing on those who were open to research, and leaning on positive reinforcement from peers at ATDC to continue to push forward, provided me with insight that helped me shape Mercury into what it is today.

So, how are things going today? How did grit and resilience lead to your eventual success?

Things are going well! In the last week, I’ve had multiple C-level executives reach out to ME. Brushing off the no’s and focusing my time on those that were willing to offer support is what got me to understanding where the gap in the market was, how I could capitalize on it, and the confidence and drive to onboard my first customers.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

I look back and laugh embarrassingly at myself for thinking in the early stages, “I have to be SO CAREFUL to who I tell this.” Yeah right! It’s not like I was holding a treasure map. Not only is my company completely different than my initial ‘idea’ but it is clear no one had time to steal my idea nor did they care enough.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

I believe the national reach of the platform i.e., extending your network further than who you know from your local CIO group, as well as the segmentation of the members by company revenue so that you really are conversing ‘peer-to-peer’ are what make Mercury stand out. I had a call recently with a CTO from a 20 billion dollars organization who said because the companies around him weren’t even near the size of his organization, he literally cold-called executives at other organizations outside his local network to gain insight on what they were doing for a particular project. Isn’t the whole point of being a C-level executive that you’ll never have to make a cold call?!

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

Make sure you are taking care of your physical and mental health in a routine way. Make sure you walk outside! I am usually able to break away for a few minutes for the Peloton but even if I don’t do that, just a short walk outside goes a long way for my mental health. I also feel it’s imperative that you surround yourself with people who support you and don’t feel pressure to hang out with friends who don’t. There is an infinite number of obstacles on the road to becoming a leader whether it’s starting a business or in an already established enterprise and the less you encounter in your personal life the better!

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story?

My old boss, Melissa Sanichar. She is a total rockstar and taught me everything from how to identify new clients to how to maintain a meaningful relationship with current clients to literally how to speak to them. She listened to my calls and literally fed me lines in real-time so that I sounded like I knew what I was talking about until I actually did!

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

Currently, I am a mentor to collegiate women. It is so important to me that young women know they have support now and throughout their careers.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me before I started leading my company” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

Time is your most valuable asset. If you feel you are consuming your day doing things way outside of your wheelhouse, ask a friend or check out contractors on freelance platforms such as Fiverr or Upwork and outsource it. Know ahead of time not everyone supports start-ups. Whether people think you have a good idea or not, they’ll think you are out of your mind for going outside of a stable income job and will judge you accordingly! Make sure you listen during your research phase. Your idea could be ‘good’ but listening to the real problems of your customers is the only way you’ll transform your product or service into something that is a real need vs a nice to have. And if it turns out that your idea isn’t a strong enough need, that is okay! The people you did research with just saved you A WHOLE LOT of your precious time. Make sure you’re equipped mentally and financially that you might not make money for a while. This one is particularly hard for me. I’ve worked since I was 16 and when I made the decision to leave a stable New York salary, it was extremely difficult. Not only did it change our lifestyle but I also wasn’t prepared mentally as I felt I wasn’t supporting our family as I have in the past. Talk to as many people as you possibly can about what you are doing and don’t worry about them being potential competitors. If you only have an idea, you don’t have competitors yet! I had several friends offer to connect me with founders of local networking groups and I never followed up since I was worried they would be a competitor. At idea infancy, you have zero competitors and frankly, they are too busy to steal your idea. I finally had a conversation with an executive who happened to have recently created a local network and it was one of the most valuable conversations I’ve had throughout this journey. In 30 minutes, he helped me shape my product road map and really hone in on the next steps for Mercury.

Can you share a few ideas or stories from your experience about how to successfully ride the emotional highs & lows of being a founder”?

The emotional highs and lows are definitely ongoing. At the risk of sounding like a broken record, I think the takeaway for me at least is to not go it alone and surround yourself with people that support you and people that are going through a similar journey. Join a local peer group whether it be a part of a university or even a Facebook or LinkedIn group so you know you’re not alone and hopefully you’ll make fewer mistakes knowing what others have done.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

With mental health being top of mind right now, I hope that I encourage people to reach outside of their normal circles for help. Whether that’s an enterprise executive on Mercury for help with his/her job or just a person in a relationship that needs to talk to a friend outside of his/her friend group.

I’d also really like to see a change in women helping women. Hopefully, through the collegiate mentoring and ongoing outreach, I can help be a catalyst to change that and get equal involvement from both men and women on the platform helping each other.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

www.themercurycompany.com

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for joining us!

Thank you! It was great to have the opportunity and to talk to you today!