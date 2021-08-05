Leah Nobel: “Be Yourself”

Be Yourself. I know that’s cliché. But the market is so saturated. Mostly with artists that are imitating each other. Got something different? Lean into it. Even if it’s not ‘in style’. Someday it might be. Trends can shift in a heartbeat.

Leah Nobel is a multidimensional artist signed to Big Yellow Dog Music. Her genre bending musical style blurs the line between folk, pop, & alternative — always with a heavy focus on lyrics. Born & raised in Phoenix, AZ, she began writing songs in her late teens and got her start playing shows in her college town of Flagstaff, AZ and post college years in Austin, TX. Recent releases from Leah include Running In Borrowed Shoes. She personally interviewed 100 people from diverse backgrounds and wrote songs based on stories and themes uncovered in her interviews. Her song, Beginning Middle End (From The Netflix Film “To All The Boys: Always and Forever”) hit #1 on Shazam’s US chart and #2 globally within the first week of release. Her newest project, Love, Death, Etc., is available now. Nobel has an alt pop alter ego, Hael, as a way to experiment with a more “beat-centric” electronic sound. Hael has been featured in ad campaigns for Apple, Toyota, DSW, and had numerous successful sync placements on TV shows like Grey’s Anatomy.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Can you tell us the story of how you grew up?

Thanks for having me! I think one of the greatest gifts and privileges I have been given in my life is having a happy childhood. I grew up in Phoenix, Arizona with parents who were very kind and loving both to each other and to me and my two siblings. They supported all of my creative endeavors since childhood from writing stories, changing my outfit 15 times a day, putting on plays, making movies and later writing music. There was a lot of humor, love, and joy in my childhood and I am very grateful for that.

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this specific career path?

I feel like I sort of fell into it, oddly enough. I never dreamt of being a musical artist. When I was little I wanted to be an actor. But more than that I always wanted to do something creative. In college I studied broadcast journalism because I thought it would be a combination of things that I loved, acting and journalism. I learned quickly that it didn’t feel like a creative enough path for me. I started writing songs when I was in high school and randomly started putting my songs on Myspace. My Dad was a stock broker before he retired and when one of his clients who happened to be a record producer heard some of my stuff, I got the opportunity to fly to Nashville to record my first album. I loved being in the studio so much, I thought ‘maybe this is it?’ For many years I hustled and often thought about giving up and pursuing something different. Luckily things always seem to turn around right before I was about to quit. I have struggled intermittently with some stage-fright around singing in front of people so I think it’s both ironic and brave that I wound up here. I have managed make a living and carve a unique path in my career and I am grateful for that.

Can you tell us the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

I make music under 3 personalities, Leah Nobel, my alter ego Hael and my alter ego Lil’ Cheesecake. At one point in time all three of them had a song that was either airing on a TV show or advertisement simultaneously.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting?

I can’t really think of a funny mistake. But I can think of a mistake I almost made that I feel like the universe protected me from. I once had a member of my team insist that I ‘pay to play’ for this tour. Which means opening artists pay money from their own pocket just so they can have a chance to go on tour and potentially get exposure. You do not get paid for your travel or performances so it is a big money suck. I was about to shell out a tremendous amount of money for this opportunity because I thought it was ‘normal’ and that I ‘had to’. Then the tour got cancelled last minute because the headliner had vocal chord problems. I was devastated at first but I now see it as a blessing. I am now vehemently against ‘pay to play’ and think it is incredibly exploitive.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

I am honestly just in a writing phase right now. So I am not sure how interesting that is for other people- but it’s interesting to me. I am excited to make a killer record with some of these songs.

We are very interested in diversity in the entertainment industry. Can you share three reasons with our readers about why you think it’s important to have diversity represented in film and television? How can that potentially affect our culture? I think it’s important that people of all ethnicities, sizes, and abilities see themselves represented in media. Visibility helps build a sense of belonging. It helps people find the courage to pursue dreams that they might not have the courage to otherwise. And hopefully it is helping to build a more inclusive culture where many of our archaic ‘norms’ are shattered.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

Have another job. I’ve learned that the more pressure you put on your art to make you money the more miserable and stressed you become. Have another job, so your basic needs are met and so that you can create art with some joy and peace. More time doesn’t make you more productive. I used to think I needed a bunch of empty days to accomplish what I needed. I learned quickly that I am actually more focused and productive when I have less time to work on something. I can get more done in 2 hours of a structured day than I can get done in 7 hours of “free time”. Most people cannot see the value in a rough draft and for artists and songwriters that means the voice memo and the demo. Be very selective about who you solicit opinions from. And WHEN you solicit opinions. Some harsh comments in the beginning can totally crush you and may stop your creativity all together. Most people cannot see the big picture early on. Be Yourself. I know that’s cliché. But the market is so saturated. Mostly with artists that are imitating each other. Got something different? Lean into it. Even if it’s not ‘in style’. Someday it might be. Trends can shift in a heartbeat. This is a long game for most people. Success often feels like tiny drops in a bucket.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

Make a list of the 5 most important priorities in your life. Make decisions that honor those priorities. Learn how to say ‘no’ to things that don’t serve you. Prioritize mental health and sleep.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I would love to inspire some kind of movement centered around kindness on the internet. I think people say cruel things online that they would never say to someone in person. Mostly because they can’t see the other persons face when they hurt them. I think this cruelity is so damaging to our culture and well-being, especially for young people. So much of our society is living online, and many of their social interactions exist only in that space. We have to have higher standards for how we treat each other in that realm.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

My parents helped me tremendously financially in the early days of my career. Independent artistry is not a sustainable business model or lifestyle for 99 % of people (unless you have a large social media following and are able to leverage that into income) so everyone needs financial support from somewhere whether it loans, crowdfunding, or help from family and friends. Making a record can cost more than college. I am exceptionally grateful for the support my parents gave me.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“It is not the critic who counts; not the man who points out how the strong man stumbles, or where the doer of deeds could have done them better. The credit belongs to the man who is actually in the arena, whose face is marred by dust and sweat and blood; who strives valiantly; who errs, who comes short again and again, because there is no effort without error and shortcoming; but who does actually strive to do the deeds; who knows great enthusiasms, the great devotions; who spends himself in a worthy cause; who at the best knows in the end the triumph of high achievement, and who at the worst, if he fails, at least fails while daring greatly, so that his place shall never be with those cold and timid souls who neither know victory nor defeat.”

– Theodore Roosevelt, Excerpt from the speech “Citizenship In A Republic”

This quote just reminds me to keep making honest art, keep showing up, doing my best, getting out of my comfort zone. So I don’t have to look back at the end of my life and say ‘what if?’

Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

Amy Poehler has always been a role model of mine. She is whip-smart, witty, and so wise.

