LEADING YOUR TEAM DURING THE TIMES OF CRISIS AND UNCERTAINTY

“Whether leaders are born or made, the strength of leadership is tested at the times of crisis and uncertainty” – Faraz Farook

In a rapidly changing world with disruptions, uncertainty and adversity leading your organisation are even more challenging than normal, hence the leader who adapts proactive to the situation who will succeed as a leader and its organisation. Leaders play a crucial role when their organisation or even the economy of the country is in a state of precariousness. Decision-making becomes crucial, every step needs to be carefully taken forward. These decisions will be vital for the future of the company.

Firstly, it is important to have a clear mind and be present in the ground situation, to understand, wholly observe what has caused the damage, how it can be rebuilt from the scratch if necessary and look ahead while seeing the bigger picture in this situation. A core quality of a good leader is to be futuristic, to think ahead of time while being in the grasp of the moment. When the leader had set his mind to an objective, those who follow will not be misguided and the directions would be clear. It is important that the captain of the ship is focused during the storm so the ship remains stable without toppling.

The utmost of a true leader is to look at how the situation can be overcome, most importantly to look for an opportunity even at the times of a downfall. To look for new prospects in the market, to adapt and overcome. A positive mindset is what sets out the platform of overcoming and it will activate your ‘third eye’ which will seek out for opportunities despite how everything around looks bleak.

The employees always look up to the head of the organisation, true inspiration should spark from the leader to ignite the entire team. When the confidence is boosted amongst the employees, the right mindset will be employed. It is also important to bring out the ‘can do’ culture at work environment even when things aren’t merrier. Always remember that when the first domino falls, the rest follows so it is important for the leader to become the source of motivation.

When you take care of something, it will last. The same theory applies to the employees. When you tend to keep oneself safe at the time of calamity, it will speak levels of your company’s values and principles. You need to customise how your employees are taken care of, they need to feel safe for them to build a trust that cannot be broken.

Have the right set of people behind you at the right place as it is the paramount in this journey. When a well-nourished team walks with you in the same path and in the same direction, the company will seek better results. It is important to nurture and reward your talent pool as they become the core of your company or business when you rebuild and reform. The best kind of investment that will return in numerous ways is the investment in your talent pool and it will reflect on your corporate image and employer branding.

Always be tending to try new things, whether it works or not comes second. As a leader, your decision-making will be looked at thoroughly and being bold will only make you step onto a higher ground. If you never try, you never know. Successful leaders build close relationships that make it easier for teams to collaborate effectively. World’s most renowned companies have adjusted their pathways of business using the technology which makes them relate more to the customer’s needs. Technology and innovation plays a pivotal role in how your business will evolve and compete in the market comparing to your competitors who take advantage of it as well.

Diversifying your business is one of the most important steps to take as a leader. As a company, you need to step into new ventures, explore new markets and begin new start-ups to open new forms of sales pipelines to your sales funnels, which will keep the company stagnant and handle the repercussions of the calamity. In the end, sales are what is going to sustain your company or business, so it is important to imply strategies to maximise it end of the day.

It is almost inevitable to have a vision that takes you long-term, along with a plan that helps you short-term. It is important to have a strategic plan and an execution plan, while as a leader you look into all aspects of your business to rebuilding and reconstructing during the aftermath. When the markets run sore and during the process of rebuild, it is usually a game of the survival of the fittest, it becomes a necessity to be relevant in the market to persevere. Your employees need to see you, as a leader, pursuing the plan that you discussed in, the boardroom which will be the ultimate motivation for them to step out on the field and battle it out. Being the leader, you have to walk the talk. When the manager or leader knows how to handle the storm or the aftermath of the storm, employees feel more at ease and a viable certainty grows in them about their future, also the future of the company.