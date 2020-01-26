Contributor Log In/Sign Up
LEADING TOURISM & SPORTS EXECUTIVE LUISA MENDOZA LAUNCHES NEW COMPANY: GLOBAL TOURISM SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT (GTSE) TO BRIDGE THE GAP BETWEEN THESE INDUSTRIES

— Former Head of Global Tourism Development for BSE Global / Brooklyn Nets will lead GTSE to disrupt how tourism, sports and entertainment are marketed and monetized — Luisa Mendoza, a leading tourism and sports executive, recently announced the launch of Global Tourism Sports & Entertainment (GTSE), a New York City-based company, which aims to revolutionize the […]

Luisa Mendoza, a leading tourism and sports executive, recently announced the launch of Global Tourism Sports & Entertainment (GTSE), a New York City-based company, which aims to revolutionize the way tourism, sports and entertainment are marketed and monetized. Mendoza, who will serve as its Founder and CEO, is the first U.S. Hispanic female to create a tourism, sports and entertainment company.  The company’s advisory council includes high-level executives Julia Pimsleur – Author & Chief Empowerista at Million Dollar Women, Travis Noyes –Founder Attraction Services Company, Darren Walls – CEO & Founder at SportsHosts. Mendoza is thrilled to work with Timothy Carter, a Columbia MSc graduate in Sports Management who has a successful track record of utilizing sports as a platform to connect communities and resources throughout the world, to launch GTSE.

Luisa Mendoza, Founder & CEO Global Tourism Sports & Entertainment GTSE

The sports and tourism industries are ripe for disruption as there is a major disconnect between professional sports teams and the travel industry, making it difficult for international travelers to obtain access to tickets.  According to the U.S. Travel Association (USTA), about 24% of the 80 million annual international visitors want to experience a sporting event when visiting the United States. Equating to over $1.77 billion in potential annual revenue for sports teams in the U.S.  Mendoza is committed to ensuring that domestic and international travelers are given the option to buy sports & entertainment tickets when traveling abroad.  “Understanding the needs of the travel industry and professional sports teams that worked closely with me over the years made it evident there was a business opportunity in strategically connecting these entities.” said Mendoza.

There is a multitude of international travelers who want to enjoy a sporting event since sports are an authentic, fun and integral part of a destination’s culture.  However, international travelers encounter many barriers to obtaining tickets. Therefore, providing accessibility for travelers to purchase tickets through the tourism distribution channels is what drives GTSE. 

Prior to founding this company, Mendoza served as Director of Global Tourism Development, for BSE Global, the management company of the Brooklyn Nets and Barclays Center.  During her tenure with the organization (2018-2019), she played a critical role in growing revenue from our international buyers through global travel trade.  In her new position, Mendoza will continue to serve as a consultant to the organization. “Luisa far exceeded our expectations at BSE Global and brought significant value to our company,” said Dan Lefton, SVP of Ticket Sales and Business Development for BSE Global. In addition to increasing tourism sales, Luisa brought new streamlines of revenue such as the World Pride Opening Ceremony. The opportunity to empower Luisa to launch her own company is important to our organization because it perfectly aligns with our company values of supporting career growth development and embracing diversity initiatives while working with minority owned businesses. We know from firsthand experience that Luisa’s passion, grit and unique insider understanding on how to bridge the gap between sports, tourism, and entertainment will drive future success.”

Luisa’s 18+ years of experience in the tourism industry also included leadership roles at the Greater Fort Lauderdale Broward County Convention Center, Marriott International, Silverstein Properties and NYC & Company. “Mendoza is the right person, with the right vision at the right time.” – Darren Walls, CEO – SportsHosts. 

Adriana Aristizabal, Author, Journalist & Former War Correspondent

Adriana Aristizábal is an award winning journalist, Best-Selling author and a former war reporter from Colombia. In the late 90’s she provided live coverage of the war between the FARC, Paramilitaries and the Colombian Government from the front-lines. In 2003 she published the best-selling book La Guaca de las FARC (‘FARC’s Stash: I Found It’) published by Quintero Editores. The book tells a true story about a group of soldiers who stumbled upon millions of dollars stashed in barrels. They decided to run away with the treasure, which belonged to a notorious terrorist group. In 2004, after receiving threats from the toughest FARC Leaders, Adriana secured a new a opportunity to work for the Colombian Consulate in New York City. Currently, Adriana is News Anchor & Reporter at NY1 Noticias and contributing writer for Thrive Global. She has been a guest speaker at top Universities across the United States. Last May she was invited as speaker to the 50th Fortune - Alpha Most Powerful Latinas event at Columbia University.

