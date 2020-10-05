Leading Through Crisis: Learn to Walk Your Brain

Back in 430BC, Athens, a democratic state, went to war with the Peloponnesian league led by Sparta known to have been more conservative and traditional in its regard for social mores and norms. In the 2nd year of being at war, an outbreak of the plague erupted in Athens. During this time, an Athenian statesman, Perciles would become one of the most influential voices for the Athenians as they fought to secure their society. According to Thucydides (today regarded as the first war reporter), Pericles’ leadership was unparalleled. Rather than deny his people the right to anger, despair, and fear, he met them where they were at. He used language that, on the one hand focused on the true nature of things- people were more concerned about their own safety, and on the other hand gently refocused their attention to the whole of society.

“We can be doing well individually, but when our country is destroyed, we too fall. On the other hand, if we are falling badly while our country isn’t, then we are more likely to come through safely. Since our country can bear our misfortunes more readily than we bear the misfortunates of our country, it follows that we should all work together toward our country’s defense…Put aside your personal sorrows and come together for our common safety.” – Excerpt derived from Thucydides: The War of the Peloponnesians and the Athenians

We know that calamities that impacted civilizations such as wars, plagues, and pandemics, even those in the last century do not change people: They reveal who they are as individuals and as a society. I would hate to think that Perciles was a superhuman compared to some present-day leaders who subconsciously or consciously encourage their people to care for themselves instead of others. I suspect this tendency to care for the self first has to do with the reality of having a human brain that holds them hostage to what they truly believe is best for them even when it is not. What then would make a leader stand apart from the crowd in much the same way Perciles did?

Meeting ourselves where we are at

We need to begin by recognizing how others are impacted directly by our own subconscious thoughts and feelings of self-protection. Our attention is constantly being hijacked by external distractions as well as internal emotional experiences that are interpreted by our brain as threats (David Eagleman (2020) Livewired: the inside story of the ever-changing brain). In fact, threats whether internal or external come in different sizes and shapes, and all need to be detected and dealt with. However our human brain only has one way of organizing the bodily processes of threat—it’s not adaptable to different types of threat whether it comes from what you tell yourself “Oh my God, the world will end” or you find yourself in front of a real grizzly bear! In fact, your brain’s threat-detection system will stimulate the same neurotransmitters, which give you that horrible bodily feeling of anxiety and fear.

What happens when we are triggered in this manner? We automatically go into protection mode by either shutting down (freeze/don’t engage), avoiding (pretend it will go away), fighting back (arguing) or even giving in (acquiescence). Just like any other brain area, the threat-detection system can become overwhelmed as is experienced by uncontrollable bouts of sadness, moments of rage, or even panic. We don’t choose to do any of these behaviors: The way our bodies react when we are triggered is instinctive (Gilbert, P. The Compassionate Mind).

The pandemic has indeed heightened, in all of us, this natural tendency toward self-protection. No matter how sophisticated we are today with our technological advances, we still have the same structural brain as did the Athenians during the plague. What is more, the new brain also referred to as the executive functioning lobe (or thinking brain), affords us the ability to give meaning to things and to craft symbolic mental and verbal representation of our environment and ourselves. It is this part that also allows us the ability to imagine, create future possibilities, as well as observe ourselves thinking about our thinking. Hence, as the old brain (those primitive regions of our brain) does its job in alerting us to a possible threat, these other regions of our brain takes it and runs wild with all sorts of imagined catastrophic events.

Learn to walk your brain

How then do we walk our brain when we become overwhelmed by our inner experiences as we try to grapple with such difficult external conditions? First, recognize the emotion you are experiencing by name. When anything is named, especially when it is an internal experience, it loses power on us. It is no longer denied, but instead it is owned and acknowledged. It is harder than it sounds because we have not been trained to identify exactly what we are feeling. We tend to stick with obvious labels or what we have come to believe is what society says are acceptable emotions to feel during this time. Once the emotion is named, we now have choices.

We can engage in behaviors that will move us away from the emotion or engage in behaviors that shift our focus to what is important to us. All of us have engaged in behaviors in the hopes of getting rid of whatever we were feeling. And we know the feeling comes back, and sometimes even more intensely. Therefore, I invite you to consider the second choice, which is to shift your attention elsewhere. We know that our mind, left on its own, tends to wander to the past, the future, and is rarely present in the moment. It turns out that where your mind wanders to has a far greater impact on how you feel than telling yourself to feel something else. Therefore, purposely noticing where your mind goes, and giving yourself a direction of what to focus on is an effective strategy to increase a sense of equanimity (calmness).

Learn to walk your teams with compassionate ways

Leading with compassion to overcome psychological distress is not only possible, it is everything. As is true for the threat-detection system being part of our brain, so it is true that we have another defensive system, which has a soothing effect on us. It is called the affiliative system. Our brains have evolved to make us feel calmer and more settled when we are in the presence of people who care about us, provide a sense of psychological safety, and behave in our best interest (refer #2). Compassion and kindness from others regulate our threat-detection system, and with consistency, we can nurture the ability in others to comfort themselves and confront challenging situations.

Therefore, to stimulate this affiliation system, we need to demonstrate leadership practices that center on listening without passing judgment and turning the employee’s attention toward what matters most to them in the moment. Begin by noticing people on your team (including your colleagues) and how they relate to their work and each other. Are they behaving in ways that resemble any of the four feeling states below?

Passively aggressive (stems from anger): Ruminate on a matter; avoid dealing with a challenge or a conflictual situation, manage situation in the opposite direction from what was decided upon Vulnerable (stems from anxiousness): Over sensitivity to typical feedback, unable to course-correct following the feedback Grief (stems from hurt/loss): Behind in completing assignments, returning emails/calls, showing up late to meetings, unable to stay engaged for long Pessimistic (stems from sadness): Tendency to display a “cannot do” mindset, along with irritability when discussing issues/problems/situations

If so, invite them to notice where their attention goes. Have them organize their distractions into three groups (home/others/personal thoughts) over a two-day period of observation. Once everyone has observed where their attention goes, brainstorm on plans that people can put in place to walk their brain back to a place where they are no longer overwhelmed by their emotional state. Some ideas include:

Buddy systems by distractions: People do their regular check-in on how they are working with their personalized attention management plan: Others/Kids- organize schedules and time Household chores- repurposed as a proactive approach to break from work

One team goal: Begin the week with a review of the work ahead that builds toward one goal for the team, and end the week by celebrating the process (not the wins)

Ride the wave: For distractions of thoughts or feeling states, see these as waves. For each “wave” thought or feeling, assign a special surfboard that can be used to ride the wave. A surfboard is a behavioral habit that people agree to engage in when the wave presents itself. Over the course of time, people become more apt at identifying their waves by first noticing them after they have occurred, and then noticing them as they are occurring.

Another suggested approach that incorporates compassion is a three-step coach-like approach. Each step builds upon what we discussed: (1) What is the intent behind the behavior being demonstrated that stems from an unconscious feeling state. (2) Shift their attention toward the agreed-upon goal; and (3) Step in and offer to provide support in achieving the goal. It sounds like this:

Intention: What is the intent of choosing [name the behavior that prevents movement forward]? Shift the focus forward: When we complete this [name what needs to be accomplished], we will be able to do [explain the gain for individual, team, company] Offer support: How can I or any team member support you in [state the behavior that needs to happen]?



Leading with compassion begins with you. COVID-19 created greater volatility, complexity, uncertainty, and ambiguity. It cannot be overturned by greater control of feeling states or punishment of those who cannot follow through with their responsibilities. As was true for the Athenians during their immense struggle of war and plague, so it is true for us today: No one escapes unscathed. But some do come through by demonstrating care for others before self-interests and kindness before power over others. This pandemic will end. What will remain and forever be remembered is how you managed yourself during this moment in time.