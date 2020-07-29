Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Leading the Covid Workplace

There has been a loss of public trust and the complete abdication of national leadership. To restore our economy, as Dr. Harvey Feinberg, Former President of the American Academy of Medicine, said "The goal is to crush the virus."

It’s not over. In fact, the scientists and infectious disease experts say Covid-19 won’t be crushed until there is a vaccine—and everyone is vaccinated, which could be 3-5 years. As of this writing,the US has 4.5 million cases, 150,000+ deaths that we know of, and the pandemic is spiraling out of control. In addition to 33 million unemployed, the highest level since the Great Depression, small businesses in particular are facing an economic crisis. According to McKinsey (May), 30 million small business jobs are vulnerable to the virus, and firms with less than 100 employees are the hardest hit. All of this as states attempt to reopen even when the data show that wearing masks and social distancing for 8 weeks is what would help us crush the virus.

Let us remember that work gets done by people. If they trust leadership, and feel respected and safe, they will choose to return to work. As the robber would say, “Your money or your life”. That should not be a choice leaders should force their workers to make, like the meatpackers. Collaboration, not compliance, inspires loyalty and hard work. To that end, here are some things to consider at the strategic and tactical levels:

Strategic:

  • Trust Science, Not Politics: Covid does not have a party affiliation. It just is. The only way to crush it is by respecting that reality and our scientists and doctors dedicated to fighting it
  • Employee Health and Safety First: No one is safe until we are all safe. Reject the survival of the fittest mentality and embrace the reality this is about all of us; we are all responsible for each other’s safety; as the Prime Minister of New Zealand said: “Act as if you’re infected.”
  • Strengthen Trust and Confidence: Workers need to trust their leaders; show them empathy, engage them in the decision-making process; be transparent—about everything Covid-19
  • Be Fair and Equitable: Treat everyone with fairness and equity
  • Prepare for 2nd and 3rd Waves: Plan ahead this time. Be prepared. It will come back

Tactical:

  • Test-Test-Test: If there are no tests, don’t reopen; if available, test 100% of the workforce daily; use contact tracing and isolation where necessary
  • Return Based on Data and Science: Use a dimmer switch vs. an on-off process; the reproductive rate must be less than 1.0 and the infection rate lower than 5%; it is phased, controlled, measured, and based on the data
  • Social Distancing: The way we remain safe is by being apart; have a virtual workplace wherever possible; redesign the workplace with 6-9 feet distances; try alternative days; enforce having people not coming to work sick
  • PPE: Until everyone is vaccinated, all wear masks, use gloves, hand sanitizer, and frequently wash their hands

The choice for the workforce should not be “your money or your life”. The workplace should be a psychologically and physically safe place where people choose to return.

Dr. Edward Marshall is an Adjunct Professor in Management at the Fuqua School of Business and Pratt School of Engineering at Duke University; ICF certified executive coach, Lifetime Top 15 Trust Thought Leader, author of the forthcoming book: Leadership’s 4th Evolution: Collaboration for the 21st Century, September, 2020. Write [email protected] for advance copies.

    Edward Marshall, Ph.D., PCC, Adjunct Professor in Management at Duke University

    Edward Marshall's career has focused on leadership and team development, collaborative organizational change, executive coaching, and helping corporations transform their leadership cultures. In 2016, after 40 years in business, he joined the faculty of the Fuqua School of Business and the Pratt School of Engineering at Duke University, where he teaches leadership courses. He is Founder and Managing Partner of The Marshall Group, LLC, a collaborative leadership, team development, and change consulting firm, based in Chapel Hill, N.C. He has worked with C-suite executives at Fortune 500 companies like Microsoft, DuPont, Marriott, IBM, and Philips, as well as entrepreneurial and mid-sized firms. In his many engagements, he has served as an executive coach, culture and organizational change strategist, team developer, and facilitator. His work has taken him beyond clients in North America to South Asia, Africa, Latin America, and Europe. He has facilitated more than 100 change initiatives in technology, healthcare, and manufacturing companies, ranging from strategic alliances and business process redesigns, to mergers, IT integrations, and cultural transformations. As an ICF-certified executive coach, Dr. Marshall has helped many senior executives, helping them to reach their professional goals.

     

    Edward is best known for developing the best-practice Collaborative Method(sm), a suite of services that enable organizations to create a collaborative leadership culture at the organization, team, and individual levels. This methodology won the Excellence in Organization Development Award from the Association for Talent Development. In 2015, he was recognized by Trust Across America with a Lifetime Achievement Award as a Top 15 Trust Thought Leader.

     

    As a pioneer and leader in the field of collaborative leadership, team development, and cultural transformation, Edward has authored two Knight-Ridder best-selling business books, Transforming the Way We Work: The Power of the Collaborative Workplace, and Building Trust at the Speed of Change, and has been a contributing author to four other books on trust and culture change. Since 1997, he has been a nationally syndicated columnist writing In the Workplace column for American Cities Business Journals. His latest book, Leadership’s 4th Evolution: Collaboration for the 21st Century (2020), is the third in a series of books on collaborative leadership. He also holds three service marks for his work in developing collaborative leadership and change processes.

     

    Edward holds a Ph.D. from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, a Masters from Syracuse University (summa cum laude), and a BA from Claremont McKenna College. He holds coaching certificates from Duke University and the International Coach Federation. He is also certified in a range of 360 assessment instruments.

