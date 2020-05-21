With the current global pandemic, it can be difficult to manage personal and professional stressors. Whether it’s pressuring from upper-level management to shifts in the economy, our organizations experience challenges daily. It is integral for your leadership style to change, adapt, and account for these difficult scenarios. Join Dima Ghawi in her “Leading Teams Amid a Crisis” workshop as she discusses topics like layoffs, managing remotely, and maintaining team communication during these stressful times.

_________________________________________________________________

Dima Ghawi is the founder of a global talent development company with a primary mission for advancing individuals in leadership. Through keynote speeches, training programs, and executive coaching, Dima has empowered thousands of professionals across the globe to expand their leadership potential. Reach her at DimaGhawi.com and BreakingVases.com.