LEADING IN THE OFFICE: HOW TO SET YOURSELF APART

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By
Karla Munden

Everyone in the office wants to use their leadership skills and abilities. But, how do you set yourself apart as a leader? Here are some great ways you can do this.

HAVE A GOOD ATTITUDE

Start each new day with an open mind, and do your best to clear yourself of any negative thoughts. Every day is a unique chance for yourself and others around you. Give off good vibes and let others absorb them. A good attitude is essential for being a good worker. Do your best not to be a black hole of negativity. Bad feelings are contagious. If you’re having a bad day, keep to yourself as much as possible. People will be understanding.

NEVER STOP LEARNING

Unfortunately, most people stop learning as soon as they graduate from university. They feel learning is just for college students. You can set yourself apart by expanding your knowledge constantly. Many people wait passively for their employer to give them some learning material. But you can take ownership. Learn something by reading a new management book or article from Harvard Business Review. You might want to take part in a mentorship program. A senior-level employee will coach you. Sometimes that might mean gentle nudging. But occasionally, they’ll give you structured goals and maybe even a helping hand. Office cultures are often challenging to navigate, and a mentor can be a great asset.

TRUST YOURSELF

You already got this far. Once you’ve learned some of the ropes, make some moves. Be confident in your choices. Start speaking up at meetings and telling people about your ideas. Have projects assigned to you. A leader is not just a title. You should try to become the leader that others seek out for help.

TAKE BREAKS

Many leaders overwork themselves and burn out after a few months. You can avoid this by doing self-care. This includes not eating at your desk, taking a full lunch break, and getting physically active. Don’t feel pressured to be the last one to leave the office. The occasional late night is okay. If you’re leaving at 10 pm on Fridays every week, you might want to say something. Leave at five as much as you can. Use your vacation days. There’s nothing like being on a tropical beach during the winter.

Excellent performance often leads to promotions and recognition. Set yourself apart as a leader by following these tips.

This article was previously published on KarlaMunden.com.

    Karla Munden, Senior Vice President & Chief Audit Executive at Lincoln Financial Group

    A multi-talented audit professional from Greensboro, North Carolina, Karla Munden is the Senior Vice President and Chief Audit Executive at Lincoln Financial Group, a firm she joined 14 years ago. In her position, Karla uses her knowledge and acquired skills to continually improve client engagement and audit team performances. She is constantly striving to drive management and use technology, innovation, and executive stakeholder partnerships to build improvement strategies. 

     

    Prior to her role with Lincoln Financial Group, Karla Munden was with Nationwide Insurance as an Audit Consultant, Audit Manager, and Internal Audit Director. Professionally, she has acquired numerous qualifications and certifications, including QIAL, CIA, CFSA, CRMA, and CSSA. She is also a Certified Fraud Examiner, and she has an NACD Fellowship with the National Association of Corporate Directors. 

     

    Learn more about Karla Munden on her website!

