Leading In Difficult Times

By

Whether your company is going through a business transformation or a major crisis, leaders need to lead. You often don’t see the change coming and may not be prepared. But when a crisis occurs, it’s time to unify your team and do what you can to help those around you with the difficult and important decisions that must be made. What are the steps leaders take during a crisis to pivot focus, create a successful mindset, establish clear communication and step up?

When there is a crisis, how can you become a more agile leader, team and organization?

Here are a few suggestions.

Support others. During times of uncertainty, many leaders fail to support each other. You must recognize and resist this temptation, as it’s easy to point fingers and jockey for position. Support your people, peers and other leaders who need guidance and assistance. It’s critical to not bury yourself in your office. You need to remain externally focused so you can anticipate and pivot quickly when needed.

Be authentic. Become more self-aware to understand how you and the messages you’re sending are affecting others. 

Create stability. People need stability from you during times of chaos. Keep your managers close to their people, customers and the marketplace. Have them continue to focus on daily tasks and deliverables. Encourage people to generate innovative ideas and to challenge the status quo. A team that feels safe is willing to take risks to achieve more and think differently, even through tough times.

Build trust. Trust your people with their decisions, actions and responsibilities. People will hold you accountable to what you say and do — and what they believe you mean or do.

Communicate. When you are in the middle of a firestorm, it’s easy to want to rush out with information. Slow things down. At the same time, communicate clearly, concisely, openly and frequently. When there’s a void of information, people will create their own story. The story they create can be significantly worse than reality.

Stay true to your core. Your purpose, mission and values are more important than ever and should be the north star that guides your decision-making. Your actions and your organization’s actions should reflect these. Making purposeful decisions based on the company’s mission and values will motivate teams to work toward a common goal. This is a good time to reflect on your organization’s mission and purpose.

Lead with compassion. You may know what your company needs, but do you know what your people need? Taking the time to really listen to your people and be empathetic will show them you care about their perspectives. Let their insights play a role in your decision-making so they feel heard, and recognize that people have different coping mechanisms to handle pressure and stress. 

Prioritize your well-being. Modeling negative emotions, erratic behavior and a lack of composure will cause your people to internalize your negativity and anxiety and display it back to you. Ensure you’re prioritizing your mental and physical health so you can be present and effective.

Be the example. As a leader, you often forget that all eyes are on you. Remember this may be especially true when times get tough.

Create alignment. When the senior team is not aligned, it reverberates throughout the organization. Gain alignment on a shared vision, strategy, talent and culture relative to how you will execute. Be able to describe what success looks like. Who will be accountable and responsible for what?

Be decisive. People will expect actions and decisions from you. You want to avoid analysis paralysis. Entrust experts if and when needed. Assimilate the information, ask for recommendations and counsel, then listen to your instincts and experiences to make a decision.

Protect the culture. Focus on your culture, people and values. At the same time, challenge yourself and your team on what needs to change about your culture to address your needs of the future. Keep faith in the future.

Leading in difficult times requires courage, emotional intelligence and integrity. Be humble and prepared, and don’t panic. Be resolute in pursuing the principles you believe are right, even in the face of opposition.

Chuck Mollor is the Founder, CEO and an executive coach of MCG Partners

    Chuck Mollor, CEO and Executive Coach at MCG Partners

    Chuck Mollor is the founder, CEO, and executive coach at MCG Partners and author of the book, The Rise of The Agile Leader: Can You Make the Shift? MCG Partners specializes in leadership and talent optimization, aligning business and people strategy for maximum results.

    For over 30 years Chuck has advised, coached, and consulted executives and organizations across industries, from startups to Fortune 500 and not-for-profit organizations.

    As an executive coach and strategic advisor, Chuck determines if an organization’s leadership and culture are aligned to its business strategy, then develops and implements solutions to drive and attain results.

    Chuck develops current and potential leaders and C-level executives, aligns and optimizes leadership teams, and helps create a leadership culture reflective of the organization’s purpose and vision.

    As a Harvard Business School executive coach, Chuck provides coaching and advisory services to attending global executives. He is also a member of the Forbes Coaches Council, an invitation-only council for leading executive coaches.

    In his former roles as a global CEO and member of several executive teams, Chuck has a breadth of experience with general management and P&L responsibilities, and ran, built, started, and restructured several businesses. Chuck has led strategy, sales, marketing, product development, operations, HR, and a global partnership of more than 100 consulting firms.

    Chuck is a graduate of executive programs at The Harvard Business School, MIT Sloan School of Management, and The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. He has a BA in political science and a minor in business administration from Merrimack College and is a PI certified Talent Optimization Consultant and in The Predictive Index Behavioral Assessment™.

    Chuck serves on several boards of directors, is a Cranberry Grower-Owner of Ocean Spray, and a fundraiser and rider for the Pan-Mass Challenge (PMC), a 192-mile bike ride for the fight against cancer. Chuck lives near Boston, Massachusetts with his wife, four children, and two dogs.

