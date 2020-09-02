Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Leading in a time of crisis

Leading in a time of crisis

Strategies for Embracing Obstacles

In my series of “Leading in a time of crisis”, I want to start by taking the most important personal action: clearing off our personal baggage first. 

Let’s face it. We all have been there before! Life’s curve balls, small or extra large XL, or wait extra extra large XXL size J, thrown to us one way or another in our lifetime. If you’re facing some life challenges, it can be hard to remember that it’s normal to have obstacles crop up from time to time. Everyone has setbacks, disappointments, and tough times. But going through a rough patch doesn’t have to spoil your life. The key to thriving in the face of adversity is how you respond to the obstacles in your path.

Here are four strategies to help you ride through and come out on top.


1.    Decide to embrace the obstacle

If you’re having a tough time, it can be easy to feel helpless, even that you’re a victim. But it’s up to you to rise to the challenge and decide that you won’t be overwhelmed. Choosing to take control and embrace your challenge is the first step in overcoming it. Look your obstacle square in the face and resolve to meet it. One best method I have implemented whenever facing obstacles, small or extra extra large size, are these basic steps (literally): Stop and pause from whatever you are doing, close your eyes, breathe by exhaling in and out slowly, then start slowly counting (so you can catch your breath) from 1 to 11. Try this method the next time you face an obstacle. I just tried this again this week when my computer took a crash. You know what I mean!


2.    Be okay with discomfort

The proof that you’re embracing your obstacle is acknowledging that it doesn’t feel good. It can feel uncomfortable, heavy, even painful. There are lots of life experiences that hurt at the time but end up being for your best and highest good. From marathon training to going to the dentist to public speaking, even facing your debtors, you feel so much better once you’ve faced the worst. Remember it won’t last forever. Don’t shrink from the bad feelings. You can ride them out!


3.    Make sure you have a support team

You don’t have to face your obstacles alone. It can make all the difference to have people around you who are supportive, who’ll stick by you and cheer you on when you want to give up.If you have a cheer squad, (your pet is the best loyal supporter!) you’ll find that extra level of energy to help get you through. And you’ll be there for your friends and colleagues when they’re facing their challenges. Once you’re part of a team who have each other’s backs, none of you will have to face life’s ups and downs alone. You’ll fight together and celebrate success together.


4.    Be grateful for your obstacles

Feeling gratitude for the challenges in life might sound counter-intuitive. But think about it. Accepting the challenge, resolving to meet it head-on, and overcoming it makes you a better, stronger person. Think of how good it feels to deal with a problem and solve it. To face fear and overcome it.Without obstacles in your life, you would not grow and learn and become a better person. Obstacles are a natural, normal part of living an authentic life.

What else can you add to these basic tips?

My conclusion (for now): Be grateful and live life.

Choose optimism and love from the moment you wake up to the moment you go to bed everyday.


We are all in this together.

More to come …

Here’s to your continued success!

Live and Love Fearlessly,

    NickyDare, Founder, Educator, Author, Advocate for Disaster Preparedness at iDARE® Inc., and DARE Education

    Nicky Dare is a seasoned multi-disciplinary professional with extensive experience in business development and strategic planning executive. Her success as a consultant and corporate coach has led her all around the world where she's transformed individuals and businesses alike. Ms. Dare’s robust skillset is not merely limited to office settings. She’s founded three different organizations; Global Meta Management Consultants, Dare Education, and iDARE® Inc. The latter two focuses on personal development in the form of safety preparedness education. As a skilled marksman, Ms. Dare believes that knowledge surrounding emergency preparedness and firearm expertise is paramount. Her non-profit, iDARE® Inc., was born out of a vision from the most powerful mentor in her life; her father. He instilled the importance of living life filled with truth and purpose. Operating off these pillars, iDARE® Inc. is dedicated to helping development communities, empowering women, and educating children that have been impacted by disasters. It is apparent that Ms. Dare's "pillars of excellence" derived from her family values and strong academic and education background including her grandfather who was a prominent figure and reputable District Attorney ‘Jaksa’ in Indonesia.

    Nicky Dare has a wide range of skills and a deep well of knowledge that she wishes to share with the world. Her book, The Audacity of Veracity, looks at how to create a life filled with health and happiness. This recent publication joins her webinar series on personal development, Safety and Survival: Personal Preparedness Assessment. She's also launched a podcast and does various speaking events, all as a means to share her powerful messages with as many people as possible. A passionate philanthropist, incredible personal life coach, and highly-effective corporate consultant, Ms. Dare truly makes a positive impact on the lives of everyone she meets by helping them to live with a purpose and passion.

    She is proud to be a multilingual women's advocate, supporting her community on the committees of various charities and networking organizations. Dare's books and the startup of the iDARE® organization have been fully funded by her late father who has been the ultimate mentor and inspiration in her life.

    As an international consultant, speaker, author, and transformationist for over three decades, Ms. Nicky Dare has been helping people transform their lives and organizations through her grassroots and authentic works.

    Learn more about iDARE's grassroots works: www.iDAREworld.org
    Nicky Dare's website: www.NickyDare.com

