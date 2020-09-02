Strategies for Embracing Obstacles

Strategies for Embracing Obstacles

Leading In A Time Of Crisis| Series 1

In my series of “Leading in a time of crisis”, I want to start by taking the most important personal action: clearing off our personal baggage first.

Let’s face it. We all have been there before! Life’s curve balls, small or extra large XL, or wait extra extra large XXL size J, thrown to us one way or another in our lifetime. If you’re facing some life challenges, it can be hard to remember that it’s normal to have obstacles crop up from time to time. Everyone has setbacks, disappointments, and tough times. But going through a rough patch doesn’t have to spoil your life. The key to thriving in the face of adversity is how you respond to the obstacles in your path.

Here are four strategies to help you ride through and come out on top.



1. Decide to embrace the obstacle

If you’re having a tough time, it can be easy to feel helpless, even that you’re a victim. But it’s up to you to rise to the challenge and decide that you won’t be overwhelmed. Choosing to take control and embrace your challenge is the first step in overcoming it. Look your obstacle square in the face and resolve to meet it. One best method I have implemented whenever facing obstacles, small or extra extra large size, are these basic steps (literally): Stop and pause from whatever you are doing, close your eyes, breathe by exhaling in and out slowly, then start slowly counting (so you can catch your breath) from 1 to 11. Try this method the next time you face an obstacle. I just tried this again this week when my computer took a crash. You know what I mean!



2. Be okay with discomfort

The proof that you’re embracing your obstacle is acknowledging that it doesn’t feel good. It can feel uncomfortable, heavy, even painful. There are lots of life experiences that hurt at the time but end up being for your best and highest good. From marathon training to going to the dentist to public speaking, even facing your debtors, you feel so much better once you’ve faced the worst. Remember it won’t last forever. Don’t shrink from the bad feelings. You can ride them out!



3. Make sure you have a support team

You don’t have to face your obstacles alone. It can make all the difference to have people around you who are supportive, who’ll stick by you and cheer you on when you want to give up.If you have a cheer squad, (your pet is the best loyal supporter!) you’ll find that extra level of energy to help get you through. And you’ll be there for your friends and colleagues when they’re facing their challenges. Once you’re part of a team who have each other’s backs, none of you will have to face life’s ups and downs alone. You’ll fight together and celebrate success together.



4. Be grateful for your obstacles

Feeling gratitude for the challenges in life might sound counter-intuitive. But think about it. Accepting the challenge, resolving to meet it head-on, and overcoming it makes you a better, stronger person. Think of how good it feels to deal with a problem and solve it. To face fear and overcome it.Without obstacles in your life, you would not grow and learn and become a better person. Obstacles are a natural, normal part of living an authentic life.

What else can you add to these basic tips?

My conclusion (for now): Be grateful and live life.

Choose optimism and love from the moment you wake up to the moment you go to bed everyday.



We are all in this together.

More to come …

If you haven’t, now it’s the best time to consider subscribing to my YouTube channel… just saying.

[Click the image to SUBSCRIBE to YouTube channel]

Here’s to your continued success!

Live and Love Fearlessly,