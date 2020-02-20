Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Wisdom//

Leading From The Front: Do Your People Trust You?

Establishing trusting relationships at work is the key to clear communication, productivity, and success.

By
Shutterstock
Shutterstock

When I coach or consult to executives, I almost always conduct a 360 assessment. I ask peers, team members, and managers questions about the person’s strengths and weaknesses, competencies, and areas for development. Toward the end, I ask, among other things, “Do you trust him or her?”

Over the past decade, I have had only two occasions where the response reflected a fundamental concern about ethics. The answers I usually get, as you might expect, range from “Hell, no!” to “Without hesitation.” The positive responses reflect sentiments like, “I trust him to do what he thinks is right for the business” or “I feel like she always has my back.”

The response that has been most interesting to me, however, is some version of, “What do you mean?” Or a very long pause that implies the same question. The responses that follow usually sound like some of the following: 

  • “Well…I feel like she Is watching out for herself more than me.”
  • “I don’t think he’d do anything unethical. But when things go wrong, I worry he’ll throw me under the bus.”
  • “I have seen him present my ideas or my work and never give me credit for it.”
  • She hovers over everything I do – I don’t think she trusts me!”

When people talk about trusting a manager, there are a few things that really matter

  • Will you defend me when there is conflict with other teams? 
  • Will you protect me when I make a mistake?
  • Will you support me, advocate for me for promotions, raises, recognition? 
  • Do you care about me on a personal level, or am I just a tool for your own success?

When you give a presentation to the CEO, and your data is wrong, or there are mistakes, how do leaders respond? Do you blame a member of your team, or someone else’s team, or do you own it yourself? One client of mine, new to his job as Chief Marketing Officer, and feeling very insecure, pointed the finger at his team members, implying he might have to replace them. Even though he did this in a semi-private meeting, word got around quickly, and he lost the trust of his team, which he never earned back. 

By the same token, when one of your colleagues criticizes your team member in public, do you let it slide or come to their defense? Public feedback works the same way. Think about it this way: The feedback you give someone in private is between you and the team member. But in public, the only way you build loyalty and commitment in your team is to stand up for them. Public criticism creates shame. Shame leads to anger. Anger leads to mistrust (to paraphrase Yoda). 

Trust is a state of mind, based on emotion more than logic. Some people start by trusting and wait to see if you lose their trust. Others hold their judgment and wait to see if you earn their trust. Regardless of how trust starts, once you lose someone’s trust, it is a devil to get back, and leading without trust is about as difficult as it gets. The strongest leaders I have worked with follow three simple rules: 1) Take responsibility for things that go wrong, and give credit to others when things go right (at least in public); 2) Make sure your team knows you’ll protect and defend them; 3) Make sure your team members know you care about them as people.

How do you create trust with your team? How have you addressed it when you broke that trust?

Originally published on LinkedIn.com

Bill Berman, PhD ABPP, Managing Director, Berman Leadership Development

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Courtesy of Westend61 / Getty Images
Wisdom//

What to Do if You Don’t Trust Each Other

by Terry Gaspard
Well-Being//

2 Powerful Principles for Improved Communication

by Coaching & Mentoring
Carol Harris/ Getty Images
Asking for a Friend//

Should You Say Something If You Don’t Like Your Friend’s Partner?

by Doris Krasnopolsky

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.