Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Leading an Empathetic Classroom

Classrooms have turned into an environment where the focus is on memorization and test-taking. The core curriculum has created a nationwide cookie-cutter style of teaching that leaves very little room for creative expression. Schools in America have addressed the problem of bullying as more of an afterthought, instead of putting the idea of empathy and compassion at […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By

Classrooms have turned into an environment where the focus is on memorization and test-taking. The core curriculum has created a nationwide cookie-cutter style of teaching that leaves very little room for creative expression. Schools in America have addressed the problem of bullying as more of an afterthought, instead of putting the idea of empathy and compassion at the forefront of teaching. Not only does this help students learn better, but it also helps mold them into better members of society as they grow up. 

Many theories suggest that if our education system created an environment where we not only taught academics but also educated our students about the differences and perspectives of those around them, this would have a profound effect. If every level of interaction with teachers and staff had a focus on empathy, there would inherently be fewer instances of bullying. A child who sees empathy displayed all around them will begin to mimic that behavior. This is reciprocated in a mutual display of respect when students see adults leading by example.

With empathy also comes empowerment. The base of our self-esteem is built on the idea of being trusted and feeling worthy and validated. Empathy is a perfect way to show that others have value, just like we do, and that we are all members of a community. This connection is another way that steers the conversation away from the bullying mentality of hierarchies. By tolerating and accepting others, it also leads to overall better mental health for everyone. There is a whole layer of social stress that is peeled away when everyone is more accepting of others. 

One methodology that really embraces the idea of treating children with empathy is the Montessori technique of education. Students are self-guided throughout the day, with stations they can do in the order they choose. Hand-on activity stimulates their natural curiosity and love of learning, while all children are treated to have a collaborative experience. Often, multi-level age students learn together so that the older ones can mentor the younger ones. This method of teaching empowers both participants and encourages empathy by working through struggles and age-appropriate activities to guide the process.

This article was originally published at https://shaundallasdance.com/

    Shaun Dallas Dance, CEO at Infinite Enterprise Solutions

    Here to share his experience and knowledge, Shaun Dallas Dance is eager to provide his expertise to an audience that needs it. He is a Senior Executive and business consultant who has developed a diverse array of skills, including restructuring, strategic planning, relationship and partnership management, and more. His team has grown to include 8 members, and his portfolio includes clients across the US and Canada. These clients have had needs as disparate as cost-reduction and diversity improvement, and Shaun has ensured that each client achieved their goals quickly, and then exceeded those expectations. Read more about his robust history at his personal website.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    4 Steps to Boost Social-Emotional Learning in Your Classroom

    by Sara Potler LaHayne
    Community//

    “Knowledge is power.” With Penny Bauder & Lindsey Wander

    by Penny Bauder, Founder of Green Kid Crafts
    Community//

    Redefining the Ideal Atmosphere for Distracted Students

    by Gil Gibori

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.