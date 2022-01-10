Leadership Unlocked

A New Year’s Message

I would first like to wish all of you a very happy new year and a safe and joyful 2022 ahead! I hope you found some time over the holidays to connect with your family and with yourselves.

We are just about one month away from the release of my book titled “Deep Purpose Organizations: The Heart and Soul of High-Performance Organizations” (Harper Collins). You can go to the book website and download the introduction and chapter 1 if you are interested to learn more.

(Details can be found at: https://deeppurpose.net/)

As I approach the time when I can finally share my book with you, I thought I would share with you some interviews I did with CNN.com last year. I was fortunate to speak with three very different leaders each of whom shared profound insights on this elusive topic. Much to my own surprise the series attracted close to 7 million views. I hope that you will enjoy watching these and getting a deeper understanding of purpose. (Details can be found at: https://deeppurpose.net/deep-purpose-leaders/)

Episode One: Why Purpose?

In episode one, “Why Purpose?,” I sit down with Deepak Chopra, MD, Clinical Professor of Medicine at UCSD to discuss why society needs to question our current economic system and how we can strive to make it better for all, not just for the few.

Episode Two: Navigating Trade-Offs

In episode two, “Navigating Trade-Offs,” I sit down with Best Buy’s CEO Corie Barry to discuss how purpose can help navigate the difficult trade-offs every leader faces when working to be profitable and purposeful.

Episode Three: Building Trust

In episode three, I sit down with Starbucks President and CEO, Kevin Johnson and discuss how staying true to a company’s purpose builds much needed trust with both employees and customers, leading to profit and longevity.

This series of interviews was part of my larger research project on purpose. To learn more about purpose in the business world, I conducted over 240 additional interviews that are distilled in my book. I explore how leaders and companies around the world have achieved business success by embedding purpose more deeply into their organizations.

P.S. If you have a question about great leadership, building a resilient organization, or how organizations can deliver high performance and social good at the same time, or if you have reactions and wisdom of your own to share, please shoot me a message at [email protected]. Let’s learn from one another and push our collective thinking further.