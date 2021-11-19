Contributor Log In
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community

Leadership Unlocked

I'll give you the tools, insights, and ways of thinking you need to bring out the best in your people.

Thrive Global invites voices from many spheres to share their perspectives on our Community platform. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and opinions expressed by Community contributors do not reflect the opinions of Thrive Global or its employees. More information on our Community guidelines is available here.
By

To receive my newsletter right to your inbox, sign up here.

What Do Black Executives Really Want?

Recruiting and retaining Black talent is a priority for many organizations. Most are committed to and investing in diversity, equity, and inclusion. And yet, according to interviews and focus groups with Black executives working in a variety of blue-chip companies with strong DEI programs, very few feel good about their workplace experiences at work. They feel isolated, unable to be authentic, and less confident. How can employers and individual managers change this? By insuring that Black employees feel safe, seen and supported. This article outlines some concrete ways to make that happen.

To read my recently published full article in the Harvard Business Review about this topic, please read it here.

It’s not enough to hire more people of color, as this seminal article in the Harvard Business Review, written by two of my colleagues, points out. Organizations must also build trust; actively root out bias; support many different styles and voices within the workplace; and commit to learning from their employees’ knowledge and experiences. Find out here how Employee Resource Groups can assist in that effort.

In this articleArthur Woods discusses how to keep DEI efforts strong as greater numbers of employees – and especially employees of color – are leaving their jobs in what’s being called The Great Resignation.

And let’s not forget: To improve diversity, equity, and inclusion, you need to measure it. Read this article on how to do it.

P.S. If you have a question about great leadership, building a resilient organization, or how organizations can deliver high performance and social good at the same time, or if you have reactions and wisdom of your own to share, please shoot me a message at [email protected]. Let’s learn from one another and push our collective thinking further.

Ranjay Gulati

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Courtesy of Yiorgos GR/Shutterstock
Work Smarter//

How to Deal With Racism or Unconscious Bias From Coworkers

by Brande Martin
Community//

Sharra Owens-Schwartz of Rocket Software: “Being an inclusive leader is about seeing employees as more than just that”

by Fotis Georgiadis
Dr. Amera McCoy
Community//

Workplace Culture: Addressing Diversity and Inclusion With Dr. Amera McCoy

by Ian Monroe
We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.