Leadership Under Pressure: You Okay, Doc? Charity webinar with England Rugby 7’s Captain

You Okay, Doc?, the UK’s Mental Health Charity for Doctors, is hosting the England and Great Britain Rugby Sevens’ Captain, Tom Mitchell on a webinar exploring leadership, the pressure to be perfect and the importance of team relationships to mental health resilience. Tom will be joining You Okay, Doc?’s psychotherapist, Chris Cherry.

Drawing on Tom’s experience of leading the Great Britain Rugby Sevens team to win an Olympic Silver medal at the Rio Olympics 2016 and silver at the World Cup Sevens in San Francisco, Tom will be exploring effective leadership under pressure and how he coped with the expectation to be superhuman – both in and out of the game. Chris will explore Tom’s high’s – being nominated World Rugby Sevens Player of the Year – and lows – having to take time off due to injury – and all the emotional health impacts both had.

You Okay, Doc? believe there are great parallels to be drawn between athletes and doctors, and that each can learn from each other about dealing with the inevitable mental health pressures faced.

After the discussion between Tom & Chris, Tom will answer questions from the webinar attendees. Please email [email protected] with yours.

The full webinar recording will be available from Saturday 27th on You Okay, Doc?’s YouTube Channel. Follow us on Twitter or Instagram for more updates.

About Tom Mitchell

England Rugby Sevens Captain, Tom Mitchell, led Great Britain to an Olympic silver medal at Rio 2016, a bronze at the Commonwealth Games in Australia, and silver at the World Cup Sevens in San Francisco. Tom shone at student level, helping Oxford to beat Cambridge 28-10 in the 2011 Varsity Match by scoring their third and final try and he led the Great Britain Students side to the World Universities title in Brive in July 2012. A lengthy-injury lay-off saw him miss the start of the 2019-20 season but he returned in Hamilton and has scored 56 points in this World Series campaign to date.

Outside of Rugby, Tom read English & Philosophy at Bristol University and went on to complete a post-graduate course with Oxford University in Historical Studies. He is currently completing an online diploma in Psychotherapy.

About Chris Cherry

Chris is the Founding Trustee of You Okay, Doc? and a qualified integrative psychotherapist with over 30 years’ experience. He is fully registered with the UK Council of Psychotherapy and has worked in a variety of clinical settings including the NHS, the Crown Prosecution Service, as well as founding and coordinating a number of organisations. His work has also extended to a variety of appearances on a wide range of TV and radio programmes including ‘The Truth About Men’ on ITV, Radio 4 and BBC Radio Berkshire. Chris has worked with a broad range of emotional issues ranging from anxiety to addictions and with these experiences he will provide valuable insight into tailoring specific products to support doctors’ mental health.

The ‘Emotional & Mental Health in The Age of the Virus’ is a Seminar Series hosted by Psychotherapist Chris Cherry. Join us and our incredible guest speakers every Thursday at 7pm.

We are proud to provide this session free of charge, to ensure everyone can access our support during these uncertain times. You can find tickets here: https://bit.ly/The-Huddle

Proudly sponsored by:

Dräger

Supported by:

C3 Post Trade

507 Capital

As a charity, however, we are in urgent need of donations to ensure we can provide doctors with long term mental health support tailored to their needs.

Please donate what you can by visiting here: https://youokaydoc.org.uk/donate/