Leadership Trends for 2021 | Shaun Dallas Dance

It is an understatement to say that 202 was a disruptive year regarding business, healthcare, social norms, civil obedience, education, and the economy. Now that a new normal is starting to emerge, leaders need to keep looking ahead to how they should manage their teams moving forward. There is no going back to the status quo. That is certain. 

The levels of unemployment in the hospitality industry skyrocketed as soon as restaurants and hotels became affected, seemingly overnight. Laborers, for the most part, had no choice but to continue in-person work throughout 2020. That was also true for first-responders and the front lines of the healthcare industry. The majority of the workforce able to retreat to their homes to work remotely were knowledge workers. Now that vaccines are rolling out and more businesses are opening up, the elephant in the room will be how to manage these employees moving forward, whether in-person or remotely.

There will be a high turnover rate throughout 2021. As the world recovers, there will be new inevitable opportunities presenting themselves to people who have had a lot of time contemplating the deeper meaning of life. Many people will be taking bolder risks to see what’s out there, as well as for deciding where they want to live when the next crisis hits. Many older leaders might consider early retirement, shifting the entire pecking order around. Leaders should be prepared for a period of adjustment and support their staff in any way possible. Their companies should woo teams that are a good fit to know they are valued and needed.

For the leaders who try to reclaim normality, they are going to fall behind. Going back to normal only works if normal still exists, and the old normal no longer does. Crisis is an accelerator, and time only moves in one direction. New habits have formed at this point, affecting everything from exercise to schooling and shopping. People are living a different version of their lives than a year ago. As a leader, your strategic planning should include the new world we are living in. The reality is that entire plans might need to be revamped in order to succeed in the new world. For many remote workers, this is now their new normal. 

    Shaun Dallas Dance, President & CEO at The DDance Group

    Here to share his experience and knowledge, Shaun Dallas Dance is eager to provide his expertise to an audience that needs it. He is a Senior Executive and business consultant who has developed a diverse array of skills, including restructuring, strategic planning, relationship and partnership management, and more. His team has grown to include 8 members, and his portfolio includes clients across the US and Canada. These clients have had needs as disparate as cost-reduction and diversity improvement, and Shaun Dallas Dance has ensured that each client achieved their goals quickly, and then exceeded those expectations.

     

     

    When the time came for Dallas to resign from his career in education and attend law school, his school promoted him to the position of Assistant Principal. He accepted the role and held it for two years before, again, deciding it was time to return to his own academic pursuits and enroll in law school. When he tried again to resign, he was promoted to Principal, and Dallas decided to stay in education as his excitement grew with the ability to impact more students. He always led with a service mentality.

     

    By the time he was 30 years old, Shaun Dallas Dance was promoted to Superintendent of Baltimore County Public Schools, a position which had him overseeing 110,000 students in the 25th largest school district in the country. He held this position for five years, during which time he provided new direction to revitalize the Baltimore County Public School System, and results were evident.

     

    Shaun Dallas Dance has also been called into different educational institutions to provide strategic guidance for meeting new and rigorous state standards, effectively saved $50M from a budget with no headcount reduction and has helped numerous districts achieve greater efficiency.

     

    Shaun Dallas Dance graduated from Virginia Union University with his Bachelor of Arts in English. He then enrolled at the Virginia Commonwealth University, where he earned his Master of Education in Administration and Supervision. Dallas continued his education with the university and earned his Doctor of Philosophy in Educational Leadership. During his career between 2008 and 2017, he also served as an Adjunct Professor for the University of Richmond, Averett University, the University of Houston, and Virginia Commonwealth University. Dallas was also recognized as a White House Champion of Change under the Obama administration.

     

    Read more about his robust history at his personal website.

