Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community

Leadership Trends: 2021

Are you interested in keeping up with the latest leadership trends? In his new blog post, Jeffrey Althoff Hunting writes about the most important leadership trends for 2021.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

If 2020 had a catchphrase, it would be hope for the best, prepare for the worst. For the first time in history, people worldwide were experiencing something unprecedented together with no foreseeable end in sight. The result was almost as impressive as it was frightening. Unemployment rates rose, and businesses faced a complete strategic overhaul, including some temporary closures. Industries of every sector were disrupted, leading to a need for new leadership methodologies. With mass vaccination rollouts, businesses are rethinking their future goals, including how they will handle leadership in this new world.  

A company’s bench strength is a term that applies to the talent waiting in the wings, ready to step in. The strength of a company’s leadership bench is a good indicator of how well prepared they are for future scenarios, whatever they may be. This number has been in decline in recent years and was one of many industry disruptions of 2020. Only 11% of human resources (HR) reported a strong leadership bench last year. Looking ahead, one of the trends in filling those spots will be in the way they look for talent. Companies will look to diversify their searches by broadening their search rather than just diving deeper down a single chain of command. 

Another trend to watch for in 2021 will focus on subordinates and how they respond to remote leadership. It might be a while before knowledge workers report back to work in person, and the way they feel about their office culture will greatly influence employment considerations. While many CEOs turned up the power on competing and innovation, they were significantly behind in skills that required demonstrating empathy and flexibility for home employees. In addition to not knowing the extent of the danger, many homes simultaneously became home offices and schools, disrupting peoples’ daily activities and routines. 

Uncertainty fuels a desire for knowledge and control. For leaders to feel comfortable in their new roles post-COVID, they will need the support of their organization behind them, including zoom meeting training, employee check-ins, and educational programs. There has been a significant increase in leaders searching for ways to further their learning, either by participating in virtual classrooms or the traditional method.  

    Jeffrey Althoff pfp

    Jeffrey Althoff Hunting, Entrepreneur at Independant

    Jeffrey Althoff has been hunting for a new career, and has recently found entrepreneurial opportunities that have given him an exciting option for business in the future. His work thus far has been largely in the corporate world, and he has 10 years of experience in the field. But his accounting and financial interests are more strongly identified in the stock and trading industry, which he has found personal success in. His understanding of the markets has developed from an early obsession with investments, and today he has a solid portfolio that he wants to transition into more stable investments. Beyond money, he spends much of his time on the baseball diamond, which he has spent much of his life on and around.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Executives Impart ‘What it Takes’ to Lead in Today’s Business Landscape

    by Merilee Kern
    Community//

    5 Things You Should Do To Become a Thought Leader In Your Industry, With Rick Cottrell

    by Yitzi Weiner
    Radachynskyi Serhii/ Shutterstock
    Work Smarter//

    5 Leadership Trends Surging This Year

    by John Eades
    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.