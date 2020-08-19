Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Leadership Tips for Introverts

People often associate those in leadership positions with an extroverted personality: they are outgoing, charismatic, and form relationships with other people much easier than someone who is introverted. This, however, doesn’t mean that introverts cannot become leaders themselves. Just because it’s harder for some people to come out of their shells doesn’t mean that they […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By

People often associate those in leadership positions with an extroverted personality: they are outgoing, charismatic, and form relationships with other people much easier than someone who is introverted. This, however, doesn’t mean that introverts cannot become leaders themselves. Just because it’s harder for some people to come out of their shells doesn’t mean that they should fall to the wayside for their louder peers. In fact, introverts bring great poise to leadership roles: they listen, analyze, and remain calm when the situation calls for it. It just takes a little more work for them to become the leaders they can be.

If you’re an introvert and want to become a better leader, here are a few tips on how to do so. 

Listen, then talk.

Introverts usually lean toward this anyway, but listening to what others have to say before speaking is a good practice to stay in when you’re in the business world. To be viewed as a respected leader, you should actively listen to those around you, consider what they have to say, and then provide whatever they’re looking for—answers, advice, commentary, etc.—once they’re done. After all, speaking better than someone else doesn’t necessarily mean you have better ideas than someone else.

Step up during a crisis.

In times of crisis, a leader is expected to step up and be the calm in a sea of panicked voices. Whether the crisis is at home or at work, you have to be able to effectively deal with them in a way that won’t affect people negatively. As a leader, you need to be the voice of reason that everyone can turn to when bad things happen; view these moments as opportunities rather than crises.

Work both in and out of your comfort zone.

No matter your personality type, you’ll eventually have to learn to work outside of your comfort zone. For introverted people, this usually means learning to work with others rather than by themselves or gathering the courage to speak in front of a large group of people when you’d rather not. Rather than waiting until you’re forced into these positions, take opportunities to voluntarily do things you’d otherwise not do: take the lead on a new project voluntarily, attend public speaking classes, etc. 

Similarly, know that your comfort zone is also a strength. Introverts spend a lot of time in their own heads to recharge, think, and reflect on the day. These are also moments that can end in great ideas coming to mind. Set time aside every day to just think, then jot down any ideas that came to mind during that time. You’ll be able to operate better with your thoughts written down than relying on your memory alone.

roger blake md headshot

Roger Blake MD, Founder & Owner at Blake Surgical Association

From a very young age, Roger Blake MD knew he wanted to become a physician. Not only was he fascinated by the very idea of doctors and hospitals, but he also held a deep desire to help others receive the level of care they needed. As a result, Roger followed the path toward becoming the board-certified surgeon he is today, graduating from the University of Miami with his MD in 1994. After completing his second residency at The University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center at Dallas, Roger founded Blake Surgical Association, which he has owned and operated since 2004. To glean further insight into Roger Blake MD's career trajectory and vision for the future, be sure to visit his website!

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Westend61/Getty Images
Wisdom//

12 Ways Introverts Can Become Incredibly Strong Leaders

by Scott Gerber
Work Smarter//

How To Survive As An Introvert Leader

by Sandeep Kashyap
introvert-promo
Community//

Useful Tips that Can Help an Introvert to Become a Leader

by Rashid Nawaz

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.