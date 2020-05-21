Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Leadership Through a New Lens: Running Your Company Like a Film & TV Set

What constitutes a great leader?  This is a hotly debated topic in the business world — and rightly so. Our obsession with great leadership is founded on our pursuit of success. A company can’t be successful unless its employees are successful, and employees won’t be successful unless there is great leadership presence within the company. […]

By

What constitutes a great leader? 

This is a hotly debated topic in the business world — and rightly so. Our obsession with great leadership is founded on our pursuit of success. A company can’t be successful unless its employees are successful, and employees won’t be successful unless there is great leadership presence within the company. See the cycle?

This is why you read countless headlines about leadership. This is why you’ve noticed the rising influence of great leaders. We consume articles about people like Sheryl Sandberg and follow people like Jeff Bezos on social media because of what they’ve achieved in their respective industries. We know we have something to learn from them.

What do we already know about great leaders? We know they eat, sleep, and breathe their business. We know they spend most of their days running around putting out fires. We know they live in a constant state of busyness, yet can effectively manage their time. We know they must be both goal and people oriented. When I think of these leadership normalities, and when I think of the structure of a company, I am reminded of how similar it is to being on a film and TV set. 

It’s time we look at leadership through a new lens. Here are some lessons you can learn from the entertainment industry that will inspire organizational change:

Don’t stop until you get it right

Stanley Kubrick made Tom Cruise walk through the same door 95 times just for one shot while filming Eyes Wide Shut. David Fincher averaged around 50 takes per scene shooting Gone Girl. Kubrick, Fincher, and dozens of other directors have been made famous for their attention to detail — or, as some would call it, obsessive natures. Some might think it overkill, but directors want their creations to long outlive them. In order for that to happen, they must do what it takes to get every shot right.

The same goes for business. A company might not live forever, but no founder wants to watch their company fold before its time. It’s important that everything — internal processes, culture, development, strategy — evolves into a better version of itself. But don’t fall into the trap of trying to be perfect either. A great leader knows they aren’t perfect, so they use mistakes and inefficiencies as markers for improvement.

These are the leaders who are determined and relentless in pursuit of their goals. They aren’t happy until they get the best results and refuse to settle for anything less than that. Some employees may find these leaders more challenging to work with, but it’s these traits in a leader that attract better employees. This is why reputable actors continue to flock to directors like David Fincher.

Mark Ruffalo, who starred in Fincher’s Zodiac, told the NY Times: “You can put your expectations aside and have an experience that’s new and pushes and changes you, or hold onto what you think it should be and have a stubborn, immovable journey that’s filled with disappointment and anger.” In other words, if you want to work for a truly great leader, seek the kind that will grow and develop you.

Encourage the team to support one another

An office is more enjoyable when employees can make friends with their coworkers, but many leaders don’t realize just how important these relationships are. It’s about more than just cultivating a space where people “get along,” it’s about encouraging a happier, healthier workplace. Better social connections can actually influence lower stress levels, higher productivity, and stronger feelings of job satisfaction. This is especially important when 55 percent of employees are more likely to turn to a coworker with a question than seek out a manager.

The dynamics on the set of a film or TV show are just as important, especially because directors often have little time to give direction to people — especially those with smaller parts. You’re expected to show up and give it your all so the director can get the best shot. Because this can be daunting, some actors choose to stay on set to (silently) support another actor through multiple takes even if they aren’t in the same scene. As for toxic relationships on set: you’ve heard stories of how bad enough feuds can actually get shows canceled

Working relationships matter — for the longevity of a show or a business.

Expect a lot, but not at the expense of your team

It’s no surprise that shooting schedules can be grueling. Directors and producers often face long hours on set, but the 17 hour days and the 70-90 hour work weeks affect below-the-line staff the most. While this is still a serious issue facing the entertainment industry, people like Haskell Wexler (before he passed in 2015) advocated for overworked Hollywood film crews his entire life and inspired conversations for change. This is still an ongoing conversation, but the studios and above-the-line workers that are being more mindful of worker’s schedules should encourage business leaders to do the same.

In our society, busyness has somehow become a badge of honor. Employees, particularly men, even boast about working more hours when they’re already working over 50 hours per week. We believe overworking ourselves is comparable to being motivated and driven when, in reality, the opposite is true. Being overworked actually decreases productivity, resulting in unhappy employees, higher turnover rates, and negative effects on the company’s bottom line.

Pay attention to how much you work. Look into how many hours your employees are working per week. What do you notice? In some cases, you’ll get an overzealous employee trying to do too much, but more often than not, it’s an organizational and leadership problem. Your employees are the backbone of your business, so protect them at all costs.

Film and TV sets can be chaotic and intimidating, but they are so full of inspiration, creativity, and collaboration. Make it so your company is the same way.

    Brian Graden

    Brian Graden, Founder and CEO of Brian Graden Media

    Brian Graden's career has taken him to the forefront of multiple major sea changes in entertainment and pop culture. The Hillsboro, Illinois native has spent multiple decades as a leading voice in bringing the most compelling stories, no matter where they arise, to millions of satisfied television viewers. Brian Graden's penchant for storytelling and business led him from the vaunted halls of Harvard to the sui generis world of Hollywood. After completing his MBA, Brian Graden began his entertainment career at the young Fox network, rising to SVP of Development where he oversaw franchises such as Cops and America's Most Wanted. Brian Graden also created the smash syndicated relationship-show hit, STUDS. In 1996, Graden started his first production company, through which he commissioned an unknown Trey Parker and Matt Stone to create "The Spirit of Christmas." The five-minute short quickly became an underground sensation in Hollywood: the original viral video. The phenomenon led Comedy Central to pick up Parker and Stone's South Park, one of the biggest financial successes in TV history. After helping bring it to fruition, Brian Graden oversaw things as Executive Producer during the show's groundbreaking first season. Brian Graden served for 13 years as the President of Entertainment of MTV Networks Music Channels, during which he lead all MTVN music networks including MTV, VH1, MTV2, and CMT. While there, Brian Graden developed transformational shows such as The Osbournes, P Diddy's Making The Band, and more. Also during that time, Graden oversaw flagship events like the annual Video Music Awards, and executive produced MTV's generation-defining hits like Total Request Live, Jersey Shore, 16 and Pregnant, and many others. MTV remained the #1 destination for viewers ages 12-24 throughout Graden's entire tenure. Brian Graden also engineered a reimagination of the channel's formerly staid sister station VH1 with programs like I LOVE THE 80's and Best Week Ever. Brian Graden's current venture is the production company Brian Graden Media (BGM). In 2013, BGM received its first Emmy win for the utterly original HitRECord, a cutting-edge variety show made via collaborative efforts of hundreds of thousands of artists from every corner of the world. Since its inception, BGM has delivered similarly innovative television for cable and streaming networks, including shows like The Disappearance of Natalee Holloway for Oxygen, Todrick for MTV, Walk of Shame Shuttle for VH1, Escape the Night for YouTube Red, Finding Prince Charming for LOGO, and dozens more, including Spotify-based series Secret Genius. A tireless advocate for equality, Brian Graden is the proud recipient of honors including a GLAAD Media Vito Russo Award for Excellence in Media and the EQCA (Equality California) Award for Commitment to Advancing LGBT Equality. He's served multiple years on the board of the Hollywood Radio & Television Society, helping guide the industry. Brian Graden also lends his voice as a keynote speaker regularly, most recently addressing The 4th Cellcom Media Conference in Tel Aviv. Previously, he's spoken at the Harvard Gay & Lesbian Caucus Annual Commencement, the Reaching Out MBA conference, and spearheaded MTV's Fight For Your Rights: Take a Stand Against Violence campaign. On top of his many projects, Graden continues to consult for clients like the NBCUni Cable family, sharing his experience and expertise in bringing modern entertainment to new horizons. For someone who's spent a career ahead of the curve, no turn is out of the question for Brian Graden.
    The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    3 ‘Culture Change’ Steps I Made as a CEO That Helped Triple Our Earnings and Increase Our Company Culture Score by 15%

    by Erin Hatzikostas
    Community//

    “5 Things You Should Do To Become a Thought Leader In Your Industry”, with Nate Martin, CEO of Puzzle Break

    by Yitzi Weiner
    Anadolu Agency / Contributor
    Wisdom//

    Davos 2020: A Perspective on Progress, Problems and Promise

    by Halla Tomasdottir

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.