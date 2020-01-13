Great leaders always have a record of excellent performance in their businesses and practices. However, it calls for dedication for someone to change from being a good leader to becoming a great leader. Here are some leadership tactics to go from good to great.

Stop Managing and Start Leading

Good leaders manage while great leaders lead. They always train themselves how to lead their subjects, and this is enhanced by putting oneself in the shoes of his or her subjects. Most managers’ command for tasks to be carried by Great leaders shows their workers what to do. They always serve as good examples and role models to others. Great leaders can engage, inspire, and motivate their subjects in a mission.

Collaborate With Others

Success is easily achieved through teamwork. As a great leader, you ought to know how to interact with others and work with them. Not only should you work together with the managerial team but also other staff. A great leader will divide labor among his team members and show them what to do. By so doing, he /she gets to achieve excellent success and within a shorter time.

Concentrate On The Results

Most of the good leaders put all their concentration on the task, and they pressure their subjects to work faster so that he/she can get the results quickly. What they fail to understand is that harassing the staff to work quickly will lead to poor performance and even affect their productivity. A great leader always is focused on getting quality results, no matter how long it will take him to complete the tasks. They always ensure that the job is performed excellently for the sake of achieving desired results.

Communicate Your Limits

All human beings have some principles that are guiding them in their lives. A great leader makes his subjects understand his limits so that they cannot offend him. Failure to communicate one’s limits to others will lead to quarrels and a lack of respect in the company or any other institution. Communication one’s boundaries will help in eliminating frustrations and misunderstanding in the company.

Final Word

Leadership is a calling, and not everyone can be a great leader. For a person to be an excellent leader, he/she should follow the mentioned tactics.

This blog was originally published on Ozias Bvute’s website.