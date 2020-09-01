Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Leadership Skills Needed for the Workplace of Tomorrow

It is no secret that the expectations of the workplace are constantly changing. As the world continues to advance, employers keep requiring more and more of their employees. The same goes for leadership. There are many essential leadership skills that employers want to see in their future employees. Self-Development This skill is essential for anyone […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By

It is no secret that the expectations of the workplace are constantly changing. As the world continues to advance, employers keep requiring more and more of their employees. The same goes for leadership. There are many essential leadership skills that employers want to see in their future employees.

Self-Development

This skill is essential for anyone entering the workforce. An effective leader recognizes that in order to successfully lead others, they have to start by leading themselves. For a lot of leaders, this looks like a half-hour a week where they are exclusively focused on their own self-development. By giving this time to themselves, they are able to better give to others on the team.

Team Development

Another essential skill of successful leaders is the ability to develop a team’s skills. This encompasses all of the team’s skills including professional relationships and technical skills. Team development may look like having a designated check-in time with each team member where the team member is able to talk transparently about how they are feeling and what is working and what is not with regards to current projects. This will help employees feel valued at their current job and discourage them from looking for other jobs. It is important to note that professional development does not have to take place in a classroom. You can offer self-paced videos, individualized check-ins, or fun projects to help develop the team.

Strategic Thinking

All great leaders have the ability to think strategically. This means calculating risks and rewards and assessing both options before making a decision. Additionally, the strategic leader will take input from the team before making a decision. This critical step ensures that the leader has all of the information that they need and makes the team feel valued in the process.

Ethical Practice

A successful leader has their own set of ethics and is aware of the company’s ethics. The successful leader is constantly reflecting on the ethics of all situations and how the actions of the team will reflect upon these ethics. Leaders should also inform the team of the importance of acting ethically in the business world. When everyone is on the same page, ethics are easier to follow.

Bennie Fowler Sr., Trusted Entrepreneur

Currently located in Detroit, Bennie Fowler Sr. is a trusted businessman and mentor with over 40 years of experience to his name. Throughout his career, Bennie has maintained a firm work-life balance, as he believes the true key to success and fulfillment is keeping one’s priorities in line. So, when he is not working, Bennie thoroughly enjoys spending time with his wife, two sons, and two daughters. Some activities the family will participate in together include cooking, dining out at new restaurants, and traveling. Bennie is especially passionate about traveling, as it affords individuals the opportunity to learn more about other cultures, immerse themselves in new traditions, and experience new cuisines. To learn more about Bennie Fowler Sr., be sure to visit his website!

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

Managers Will Need these 7 Skills by 2025

by Sean Carothers
By Lightspring/Shutterstock
Work Smarter//

What’s In A Title? How Your Identity At Work Now Can Shape Your Future

by Christina Halkias
Community//

5 Reasons Empathy is Becoming the Number One Leadership Skill

by Harvey Deutschendorf

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.