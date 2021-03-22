Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Leadership skills for power struggles

Power struggles can cripple an organisation’s development. Turf wars and silos stop progress. There are three critical leadership skills you need to handle this tough stuff.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

Power struggles can cripple an organisation’s development. Turf wars and silos stop progress. There are three critical leadership skills you need to handle this tough stuff.

A fundamental leadership principle: Know the patterns, manage the people.

It’s a common tug of war: executives who are capable and accomplished in their area of expertise challenge the Board members about the direction of the organisation. The Board has accountability, the Executives have experience. Both have the best interest of the organisation at heart, but something gets in the way. Is it ego? Is it personalities? More often it is neither of these.

In a recent webinar series, I shared some of the dynamics that derail even the best Executive Teams. It’s a common pattern of drivers that unleashes the less-than-ideal version of ourselves, namely the Four Devils, as explained in detail in People Stuff.

The chief dynamic at play is fear of loss. These include fear of losing power and autonomy, fear of losing position, status, and fairness, fear of losing our place amongst our peers and a sense of belonging, and fear of losing performance and not meeting expectations. These fears trigger survival responses, and power struggles ensue.

Here are the leadership skills you need to tackle challenges:

Leadership Skill #1 Curiosity

It’s easy to jump to conclusions and label others as problematic, egotistical, arrogant and any number of disparaging descriptors. When we get curious about why people are acting the way they are we get beyond the usual default of assuming it’s “personality problems”.

Curiosity is part of a nimble leadership mindset

Leadership Skill #2 Humility

It feels good to be right. It reinforces our sense of self and affirms our beliefs. But what if we’re wrong? That does not feel as good. Here’s a paradox that many luminaries from Aristotle to Shakespeare to Voltaire acknowledge: the smart person knows that they are not that smart. There is always more to learn, more to see, and more to understand. When it comes to power struggles in leadership, being humble is very disarming. Struggle needs resistance; humility acts as a bending reed in the river of discontent and the frustrations flow over us. 

Leadership Skill #3 Care

When we operate from a place of genuine caring, we lower the shield of our own personal agenda. When others know we have their best interest, as well as the best interest of the organisation at heart, they are open to more collaborative conversations.

With humility, curiosity, and care we create a calmer negotiating field. It’s in those calmer greener fields where we can map out accountabilities and responsibilities. We can explore different fears related to loss and build better processes to address these concerns

Our colleagues are not the enemy! If we can lower our emotional response and lead with greater wisdom and compassion we can forge new paths, together.

*** 

Related Articles:

One leadership skill you can’t do without

Change perspective for better people stuff power

What’s on your horizon? Is it time to explore?

***

Zoe Routh

Zoë Routh is a leadership mentor and speaker. English-born, Canadian-raised, Australian-adopted, Outdoor Adventurist and Experiential Educator, Truth Teller, Learner, Cancer Dancer, One-Time Belly Dancer, Aspiring Telemark Skiier, Slayer of Dragons, Mother of Chickens.

From the wild rivers of northern Ontario to the remote regions of Australia, Zoe has spent the last thirty years showing people how to work better together.

She is obsessed with assisting leaders to be truth-tellers and stand strong with their own voice. Her programs in truth-telling with leaders and teams develop robust relationships and assist in navigating uncertain change. Her high impact leadership learning adventures take place indoors and outdoors in spectacular settings.

With over 30 years experience developing leaders, she has published three books: Composure: How Centered Leaders Make the Biggest Impact, Moments: Leadership when it matters most, and Loyalty: Stop unwanted staff turnover, boost engagement, and create lifelong advocates.

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

Do you struggle with people stuff?

by Zoe Routh
Community//

Are Leaders Born or Made?

by Leeanne Rose O'Morain
Community//

Leadership Traits that Develop Successful Team Culture

by Aaron Tenabel

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.