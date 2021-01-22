Leadership Podcasts You Need to Listen To | Stephen Patterson

Podcasts are popular for several reasons. They are available 24/7 on a nearly infinite variety of subjects and are playable on different mediums. They also provide a means of multitasking for busy people on the go or those who struggle with motivation. It taps in perfectly with the concept of temptation bundling, which combines something pleasurable, such as listening to a podcast, with something necessary, such as exercising or cleaning. This hands-free type of learning enables the absorption of information in a more focused state.

If you are someone who holds a leadership position, you have a lot of hats to wear. Not only do you have to ensure that your company is running smoothly, but you also have to be aware of the diverse members of your team and how they may or may not always work in harmony. It’s a good idea to stay current on trends regarding technology, work culture, your own leadership skills, and how to maintain a good team.

Tara Brach’s podcast teaches a mindful approach to engaging with the world for leaders who need to unwind and practice self-care. Through gentle discourse, she reminds her listeners that pain is a part of life, but pain plus nonacceptance equals suffering. Radical acceptance is the only way to get past workplace frustrations and stress in general, so we can be free to problem solve and continue our pursuit of happiness and fulfillment. This is a great podcast to listen to if you have a hard time winding down from an adrenaline-heavy pace.

For leaders interested in topics about workplace culture, teamwork exercises, and change within an organization, The Colour Works Podcast brings together industry experts and clients of their workshops to discuss various helpful topics.

The Broad Experience is a tongue-in-cheek play on the slang term for woman, and it focuses on social issues facing today’s women in the workplace. In addition to gender, topics include discussions about class, race, and sexuality within a workplace environment.

The Manager Tools podcast has repeatedly won podcast awards in the business category because of its quality of guests’ content and panel. Topics range from leadership career advice to helping managers become more effective communicators. Manager Tools is arguably one of the most popular business podcasts in America.

